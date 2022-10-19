Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
ART INSTRUCTOR CONGRATULATED: The city congratulated art instructor Harvey Segal for “winning fourth place in the Washington State-based Dakota Pastels International third quarter contest with this stunning piece, “The Blues John Lee Hooker.” Contest judge Rita Kirkman commented, “this painting perfectly combines subject with style. One can almost hear the blues emanating from his guitar. The loose handling and bold, fresh colours echo the music. Just as blues is best heard live, I would not be surprised if this was painted from life. And if it was not, the artist did an impressive job making it look like it was!”
COMPOST GIVEAWAY: The city announced that compost “will be distributed free of charge to residents on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 2 p.m. to 8 pm. Every household is entitled to 120 litres. The distribution takes place at the Public Works Department Building located at 7001 Mackle Road. Bring proof of residence (utility bill or other official document). Empty 40-litre buckets to help cart away the compost. Bags will be available for residents without buckets. If there is compost left towards the end of the day, residents may return to take away more. Info: 514-485-6868 • publicworks@cotesaintluc.org.”
HampsteadHALLOWEEN WORKSHOPS: The town announced that several Halloween workshops are taking place for Hampstead residents. One took place on Oct. 16, and the second will be a “creepy crawly pet show” 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 at the Adessky Community Centre. Participants must register, by calling 514-369-8200 ext. 3 or e-mailing recreation@hampstead.qc.ca.
OVERNIGHT PARKING TOLERANCE ENDS TODAY: Hampstead also reminded residents that the overnight parking tolerance during the statutory and High Holiday periods ends today, Oct. 19. Now, a valid permit is once again needed to park on the street during the overnight hours.
Montreal WestHALLOWEEK CONTESTS: The town announced that there are free Halloween-related contests this month, “open to all Montreal West residents. Entries will be accepted until 10 p.m. on Oct. 31. Winners will be announced on our Facebook page on Nov. 1. To participate, submit your photos by filling out an online form at montreal-west.ca during the month of October. One contest is house decorating, “gather up the family and get to decorating! Let’s get into the Halloween spirit and make our houses look fang-tastic.” Another is “Trash to Art (in collaboration with the Environmental Action Committee). What can you and your family re-use and make beautiful? Dig into your craft boxes and your recycling to create great displays and costumes from what you have lying around.”
St. LaurentMON JARDIN ÉCOLO CONTEST WINNERS: The winners were announced of a contest to “encourage the residents to contribute to the borough’s efforts to fight climate change and support biodiversity by creating in-ground and balcony gardens in the yard on or balcony of their private residence. The first-place winners were: Sector 1: In-ground garden: Victor Abi Khers; and balcony garden : Catherine Larche-Boudreau: Sector 2, In-ground garden, Jean-Daniel Côté; balcony garden, Yussra Ballan; Sector 3, In-ground garden, Nektaria Loridas, Balcony garden, Chen Gu; Sector 4, Jardin au sol, Mihaela Chiruta and Balcony Garden, Aisha Hasan. To check more of the winners, go to montreal.ca/en/news/winners-announced-mon-jardin-ecolo-contest-38558.”
Town of Mount Royal
: The town announced that “in order to better suit the needs of its residents, the Town would like to know your level of satisfaction with existing communication tools, your preferred means of acquiring information, and what your expectations of the Town are in terms of communications. This survey, which should only take a few minutes, can help the Town improve its communication with residents. We hope you will opt to share your opinion and preferences. Participants can enter a draw for a chance to win one of two pairs of AirPods Proearbuds (approximately $250 value) or one of three deluxe boxed editions of the Town’s centennial commemorative book
- . We look forward to hearing from you!” The survey can be seen at www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca/.
SEWER CLEANING: The town also announced that a “complete cleaning of Town of Mount Royal sewers began Oct. 11. The work is expected to last between three and four weeks, depending on weather conditions. The work is expected to end Nov. 21. Please note that this work will have no impact on local traffic or on the collection of residual materials.”
MAYOR ADDRESSES MULTICULTURAL FAIR: Mayor Peter Malouf told the late September Multicultural Fair, saying: “It is a great pleasure to be with you to celebrate Ukraine and of course its people. This year we have heard a lot about this country for the reasons you know. I am sincerely moved that today this country is again at the heart of our discussions, but this time on a more positive note. It is an opportunity to learn more about the culture of Ukrainians: their history, the traditional music of this country and the typical food. The mix of cultures is certainly a richness that our community and one of the greatest assets of Town of Mount Royal benefits from. Our Multicultural Fair is an opportunity to celebrate the different cultures in our community that we love so much....During her mandate as Mayor in 2002 Suzanne Caron initiated a Fall fair to bring the community together during the change of seasons, following this Mayor Vera Danyluk felt we should also celebrate the multicultural of dynamic of our community and has solicited support from several resident and volunteers.”
WestmountPOND EMPTIED: The city announced that “the pond at Westmount Park [was] emptied as of Tuesday, Oct. 11. The pond should be filled again in the spring of 2023.”
