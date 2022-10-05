Around the Towns: West end

Hampstead
TENNIS COURT OPENING DELAY: The town announced that “due to delays beyond our control, we have to postpone the tennis courts opening. However, the work will continue in order to have everything ready for the 2023 season. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you.”
PARKING TOLERANCE: The town is also tolerating overnight parking on the street, and it is effective until Oct. 19. “Overnight parking allows residents and guests to park their cars on the street overnight without special overnight parking permits. This will be in effect until Oct. 19. Be aware that after this period, you must have a valid permit.”
ROAD AND SIDEWALK RECONSTRUCTION: Street and sidewalk reconstruction work began Sept. 19 on Thurlow Road “and is expected to be completed by Nov. 1, 2022, barring unforeseen delays due to poor weather and other similar obstacles.”
Côte St. LucPARKING TOLERANCE: As it does before civic and religious holidays, the city “goes to great lengths to accommodate its residents and guests who park on city streets. The city normally prohibits parking on streets between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. and residents must call Public Security to request a temporary parking permit. However, the city grants a general overnight parking tolerance on many holidays — particularly those with out-of-towners visiting or when religious observance makes it difficult to move one’s car. On-street parking tolerance was already granted during Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and it is being granted again from Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. to Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 8 a.m.,” during which there are the Yom Kippur religious and Thanksgiving civic holidays. “During the periods listed above, one may (1) park on the street overnight, (2) park on either side of the street where there is normally alternate-side parking, and (3) park at the same location for 12 consecutive hours. However, one may not park in front of fire hydrants, in emergency vehicle lanes, in front of garage entrances, and in any area where parking is prohibited remains prohibited.”
NEXT COUNCIL MEETING: The next CSL council meeting will be taking place 8 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Bernard Lang Civic Centre on Cavendish Blvd, preceded by a special meeting at 7:50 p.m. in the city hall council chamber. Council meetings in Côte St. Luc generally take place the second Monday of the month, but Oct. 10 is Thanksgiving Day.
Montreal WestZERO WASTE CHALLENGE: The town posted that October is Circular Economy Month, “a month-long nationwide public awareness campaign committed to waste reduction, resource conservation and community education for sustainable living. As part of Circular Economy Month, the Town of Montreal West will be hosting its first Zero Waste Challenge. This initiative is part of the Town’s collective effort to strive for zero waste and increase the rate of residual materials diverted from landfill. The town is looking for households to participate in the challenge for two weeks. This experience will be an opportunity to learn best practices in waste management and begin the transition into a zero waste lifestyle. For the last two weeks of October, participating households will commit to weighing their household waste (excluding recycling and compost) every week and are invited to attend workshops aimed at better understanding the waste they produce and collectively learning about ways to minimize it. Everyone is invited to take part in this opportunity and contribute to protecting our environment. Households interested in participating in the challenge have until [today], Oct. 5 to apply by emailing environment@montreal-west.ca with the subject line ‘Zero Waste Challenge.’”
St. LaurentFREE SKATING AT ARENA: The borough announced that residents “are able to skate for free at the Raymond-Bourque Arena. St. Laurent invites you to bring your skates and come practice your skills at one of the newly renovated rinks at the Raymond-Bourque arena, until April 6, 2023: Wednesday, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., 50 years old and over; Wednesday, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., for all; Wednesday, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., 18 years and over; Saturday, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: For all; Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.: Beginners; and Sunday, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.: For all.”
Town of Mount RoyalNEW TMR APP: The town announced that residents can “now download the free bciti+ app and be better connected to their municipality. The app will give you quick and easy access to municipal news, schedules for municipal buildings and the most frequently requested information. To stay up-to-date on municipal news, you can opt to receive notifications via the app, text or email. With a few clicks, you will also be able to submit requests to the Town and attach photos to them. With this new scalable platform, which has already proven itself in several other Quebec municipalities, Mount Royal wants to better inform residents and improve the experience and quality of life of Townies. Citizens who take advantage of this technology solution will find it easy to know what’s happening in the Town in the areas of interest they select. The bciti+ app is available free of charge in the App Store and on Google Play. It is also possible to access bciti+ on the Web. Please make sure to download the bciti+ application and not the bciti application.”
WestmountNEW VALUATION ROLL: Westmount issued a notice that the real estate assessment roll for 2023-2024-2025 was “deposited at the Office of the City Clerk by the Assessor of Montreal on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Any person may examine the roll at the Office of the City Clerk at City Hall, (4333 Sherbrooke Street West, Westmount)from Monday to Friday during regular business hours. Any application for review regarding the roll must be filed no later than April 30. 2023. by means of the prescribed form and be accompanied by the sum of money as determined by the Reglement sur les tarifs de I’Agglomeration de Montreal, otherwise the application is deemed not to have been filed. The forms are available at the Office of the City Clerk of Westmount or at one of the offices of the Service de l’evaluation fonciere de la Ville de Montreal. The application must be filed with the Service de I’evaluation fonciere de la Ville de Montréal at one of the following locations: Point de service principal, 255 Cremazie Blvd. East, bureau 600, Montreal (Quebec) H2M 1L5; or Point de service Division ouest, 1868 boulevard des Sources, bureau 500, Pointe-Claire (Quebec) H9R 5R2. The application may also be sent by registered mail to the Main point of service at 255 Cremazie Boulevard East, Suite 600, Montreal (Quebec) H2M 1L5.”
