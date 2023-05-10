Around the towns: west end

• Côte St. Luc May 10 concert
Space Time Continuo is presenting Three Cellos Tie Some Knots with the music of Carolo, Gabrielli, Dall’Abaco, J.S. Bach, Pachelbel and Maxime McKinley (Mtl). The concert is taking place tonight, 7 p.m. May 10 at the Harold Greenspon Auditorium, located at the Bernard Lang Civic Centre on Cavendish Blvd. Admission is free and spaces are limited.
New CIUSSS program: The city passed on news from the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal that it has launched a new program to help 12-to 25-year-olds. “The services include: Physical health (e.g., sexuality, pregnancy, screening tests); well-being (e.g., conflict, violence, difficult relationships, drugs, alcohol, addictive games); and emotions and mental health (e.g., anger, sadness, concerns about the future, anxiety, depression, difficult situations) Professionals, including a nurse and social worker, are on site to answer questions and help find the right services. These services are free, confidential and offered on a flexible schedule, with or without an appointment.” For more information, go to www.quebec.ca/en/health/finding-a-resource/aire-ouverte?fbclid=IwAR1ofGl_rVoxteNhozijDtB9gZK1tFM-qLCpsYriCl53wZC0KBuPg2u-wWo.
• Hampstead Public consultation meeting for synagogue zoning:
The town is holding a public consultation meeting 7:30 p.m. June 5 at the Adessky Community Centre at Hampstead Park, regarding the construction of the Nahar Chalom Sephardic synagogue on Harrow Crescent, across from the Adath Israel Synagogue. “We are changing the zoning bylaws to allow an existing zone that is a religious institution to basically demolish their building and rebuild another religious institution on the same land,” Mayor Jeremy Levi told the May 1 council meeting. “There are zoning changes, so we will be having the public consultation to further advise what these changes are and to address any concerns, questions, comments that any resident may have.” Levi told The Suburban that the current synagogue looks like a duplex and that it has been zoned as a religious institution for many years, and the new building will have the look of a synagogue, and will be about two storeys and 50 feet high. “We had to do some zoning changes to allow for the new structure that goes up. I don’t foresee any issues and council is unanimously supportive of this, the community is unanimously supportive, I don’t see any issues, the public consultation is a legal formality.” Levi added that the zoning changes involve setbacks. “Myself and all of council are very excited about this project. They’ve been working very hard on it. It’s going to be a beautiful project, it’s going to be incredible for our community, for our Sephardic community. It’s not every day that we get to sign off on a resolution allowing for the building of a new synagogue, it’s a once in a blue moon event at a time when most synagogues are shutting their doors because of a decrease in memberships, Nahar Chalom is booming and the town fully stands by them and supports them.”
• Montreal West Register results mean referendum: A register held May 5 “with respect to By-law 2023-003 ordering the construction of a new Sports and Recreation Centre to increase the expenditure and authorized loan by an additional amount of $6,686,024” garnered 599 signatures — 391 were needed to prompt a referendum. Referendum details will be announced shortly.
Hydro open house: An open house regarding Hydro-Québec’s planned upgrade of a power transmission system between LaSalle and Saint-Laurent and the creation of a green corridor, which could include a bike path, a walking path, recreational amenities and landscaping to improve quality of life for residents, will be held Monday, May 15, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at the Montreal West Town Hall (Music Room), 50 Westminster South. Hydro-Québec representatives will “inform residents about the proposed project, answer any questions residents may have and gather their comments.”
Annual tree giveaway: The town’s 10th annual tree giveaway is taking place. This year, “residents may purchase a tree for a $20 administrative fee. A limited quantity of trees will be made available on a first come, first serve basis. Trees will be delivered to your home the week of June 1 and must be planted by the residents themselves on their own property — instructions will be provided. Residents will be asked to “provide their second and third choice of species in the unlikely event that your first choice is not available. Trees can be ordered directly from the town’s Amilia store.” At the time of the tree order, it can be paid by credit card in the online checkout. “You will be required to create an Amilia account or log into your existing Amilia account with the Town. Alternatively, you may call Public Works at 514-485-8597 to place an order.” Orders will be accepted until May 11 at 4:30 p.m. “or until quantities have run out. Maximum of one tree per household. Only payments by Visa or Mastercard will be accepted.” For more information, contact environment@montreal-west.ca or call the Public Works reception at 514-485-8597.”
Property tax deadline: Councillor Colleen Feeney reminded property owners that the “second installment of the property tax is due May 25. We recommend using the electronic payment option online.”
• Town of Mount Royal Tabling of consultation Report on the Quartier Sportif et Communautaire The town mandated Morin Relations Publiques to “carry out an information and consultation campaign with the Townies to better understand their needs in terms of sports and community infrastructures on the territory of the town and to better understand their expectations of their elected officials with regard to the construction of a new recreational and community centre.” The report found that “the vast majority of participants in the consultation are in favor of the town investing in a construction of a new sports and community center [and to see it come to fruition]; many participants in the consultation questioned the reasons why the project for a new centre has taken so long and what differentiates the new project from the project that was the subject of a referendum in 2020; the majority of participants in the consultation are concerned about the city’s ability to finance the construction project; several participants wish to have more details on the financial impact of such a project on citizens; and “the majority of participants in the consultation would like green spaces to be valued in the realization of the centre.” The entire report can be seen at www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca/sites/default/files/documents/rapport_qsc_web.pdf.
• SAINT-Laurent Volunteers Honoured
The borough recently held its 24th Recognition Brunch at the Centre des loisirs to honour more than 250 individuals from 40 agencies and association in the community. The event was the first held in person since the COVID pandemic began. “Considering the labour shortage at hand, agencies need you now more than ever,” Mayor Alan DeSousa told the volunteers. “That’s why my colleagues on council and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and why we are honouring you. Your contribution to our community is immeasurable.” The gathering “underscored Volunteer Action Week under the theme Bénévolons à l’unisson (Volunteering Unites Us).”
• Westmount St. Antoine West redevelopment work:
The redevelopment of St. Antoine West between Atwater and Rose-de-Lima began May 3 and will take place until August, according to a City of Montreal notice of work. The work involves the reconstruction of the sidewalks and the construction of a bike path. The impacts on traffic include: The obstruction on the north side will be moved to the south side between Atwater and Rose-de-Lima; one westbound lane will be kept open; some obstructions will be in place at various intersections; two-way local traffic will be permitted from Saint-Jacques on Walker, Marin, Greene and Brewster avenues, and Bel-Air Street. Residences and businesses will remain accessible at all times and collections will take place as usual.”
No Mow May The city is encouraging residents to not mow their lawns this May, to “let your grass grow, as well as the flowers we sometimes refer to as weeds, like dandelions and white clover. No Mow May helps pollinators by allowing early season flowers to grow in our lawns, parks and greenspaces. This means more bees will have a chance to fuel up on nectar in the spring and take shelter in the shady grass without mower blades chopping up their food and habitat. In a time when bee populations are on the decline, studies show that homes that don’t mow in May have three times more bee species and five times more bees compared to yards that are mowed. This is important as bees are essential to the reproductive process of many fruits, flowers and plants… including much of the food we eat.”
