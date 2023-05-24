Around the Towns: west end

• Côte St. Luc Financial statement
Mayor Mitchall Brownstein recently released the city’s financial statement for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022. The city ended the year with a $6,507,548 surplus, compared to a $4,738,292 surplus at the end of 2021. The city had budgeted for a $4.7 million deficit at the end of 2022. In terms of revenues, in taxes, for the end of last year, the city budgeted for $67,233,500 and received $68,126,053. For payments in lieu of taxes, the city budgeted for $1,635,000 and received $1,607,031.The summarized report can be seen at cotesaintluc.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/CSL_FinancialStatementsCondensed_2022.pdf.
Merchant of the monthThe Côte Saint-Luc Local Commerce Committee’s Spotlight on Local Merchants for May 2023 spotlighted Bijü at Quartier Cavendish. “This very popular kiosk has been located across from Pharmaprix since 2009 offering jewellery and watch repair, including battery changes on the spot,” said Councillor Mike Cohen. “Owner Stephane Znaty, assisted by his mother Mireille and Samara Nemeroff, always greets customers with a smile. Bijü specializes in high-end hand-crafted diamonds with platinum or gold jewellery to the every day silver jewellery piece as well as fashion jewellery. From custom designs to importing / exporting hand selected jewellery, Bijü’s primary goal is always focused on quality, price and the latest trends. Stephane will even remodel jewellery, all from the comfort of his private workshop.”
• Côte des Neiges-NDG Fête du Vélo cycling celebration Borough residents are being invited, to mark the end of the Mois du vélo, to take part in the Fête du Vélo, at Martin Luther King Park, located at Côte des Neiges and Appleton, Sunday, May 28 from noon to 4 p.m. Participants are being encouraged to get to the event via the borough’s new cycling paths. Activities will include entertainment with Mr. Fun’s World, games, music, surprises and information booths on bicycle safety. Also featured will be awareness activities on cycling safety and bike repair workshops organized by the event’s partners, Vélo-Québec, SPVM, SAAQ, Prévention NDG, and Cyclo Nord-Sud — Vélorution. A booth will also be set up on site to present a consultation initiative held under a local transportation plan. The activity will be cancelled in case of rain.
Lakeshore Concert Band gala in NDG: The Lakeshore Concert Band under the direction of music director Alain Cazes is performing 7:30 p.m. May 27 at Lower Canada College, located at 4090 Royal Avenue, NDG, for what organizers promise will be an “evening of wonderful music in an enchanting setting.” There will be band classics by Reed and Holst, “as well as interesting new arrangements of music by Vivaldi and Morales, featuring our two invited trumpet soloists, Richard Stoelzel and Stéphane Beaulac.” The concert is taking place in the Saputo Auditorium, located in Lower Canada College’s Assaly Arts Centre, with an intermission in between. Tickets are $25 for adults, and $15 for seniors and students, They are available by scanning the QR code on the concert poster as seen on the ndg.ca website), at lakeshoreconcertband.ca/calendar or at the door.
• Hampstead New tennis court opens Hampstead’s long-awaited newly reconstructed tennis court had a grand reopening Saturday May 13. The town says “after successfully passing all necessary compliance inspections, Hampstead residents can now look forward to an upgraded tennis facility that meets safety and quality standards.” Free play was offered May 13 to 15 to mark the occasion. And as of May 16, the town introduced a “convenient online reservation system through our website. Please note that a valid season pass or guest pass will be required to access the courts from this date onwards.” As well, “in addition to the fantastic court upgrades, we have available new furniture to enhance overall comfort and experience. Look forward to upgraded seating areas that will provide a pleasant and relaxing environment for both players and spectators alike. At the reception area, residents [are] greeted by a modern and updated space that reflects our commitment to providing a welcoming and professional atmosphere. The head tennis instructor is Greg Boire, “currently in his 28th year at Hampstead Tennis and embarking on his 39th year in the field. With a remarkable track record, Greg has established himself as a prominent figure in the tennis community....With an impressive blend of playing expertise and coaching acumen, Greg Boire continues to inspire and elevate the tennis community, leaving an enduring legacy in the sport. The Town of Hampstead enthusiastically welcomes him back this year.” For more information on the new tennis court, call (514) 489-8267.
Hampstead aspect of Hydro modernization project: The town hosted a town hall last week regarding Hydro-Quebec’s modernization project, involving a planned upgrade of a power transmission system between LaSalle and Saint-Laurent and the creation of a green corridor. The town says “one of the key aspects of this project involves the relocation of a high-tension transmission tower just beyond Aldred and Harrow, in Côte St. Luc. To accomplish this, approximately 18 km of lines will be replaced, and the voltage will be increased from 120 kV to 315 kV. Due to this relocation, there will be a visual impact on a portion of Hampstead, particularly on Harrow and Place Aldred. Although the pylons will no longer be within Hampstead’s territory, their height will make them visible from certain areas.”
• Montreal West Electric vehicle talk Daniel Breton, president and CEO of Electric Mobility Canada, will be speaking 7 p.m. May 24 at the John A. Simms Community Centre, 8 Westminster South, “on the rationale for owning an electric vehicle in Quebec today. He will also elaborate on upcoming electric electrification projects such as the arrival of more powerful charging stations, the development of new superstations, and the testing of new technologies. Finally, he’ll address network inter-operability and solutions for EV drivers without access to home charging, such as apartment dwellers. Following the presentation, there will be time for questions from the audience. Electric Mobility Canada is a national not-for-profit dedicated to the advancement of e-mobility as a promising opportunity to fight climate change and stimulate the Canadian economy.”
• St. Laurent Shots fired at building in St. Laurent
Shots were fired at around 4 a.m. Friday at an industrial building in St. Laurent, at the corner of Cavendish and Côte de Liesse, an industrial and commercial area of the borough.
The SPVM is investigating, with forensic specialists on the scene and a plan to speak with the owner of the business. Police found bullet holes on the building’s doors and shell casings on the ground. There were no injuries and no arrests as of Friday morning. A security perimeter was established.
There have been numerous shootings, as well as arson attacks, in St. Laurent in recent months, including the targeting of the Bab Sharqi restaurant numerous times, an attempted robbery and attempted murder of a pedestrian in early January and an incident in which 18 shots were fired at a home in an affluent area of the borough last Dec. 19. Blood drive The 38th edition of the Saint-Laurent blood drive will be held June 13 from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Centre des loisirs located at 1375 Grenet. “Between now and the summer, Héma-Québec needs 7,000 new blood donors,” says a borough statement. “As this is an appointment-based event, it is recommended to book your time slot without delay by clicking on this link or by phone at 1 800 343-7264. Before coming to the clinic, it is recommended that you check your eligibility on Héma-Québec website (Donors > Blood > Can I give blood ?). For more information, call 1-800-847-2525.”
Honour for Mayor
The Association des architectes paysagistes du Québec honoured Mayor Alan DeSousa, with its Frederick-Todd Award in the Personnalité publique (Public Figures) category. “Every year, this award recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to promoting landscaping architecture through their projects,” says a borough statement. “Mr. DeSousa’s nomination was selected for his leadership qualities with respect to sustainable development, the protection of biodiversity and the preservation of architectural quality.”
Lethbridge, Alberta exchange tripRegistration for the longstanding exchange trip with Lethbridge, Alberta is “open to participants aged 55 and over. A varied activity program will be offered in Lethbridge in July, and in St. Laurent in August, including the discovery of local attractions and group outings. St. Laurent covers all costs for this trip, except for the personal expenses of the participants. Register by Friday, May 26, at 4:30 pm.”
• Westmount Compost distribution
Compost made from the yard waste collection is available to residents “for as long as supplies last at the WAG community gardens at both the Hallowell and Hillside entrances. Bring a container (either a plastic bag or bin) and a shovel. Supply is limited, please leave some for your neighbours. No trucks or trailers.”
Demolition committee: A public meeting of the city’s demolition committee will be held Monday, May 29, at 6 p.m. in the city hall council chamber at city hall. This meeting will deal with demolition applications for 1 Oakland Avenue, 10 Roxborough Avenue and 94 Sunnyside Avenue. The public can to attend in person or online on Zoom, via westmount.org.
• Town of Mount Royal Permitted lawn watering times The town informed residents that “from May 1 to Oct. 1, between 6 and 8 a.m. and between 6 and 10 p.m., manual watering on even-numbered calendar days for addresses with an even civic number and on odd-numbered days for addresses with an odd civic number is allowed. For automatic sprinkler systems, the permitted times are from 3 to 6 a.m. on the same days, based on the street number.”
Local construction update: There are obstructions on Roselawn Crescent, Thornton and Jasper, due to structural lining of water mains required on Roselawn Crescent, Thornton Street and Jasper Street. The start date was May 17 and the work is expected to end June 19. There is also an obstruction on Highfield between Fleming and Laird, as “rehabilitation work by structural lining of water mains is required” in that area. The work began May 15 and is expected to be completed June 15. There is an obstruction on Monmouth between Rockland and Markham as “Sanexen Environmental Services Inc. is currently performing rehabilitation work by structural lining of drinking water pipes.” The work is expected to end June 12, 2023 and there is “no impact on the collection of residual materials.” Finally, there is an obstruction on Chester between Waterloo and Saint Clare for water main rehabilitation work. The work is expected to end June 6. For each planned obstruction, “there are “two main water shut-offs for each planned obstruction,” including one “at the end of the project, during the dismantling of the temporary water supply system. This water closure will be of short duration and citizens will be notified 48 hours in advance.”
