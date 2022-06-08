Around the Towns: West end

Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD DAY: The traditional annual Hampstead Day event has returned, and is taking place from 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday June 12 at Hampstead Park. A musical fireworks show will take place at 9:40 p.m.
SPEED AWARENESS CAMPAIGN SIGNS: The town is urging residents to “take an active part in making Hampstead a safer town. As a 100 percent residential community, the Town of Hampstead places a priority on safety on town streets. Hampstead employs several different traffic calming measures to ensure that our residential neighbourhood is safe for children, pedestrians, and cyclists. Among other things, signs will be put up across the town as a new measure to remind drivers to drive safely. This will affect circulation around town. To report any situation, residents are requested to call Public Security at 514-369-8250 (24 hour/dispatch). If you would like to participate to the speed awareness campaign, please complete the form [at www.hampstead.qc.ca]. You will then be contacted for the installation of the sign on your lawn.”
Côte St. LucIN-PERSON FILM SCREENING: An in-person screening of the 2021 film Minari takes place 2 p.m. June 10 at the Harold Greenspon Auditorium at the Bernard Lang Civic Centre. Admission is free, masks are required and spaces are limited. “This award-winning film follows a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in the rural United States during the 1980s,” says the city announcement.
SUNDAYS IN THE PARK: The city also announced that “on the second Sunday of each summer month Recreation will bring an outdoor (weather permitting) workshop or performance to the Rembrandt Amphitheatre” at Rembrandt Park. At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12, Sunday in the Park with Temo! will take place. “Bring your art supplies and come take a workshop with world-renowned master painter Temo Edji. Whether you are a beginner or a longtime master painter, there will be something to learn and art to create. Easels provided. Oil and Acrylic welcome.”
VACCINATION CLINIC: A “vaccination against COVID-19 walk-in clinic is available at the Aquatic and Community Centre, 5794 Parkhaven Ave., on Thursday, June 16 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. First, second, third, or fourth dose, according to the government criteria. Vaccination is available for people five years of age and older. For any questions, visit quebec.ca/COVIDvaccine or call 514-644-4545.”
Montreal WestREC CENTRE CONSULTATION UPDATE: Mayor Beny Masella told the late May council meeting as part of his monthly report that “as part of the consultations for the new sports and recreation centre, I made a commitment to meet a group of residents that lived on Bedbrook. Because they are in the line of fire during construction, I wanted to ensure they had a direct channel to express their concerns and opinions. I will be reaching out in the next few weeks to organize that consultation.”
BILL 96 PASSAGE REACTION: Mayor Masella, in his report, also reacted to the passage of Quebec’s expanded language law Bill 96. “Though there was some optimism that Bill 96 would either be withdrawn or significantly modified, it was voted upon, did pass, and will soon become an extremely ugly law of the land,” the Mayor said. “It has a profound effect on so many aspects of our daily lives that its all-encompassing nature and extremely wide reach make it a real nightmare. As far as the town is concerned, we will continue to do what the law allows us to do — but that’s part of the problem. Many of the practical applications are not yet fully defined. We will continue to monitor the directives from the CAQ government to see how they want to further curtail our rights to serve or be served in English.”
St. LaurentDELEGATION FROM DAKAR: This past May 27, the borough “received a delegation from the city of Dakar, the capital of Senegal. The delegation, led by the Mayor of Dakar, Barthélémy Toye Dias, was able to visit the Bois-Franc district, the Complexe sportif, the boisé du parc Marcel-Laurin and finally the Bibliothèque du Boisé. This visit was made as part of a mission of this delegation in Montreal from May 24 to 31 for the Month of Senegal in Canada. The Mayor of Dakar participates in particular in the Economic Days organized by the Regroupement général des Sénégalais du Canada. He was accompanied by a team of six elected officials and directors of departments of his city, as well as by Seynabou Ami Ka, advisor in international affairs for the city of Montreal.” Mayor Alan DeSousa said it was a great honour “and pleasure to welcome our friends from ‘la Francophonie.’ We have been at the forefront of making our community an exceptional showcase, which we hope will inspire them and bring new ideas back to Dakar. Although over 6,000 kilometres and an ocean separate our respective communities, I am sure we share many concerns.”
WestmountTEMPORARY PUBLIC SPACE: The city announced that it is “reimagining some spaces this summer to enliven local arteries and increase the number of convivial public areas. In June, a new temporary public space [is being] inaugurated on De Maisonneuve Boulevard, between Atwater and Wood. This year, the city is providing a new shared street space in a convenient location, right outside the Atwater Métro exit pavilion, in front of Dawson College and Place Alexis-Nihon. The area will be temporarily transformed with street paint, street furniture and greenery. After more than two years of closure due to work by the STM, this section of de Maisonneuve Boulevard was reopened to traffic in December 2021. As a traffic-calming measure, only one westbound lane was reopened to vehicles. This summer’s project reclaims part of the street for different uses and animation.” As well, there will be “the return of temporary public spaces in Quartier Greene and Victoria Village for a third consecutive year.” The temporary installations will all be in place until the fall of 2022 or until further notice. These projects allow the City of Westmount to respond to the diverse needs of the community while trying out some planning ideas to bring us closer to a human-scale city.”
Town of Mount RoyalPERFECT SCORE FOR LIBRARY: The town announced that the BiblioQUALITÉ program has awarded the Réginald J. P. Dawson Library a perfect score of 100 percent. The following evaluation criteria were used to judge the quality of our library: Acquisition expenses (including refresh rate); hours of operation; size; seating capacity; and human resources (full-time staff, librarians, technicians). In addition to these indicators, there are two other elements: A bonus if the library has abolished late fees; a penalty if the library membership is fee-based. The BiblioQUALITÉ program recognizes, on an objective and sustainable basis, the investment efforts that are made in public libraries by each member municipality of the ABPQ (Association des bibliothèques publiques du Québec) or of a participating regional BIBLIO Network in order to achieve this quality offer.”
NEW PSOs: The town also announced that this past May 27, 25 new Public Security officers were sworn in at the Town Hall. “The ceremony took place in the presence of Mayor Peter J. Malouf, Town Manager Ava Couch and Senior Officers Edison Ramirez, Andrew Milukow, Ian Mainville and Daniel Leporé. Most officers have been in place for a few months, but their official swearing-in had to be delayed due to the health measures in place. All of the officers are already part of the Town’s regular staff and the various Public Security surveillance and prevention operations on the ground. More public awareness activities are planned in the coming months, including a child car seat check-up clinic, information stands on Public Security activities and a bike engraving operation such as the one offered during the Family Tour on May 25 in Danyluk Park.”
