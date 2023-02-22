Around the Towns: West end

• Côte St. Luc Tribute to Laval daycare victims:
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and the council paid solemn tribute at the Feb. 13 public meeting to the victims of the Ste. Rose daycare tragedy perpetrated by a crazed Laval city bus driver, Pierre Ny St-Amand. One of those killed was Maëva David, 5, also the niece of CSL Public Safety Director Philip Chateauvert. Brownstein read the heartrending letter written by Maeva’s parents, who described her as a “a ray of sunshine, who devoured life.” CSL’s flag was also flown at half-mast and a moment of silence was held at the meeting. “Who would attack a daycare?” the Mayor asked incredulously.
COUNCIL MEETING DATE CHANGE: Council approved the changing of the April council meeting date to 8 p.m. Tuesday April 18 from Monday April 17, as the latter date is when the annual Yom Hashoah Holocaust commemoration ceremony is held. Council meetings are held at the Bernard Lang Civic Centre.
MASKS OPTIONAL AT COUNCIL MEETINGS: The Feb. 13 council meeting was the first since in-person meetings resumed in which mask wearing by attendees is now optional, as it is in the rest of the Bernard Lang Civic Centre. Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said “we’re retaining the ability for those who feel more comfortable [doing so] to ask their questions from home or to send questions in writing. The reason we had masks for a longer time in the council chamber than in the rest of the city was we wanted people to feel more comfortable when participating in the democratic process.”
Greenspace to be named after Sheila Finestone: Councillor Mike Cohen announced that a greenspace on Marc Chagall will be named after former Mount Royal MP and Senator Sheila Finestone, who served the riding from 1984 to 1999, succeeding former Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau. The naming was a recommendation from the Toponomy Committee that Cohen chairs. “I always felt that our city should name something after her,” Cohen said. “I have been in touch with the children of the late Sheila and Alan Finestone and they have accepted this honour. We will have a dedication ceremony in late spring or early summer.” Finestone passed away in 2009.
• Hampstead Sewer line renewal The town announced that it is renewing its sewer lines. The first, preliminary step was the hiring of a contractor to inspect the town’s underground infrastructure. On Feb. 13, a televised cable was fed through the pipes to “evaluate the interventions that will be required during the sleeving work that will follow.”
PARKING COMPLAINT: A Queen Mary Road resident complained at the Feb. 6 council meeting that people who want to shop at the commercial area of the street in Snowdon and want to avoid paying the meters park in front of her house. She said Public Security passed by and did not see any cars, or, thus, a problem. “There are many days when [my area] is packed,” she said. “I know the cars [belong] to people who live across the street, they can’t park on their side and they’re not using their garage, but at least they’re residents.” The resident said a Public Security officer suggested that she enlarge her driveway, “so I can park right beside my house.” She added that the existing parking restrictions during the day are never enforced, and that contractors working on homes also park in the area all day. The resident also said she was told the streets are public and nothing could be done. “Westmount doesn’t have a problem ticketing cars,” she said, referring to their permit parking system on residential streets. Mayor Jeremy Levi replied that Hampstead’s PSOs do issue tickets for parking violations. “In fact, every month, all of council gets a report on all the tickets that have been issued, so tickets are issued. Are they issued in every particular instance? That, I don’t know. If you’re aware of a particular issue, give Public Security a call and they’ll check out the situation.”
• St. Laurent Summer jobs for 2023 The borough announced that it is looking for “dynamic candidates to hold stimulating jobs during the summer season.” The announcement pointed out that “usually, close to 300 young people work every summer in day camps, sports or aquatic activities, such as outdoor swimming pools. Creative people who enjoy working with children and who are comfortable working in a team environment will have a rewarding experience in every way. To apply or to obtain more information on the jobs available, candidates are invited to check out The City of Montreal’s website (French version), at montreal.ca/jobs, click on ‘Voir les offres,’ and then select ‘Catégorie d’emploi : Emploi étudiant — Emploi d’été — Emploi saisonnier – Sauveteur.’” The jobs available this include, for day camps, playgrounds and extended supervision: Assistant Leader, Grade 1, Assistant Leader, Grade 2, Recreation Coordinator. Specialized camp: DAFA training program (leading to a diploma in leadership skills), Recreation Leader, Grade 1. Specialized camp: Integration of children with special needs: Specialized Assistant Leader. Specialized camps in arts, science, sports or outdoor activities: Specialized Assistant Leader. Sports grounds leadership program (Ados de St-Lo):Youth Activities Instructor, Aquatic activities, Outdoor swimming pools: Lifeguard, Team Leader, Lifeguard, Swimming Pool Instructor, Aquatic Coordinator, Tennis, and Specialized Sports Instructor. The application must include proof that the applicant meets the requirements of the job. For technical support, email recrutement@montreal.ca. For information on the nature of the job, call 514 855-6110.”
• Town of Mount RoyalHuman resources coordinator sought: The town Human Resources Department is seeking a Human Resources Coordinator “to provide support to the Human Resources team. The coordinator’s mandate will include coordinating various programs and activities related to the staffing process, training and occupational health and safety. Applications will be accepted until Friday, Feb. 24. Interested candidates should send their resumé to Vanessa Abdulezer, Human Resources Advisor at humanresources@town.mount-royal.qc.ca, mentioning the competition number RH-2023-03.”
• WestmountMayor’s message on 1-3 Hillside ProjectMayor Christina Smith posted on the city’s website that on Jan. 14, the council “voted unanimously in favour of a project to construct a residential building at 1-3 Hillside to replace the old armoury. The project also received a favourable recommendation from the Planning Advisory Committee (PAC).” The Mayor said the project is supported by a large part of the community, but is opposed by “a few residents,” and that as a result, “this opposition could lead to a referendum that could result in the project being abandoned. That perspective may not be to the benefit of the community as it could open the way for a process authorizing another project less in tune with residents’ expectations. Indeed, since the site zoning is residential, if the project is abandoned, another project could take advantage of the zoning by right to build without going through a public consultation process.” Smith emphasized that the status quo “is not an option. Vacant since 2014, the building has been deteriorating and no longer meets building safety standards. Before accepting this project, Council was particularly demanding with the developers to ensure that it met the community’s expectations. The current project is therefore the result of a long process as part of a specific construction, alteration or occupancy proposal for an immovable (SCAOPI) that began in 2019.”
• Côte des Neiges-NDG March Break Week: March break week at the NDG Sports Centre is filled with animated and supervised activities for kids and teens, as well as pickleball and badminton court rentals. Free activities for kids 6-15 include everything from ping-pong, badminton and volleyball to flag football, soccer and basketball. There is also free self-guided gym time for families with no reservation required on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4-5 p.m. Pickleball and badminton courts for six years and up are available with reservations at $6 per court. Registration is at https://www.loisirssportifscdn-ndg.com/en/notre-dame-de-grace-sports-center.
CDN-NDG moves on public square link to Royalmount
Snowdon is getting a new public space thanks to an agreement between Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and Quartier Royalmount to develop the area around the de la Savane Métro station. Located at the crossroads of the Décarie Expressway and Highway 40, the Namur-de la Savane area is designated as a strategic planning sector in the Montreal Agglomeration development plan, and adjacent to the 20-hectare Royalmount project which is almost entirely within the limits of Town of Mount Royal.The city has a preliminary layout provided by the developer who will assume all construction and maintenance costs and foot the bill for supervision by the city. The space, which measures about 3,000 square metres, will feature greenery, urban furniture, new STM installations and bicycle racks. Construction of the footbridge is expected to be completed by March 2024, and the builder is prepared to spend some $25 million on the infrastructure, followed by the development of the public space and closure of de Sorel with completion slated for Spring 2025.
