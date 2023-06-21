Around the Towns: west end

• Côte St. Luc Canada Day update
Councillor Andee Shuster announced at the June council meeting that the city’s annual Canada Day event takes place beginning 4 p.m. July 1 at Wagar Field. “We are pleased to be welcoming back the Citizenship Ceremony inaugurating 40 new Canadians,” she said. “There will be music and entertainment for all ages. New this year is a water station where participants can fill their personal reusable water bottles. The celebrations will culminate with a longer drone show in lieu of fireworks this year. As the City of Cote St. Luc is making strides in sustainability and greener living, and given that fireworks cause air pollution, noise pollution, and falling debris in our neighbourhoods, and given the current forest fires in the province of Quebec, it felt especially appropriate to forego having fireworks this year.” Shuster told The Suburban that the decision to not feature fireworks this year was made last October, well before the Quebec government banned their use because of the wildfires. “I’m someone who loves fireworks, but I would rather take my family to a fireworks display at a theme park rather than see each municipality on the island of Montreal cause pollution and debris in our residential neighbourhoods,” she added. “Having seen last year’s drone show as well as other recent light shows with projections and music, I think there are modern sustainable alternatives to fireworks that will have our residents and guests cheering.” The rain date for the Canada Day event is July 2.
Indigenous day, June 24 events Shuster also announced other events. “Indigenous Day, June 21 will see the return of The Buffalo Hat Singers who will be performing followed by a Fire and Drum show beginning at 5 p.m. at the Parkhaven outdoor pool. Our St. Jean celebration will be on June 24 starting at 11 a.m. at Parkhaven Pool, when pool staff will be organizing pool games, and we will have line-dancing and a live band.”
• Hampstead Lead in drinking water- free sampling The Town of Hampstead is required to conduct water sampling tests “for all single-family homes and duplexes this summer. According to government protocol, Hampstead is limited to sampling unfiltered water between July 3 and September 29. To facilitate the process, Hampstead has set up a convenient appointment system. Booking this summer helps ensure your water is safe and meets government standards. Residents may schedule their free water sampling as of June 12.” An appointment can be made via a link on the www.hampstead.qc.ca/en/lead-in-drinking-water-free-water-sampling page. Regarding the lead in drinking water issue in general, for more information visit www.hampstead.qc.ca/en/lead-in-water/.
• Montreal West Fête Nationale event The town’s annual Fête Nationale event begins 6 p.m. June 23 at Davies Park. Activities include entertainment by Lulu the Clown, face painting, quizzes, crafts, a BBQ, a beer tent, a dance by Veils of Bollywood and music by Georgette.
Next council meeting: The next Montreal West council meeting takes place 8 p.m. Monday June 27 in the Music Room of town hall at 50 Westminster South. The meeting is also livestreamed on the Town of Montreal West YouTube channel.
Canada DayThe town’s Canada Day festivities begin 3:30 p.m. at Strathearn Park. At 3:30 p.m, a parade begins at the corner of Ainslie and Westminster South. Contests include Blinged Up Bikes, Snazy Strollers, Pimped up pets and Wild Wheelchairs. At 4:30 p.m. at Strathearn Park, there will be music by the Fundaentals, dancing, a BBQ, pony rides, a petting zoo and inflatables. There will be a special appearance in the park by Imagicario LES KAKOUS, “two puppet characters inspired by a fictional biodiversity and who invite participants to “an encounter where fiction meets reality.” Fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m. at Hodgson Field.
• St. Laurent Festive summer events The borough’s Festive Summer events season began June 17 and concludes on Sept. 23, during which “St. Laurent families will be able to enjoy a wide variety of free cultural and recreational events during the Summer Celebrations, which will be back in their traditional format: concerts, shows, plays, entertainment for the little ones, outdoor movies, dance, yoga and lots more fun for every taste,” says a borough announcement. “After a temperamental spring, the sun has finally come out,” said Mayor Alan DeSousa. “It’s time for us to bring the family and get together in our parks and on our streets.” Upcoming events include: June 28, 7 p.m., in Parc Beaudet: The QW4RTZ group will combine humour and song (a cappella) to officially launch the Summer Celebrations. July 5, 8:30 p.m., in Parc Decelles: Fausse balle (a sports comedy staged on a baseball field), presented by Théâtre Hors taxes. July 19, 4 p.m., in Parc Painter: The Chameran en fête event, an annual neighborhood celebration with face painting, family entertainment, inflatable play structures and prize draws, in the presence of socio-community organizations. The celebrations will come to a close with Papagroove’s musical show at 8 p.m. August 12, starting at 3 p.m., in Parc Beaudet: The traditional Fête de Saint-Laurent, with afternoon entertainment for families, including games, circus fun, kiosks and free corn on the cob. To be followed at 7:30 p.m. by concerts featuring Brown & the Hepcats and Habana Café.”
• Town of Mount Royal Community and sports centre project moves forward The town, “following public consultation and evaluation of the results by members of council, decided to go ahead with the construction of a new, modern and safe Community and Sports Centre (CSC). It will meet residents’ needs for the promotion and practice of a wide range of physical, cultural and community activities.” The guidelines council followed to make its decision included “preserving the components of the original project, realizing a project that is better adapted and offers better value for money, and maintaining services during construction without relocating staff.” Mayor Peter J. Malouf told the May 16 council meeting that “I am pleased to announce that we are taking the first concrete steps towards the realization of this long-awaited infrastructure for our residents. My colleagues at council and I have been discussing the various options and possibilities for many weeks. We are convinced that the second version presented during the consultation evenings will best meet the needs and expectations of the residents by being executed in a design-build mode. Therefore, this evening we mandated the administration to take the required actions to carry out the project. In addition, we approve the bid weighting and evaluating system to launch a call for tenders in a design-build. So good news! The Community and Sports Centre file is progressing and taking shape.”
• Westmount Kudos to writing competition winners The 45 winners of the McEntyre Writing Competition were celebrated at a ceremony at Victoria Hall recently “in the presence of Mayor Christina Smith, members of city council and representatives from the Westmount Library. Students at the elementary and secondary level, either attending school or residing in Westmount, participated in large numbers in this year’s competition. Writing on the theme of exploration, there was no shortage of creativity in their poems, short stories and essays. Three winners and one honorable mention were selected from the submissions at each grade level. Discover all the winners on the library’s website where one can see collections of winning entries from previous years. The McEntyre Literary Competition is presented annually by the Westmount Library and was launched by former Mayor Peter McEntyre (1969-1971) to encourage creative writing and foster community spirit.”
• Côte des Neiges-NDGPool closure: The NDG Sports Centre pool will be closed from June 19 until July 2 inclusively for repairs to the structure of the roof, as well as the ventilation and dehumidification units. The pool will re-open as of July 3. The rest of the centre will remain open during this time, so visitors will still have access to the reception, the bistro area, the weight room, the multifunctional room and the gymnasium for all scheduled activities.
Dance parties: Youth from CDN-NDG are getting together behind the turntables to get you dancing. All summer long at Martin-Luther-King Park, come and enjoy the spaces animated by Summer Vibes DJs. The activity presented by the Côte-des-Neiges youth centre takes place every Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. until August 25.
