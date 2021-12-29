Around the Towns: West End

Cote St. Luc
HOLIDAY HOURS: The city posted its holiday hours, for the period up to Jan. 4: Administrative offices: closed. Aquatic and Community Centre- Dec. 29, 30: 8 am to 8 pm, Dec. 31: 8 am to 5 pm, Jan. 1: 12 pm to 5 pm, Jan. 2, 3, 4: 8 am to 8 pm. Pools close 30 minutes prior to closing time. The regular schedule resumes on Jan. 5, 2022. Samuel Moskovitch Arena — Dec. 29, 30: 10 am to 8 pm, Dec.31: 10 am to 5 pm, Jan. 1: 12 pm to 5 pm, Jan. 2: 10 am to 8 pm. Regular schedule resumes on Jan. 3, 2022 Confederation Annex- Daily 9 am to 10 pm. Library: 12 pm to 5 pm. Overnight parking tolerance- from Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 5 pm to Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 8 am. Note: This tolerance includes overnight parking, alternate-side parking (wrong side of the street) and parking at the same location for 12 consecutive hours. Vehicles are not permitted to park in front of fire hydrants, in fire lanes, in front of driveways, in no-stopping zones or anywhere else when parking is never permitted etc. Please also pay attention to temporary No Parking signs posted on the streets prior to the start of snow removal operations.”
Montreal WestBUDGET PRESENTATION IN JANUARY: The presentation of the Montreal West 2022 budget will take place in January. The presentation usually takes place in mid-December, but Councillor Colleen Feeney explained that the Quebec government allows municipalities to delay the presentations in election years, if necessary. “In this particular case, so much of our budget usually relates to what we have to pay to the agglomeration, which is about 35 percent of our budget, and Montreal is only finalizing their budget in January.” Further notification as to the exact date will follow. The town did hold a special meeting Dec. 17 regarding its three-year capital program.
100 PERCENT SCORE: Councillor Feeney also announced at the December town meeting that the Quebec audit department audited the budget process of all the municipalities in the province. “The government has published those results, and for the 2021 budget, only 57 percent of the 1,074 municipalities audited complied with all the legal requirements related to its adoption,” Feeney said. “For the 2021-23 PTI [three-year capital expenditures program], of the 1,074 municipalities, only 44 percent complied with all the selected legal requirements. For Montreal West, from all the selection criteria verified by the commission, the town received a perfect 100 percent score. We are very proud of this. I want to thank our Treasurer and finance team. This is amazing.”
Town of Mount RoyalDECEMBER 14 COUNCIL MEETING ONLINE: The town announced that “given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the December 14 Town of Mount Royal council meetings was held “in camera and webcast live.”
HOLIDAY HOURS: The town posted its holiday hours, as follows: Administrative offices and Town shops: closed to the public from Friday, December 24, to Tuesday, January 4 inclusive. Recreation centre and arena: closed only on December 25 and January 1. Reginald J. P. Dawson Library: closed from December 24 to December 26 as well as December 31, January 1 and 2. Detailed opening hours are available online. Outdoor rinks: weather permitting, outdoor rinks will be open to the public unless new government directives prevent it in the interim. Ice conditions can be found via our Skating Rinks and Arena page. Pierre Laporte Pool: closed from Thursday, December 23 to Wednesday, January 5 inclusive. Collections slated for Wednesday, December 22 and 29, will take place on the usual times. Christmas tree collection will take place from January 12 to 18. Please note that your tree must be placed at the curb before 7:00 on January 12. If you are unable to place your tree on time or if you missed the collection, you can always bring your tree to the Côte-des-Neiges Ecocentre at 6925, Côte-des-Neiges Road. In case of emergency during the holidays or outside business hours, please contact Mount Royal Public Security at 514-734-4666.”
WestmountCOUNCIL MEETING RETURNS TO ONLINE STATUS: The city recently announced that “due to the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux du Québec is recommending that organizations and employers encourage telework until further notice. For this reason, the December 20 council meeting [was] held in virtual mode only on Zoom. The regular meeting was held as well as a special meeting in which the “three-year programme of capital expenditures for fiscal years 2022, 2023, and 2024 [was] tabled for adoption.”
2021 HOLIDAY FOOD DRIVE A SUCCESS: The city announced that “this year, the quantity of food and money collected by the Public Safety team [for the Holiday Food Drive] surpassed every other year of the holiday campaign. Thanks to your generosity, 50 families in the neighbourhood will experience a happier holiday period. In collaboration with CLSC Métro, our officers [delivered] the food baskets from Dec. 16 to December 22. We sincerely thank all of the individuals, companies and organizations that provided contributions to the collection and we wish everyone a happy and safe holiday period.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.