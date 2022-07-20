Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
GOLF CLASSIC: The 41st Côte Saint-Luc Golf Classic will take place at Meadowbrook Golf Club. CSL council and the CSL Men’s Club will collaborate on the event, with Councillors Mike Cohen and Dida Berku joined by Mannie Young as co-chairs. Former councillors Glenn Nashen and Sam Goldbloom will be this year’s honuorees. Some of the proceeds will go to the Parks and Recreation Bursary Fund. These donations raised help disadvantaged families and families with children who have special needs in CSL who cannot afford to register their children in seasonal programs and activities operated by the City of Côte Saint-Luc’s Parks and Recreation Department. The registration fees cover the cost of nine holes of golf, a catered box luncheon, award-winning trophies for contest holes such as Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin and the opportunity to win a door prize.
REGULATING FILM SHOOTS, PHOTOS: Côte St. Luc council passed a bylaw at their July 11 council meeting regulating filming on the city’s territory. “We are hereby authorizing the production of motion picture features, television programs, commercial television, music videos and advertising photos in Côte St. Luc, based on certain conditions and pre-requirements that will be approved based on an application process — there are forms to be completed and a certificate of authorization will be granted,” Councillor Dida Berku explained, adding that proof the production company has liability insurance will be required, and that the city’s safety and security requirements must be adhered to. “This is pretty much in keeping with what is generally accepted in municipalities.” After the meeting, we asked Berku what the rules previously were for filming in CSL — famously, the 1977 David Cronenberg horror film Rabid was partially filmed at what was then called (and still called now by many) Cavendish Mall, now Quartier Cavendish. “It was very improvised, it was like a street permit,” she said. “There’s a pricing structure now in place.” That structure is $100 a day for “professional still photo shoots with a staff of less than 20, commercial filming with a small crew with a staff of less than 10 that has no effect on traffic or parking and no nuisance.” The charge is $1,000 a day for “all film and video productions,” that have a “possible effect on traffic and/or parking.” Those exempt from fees are those producing school projects, non-profit organizations such as other cities and the National Film Board, news bulletin shoots and filming for personal purposes, such as family celebrations. For the latter, a permit will also not be needed “as long as the activity does not require any municipal resources or cause any nuisance.”
HampsteadLEAF BLOWER REMINDER: The town is reminding residents that “it is forbidden to use gas powered landscaping equipment during certain periods of time. Please refer to the By-Laws 795 Art 4.4 [at hampstead.qc.ca]. Also, gas powered leaf blowers may not be used between June 1 and September 30. Moreover, those who contravene the By-Law can be fined a minimum of $150 for the first offence, and a minimum of $300 for a second and all subsequent offences. Please be considerate of others and your community.”
NEXT COUNCIL MEETING: The next council meeting is 8 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Adessky Community Centre in Hampstead Park. A reminder that council meetings are in-person only for now.
Montreal WestNEW GREENSPACE: The town posted details from a Transport Ministry press release regarding “the opening of a green belt at the foot of Falaise St. Jacques. A parking lot is accessible from Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Boulevard (near Brock Avenue South) and provides access to the approximately 2.8 km long linear park. The park includes 2,800 trees and 20,000 shrubs and grasses, a multi-purpose trail, rest areas, diversified wildlife habitats, and a small parking lot with charging stations for electric vehicles.”
St. LaurentCOVID MASK PRODUCTION: AMD Medicom Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of personal protective equipment (PPE), recently reported that its factory in St. Laurent “produced more than 525 million masks and N95 respirators since it first opened in July 2020. “During the pandemic, there has been a high demand for quality masks and respirators worldwide,” says a company statement. “To meet the needs of the Quebec and Canadian governments, Medicom responded by transforming a former 60,000 square-foot warehouse to accommodate 15 mask and respirator production lines in less than three months. Today, there are 23 production lines that produce no fewer than 1.5 million surgical and pediatric masks, and N95 respirators per day.”
NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MEDAL: bioMérieux, a company in the field of in vitro diagnostics, announced that “the 80 employees of its Canadian subsidiary have been honoured by obtaining the medal of the National Assembly awarded for their distinguished commitment during the COVID-19 pandemic. This recognition was given by Marwah Rizqy, MNA for St. Laurent and Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation. “It is with great pleasure that I present the medal of the National Assembly to bioMérieux,” Rizqy said. “While the whole world was paralyzed by the pandemic, the organization gave its all in order to maintain an exemplary standard of service and put itself in solution mode. When facing adversity, bioMérieux innovates and shows audacity. Congratulations to the company and employees for their extraordinary dedication.” Julie Émond, Vice-President and General Manager at bioMérieux Canada, said the company was pleased it and its employees received the medal. “It is also important for us to recognize the hard work of bioMérieux Canada employees, who have worked tirelessly, including evenings and weekends at the expense of their own families, to support the great demand for tests detecting COVID-19. We are proud of our contribution during the pandemic.”
Town of Mount RoyalCONSTRUCTION WORK: The town announced construction work and news in two areas. One is the “redevelopment of two intersections at Dakin Park: Michell/Kenilworth intersection and St. Clare/Morrison intersection. Local traffic is affected.” Work began July 4 and is expected to last four weeks. The other is the “postponement of sidewalk and pavement reconstruction work on Jasper Avenue between Canora and Laird. For any questions or additional information, please contact Technical Services at 514 734-3034 or e-mail technicalservices@town.mount-royal.qc.ca.”
WestmountFARM STAND: The city is inviting residents to the “Complètement Légume farm stand at Prince Albert Square on Thursdays between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., [which began July 14]. The farm offers fresh organic vegetables, certified by Ecocert. Cancelled if weather is inclement. The Complètement Légume Farm was recently created by three young women passionate about organic farming.” Farmers Stéphanie, Gabrielle and Amélie wrote that “the company began with a promising opportunity: several restaurant chefs were seeking growers to create a garden just for them. We rented a plot of land and cultivated a variety of vegetables for restaurants, and then got absolutely hooked! For us, growing a diverse selection of vegetables is an exciting challenge, an endless learning curve and a constantly changing cycle week by week. We became Complètement Légume, and established ourselves as a business in 2017. We now produce over a hundred varieties of organic vegetables, which are sold to restaurants, nearby farms, and most importantly, to nearby families. As a proud member of the Family Farmers Network, we are delighted to share our passion with more than 200 families, friends and colleagues in the greater Montreal area and the Laurentians.”
