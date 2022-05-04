Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
FRAUD, IDENTITY THEFT PREVENTION: The city posted that this past April 6, “in collaboration with Silvia Moldovan, analyst at the Bank of Canada, Angela Rankin and Marie Christine Nobert, community relations agents of neighbourhood police station 9, a workshop was organied regarding fraud and identity theft prevention for seniors. The SPVM is finding that telephone fraud and identity theft against seniors is rapidly evolving. No one is safe from fraud. Station 9 serves the City of Côte St. Luc where one third of the population is over 65 (29%), a third more than the Quebec average (18%). For officers Rankin and Nobert, reaching out to seniors in this sector is therefore particularly important. In total, more than 20 members of the Côte St. Luc Senior Women’s Club have learned to be vigilant and put into practice a variety of tips in order to prevent and report any type of fraud: In the case of a phone call, simply hang up. If it is an email or a text message, do not reply to it and do not open the links, simply delete the message. Victims of fraud should not hesitate to contact the police or go to their local police station.”
HampsteadAVIAN FLU ALERT: Hampstead, as well as Côte St. Luc and other municipalities, encouraged residents to “read the letter shared with us by the ministère de l’Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l’Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ). As the owner of a backyard or small bird farm, you should be aware that your birds are at risk of contracting the avian influenza virus, causing bird flu. The virus has been detected in several Canadian provinces and is spreading rapidly. The Ministère de l’Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l’Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ) would like to remind you of the prevention and surveillance measures to protect your birds. Take note of the Vigilance notice. You are encouraged to display the second page of the Notice at your facilities; Also display this reminder sheet, as a reminder of the basic rules to protect your farm against avian flu. Do not wait before declaring signs of illness to your veterinarian: prevention and rapid detection of avian flu are essential to prevent its spread. If you do not have a veterinarian, you can consult the website of the Ordre des médecins vétérinaires du Québec or that of the Équipe québécoise de contrôle des maladies avicoles Team, or consult the following document: Veterinary support for small farms of birds (gouv.qc.ca).” For more information, check hampstead.qc.ca.
Montreal WestRECREATION CENTRE CONSULT: Mayor Beny Masella told the late April council meeting as part of his monthly report that the town has begun the “consultation phase of the development of our new Sports and Recreation Centre. We held two formal public consultations with regards to this project. The event was published on our website and via our social networks. It was open to all residents, and they were invited to register for the event. The event was guided by a professional facilitator to help us ensure we derived the most information and feedback about the project. I took the time to present the overall view as it currently stands including preliminary sketches, currently defined rooms and uses and a general overview of the first phase of this project. We then took time to answer questions about the sketches and project. The next portion of the evening was devoted to three different workshops during which we broke down into smaller breakout rooms and discussed, among other topics: the type of programming they would like to see evolving from this new complex, reasons why they may not have participated in Recreation activities in the past, positives and negatives on the sketches they were presented and their overall perceptions of the project. Each breakout room was animated by a council member and notes were taken by another council member. The small size of the groups allowed a very clear forum for participants to share their impressions and concerns and their feedback was clearly noted. After each of the workshops, we returned to the larger group and a resident chosen during the breakout sessions summarized the discussions we had undertaken in the breakout rooms. The quality and variety of feedback went above and beyond our expectations. The participants raised some very good points and some very valid concerns. Many of the concerns had already addressed in the meetings held by the steering committee and the rest of the concerns and suggestions will be summarized in a report at the end of the consultation phase.”
St. LaurentSPRING CLEANING BLITZ: The borough recently announced that its Public Works department has been “pooling their efforts to embellish the approximately 385 kilometres of streets and 50 parks and squares in the community. Since dismantling the winter facilities, more than 90 employees from the Voirie and Parcs divisions have been busy clearing away all remnants of winter. The spring-cleaning blitz began with the maintenance of the main streets and bicycle paths. Road markings are also scheduled to be repainted on the latter to allow cycling enthusiasts to bike in complete safety. Cleaning operations on green spaces began with the maintenance of the medians, followed by vacant lots and concluding with the parks. From mid-May, some 20 employees will be responsible for preparing 350 flower beds and installing 175 flower baskets. This beautification initiative will crown the spring-cleaning blitz. To maximize the outcome of the cleaning efforts, the Division de la voirie does everything to make sure its equipment is in perfect working order. Accordingly, citizens are asked to refrain from placing the residue and branches collected from their lawns on the street, because these can damage the mechanical brooms. Moreover, complying with the alternating no-parking signs that are erected on certain streets in the spring is an excellent way to help the teams with this operation.”
Town of Mount RoyalUKRAINE DONATION: The town announced that “a total of $12,600 was raised through the Mount Royal teams up with you in support of Ukraine campaign! As promised, the Town will add $5,000 to its initial contribution, for a total of $10,000 in donations. Thanks to this joint initiative with citizens, $22,600 will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross in response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Thank you for your generosity!”
FREE COMPOST DISTRIBUTION: The town announced that “self-service compost distribution will take place on May 7 and 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the municipal workshops (180 Clyde Road). In the fall, Oct. 8 and 9, same time, same place. Quantity is limited to 200 litres per address. Please bring a shovel, rigid containers and proof of residency.”
