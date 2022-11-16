Around the towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
REMAINING MASTER PLAN WORKSHOPS: The third and fourth (and final) workshops that are part of the process of creating a new master plan for the future of the city are taking place in the coming weeks. The third workshop involves The Westminster Corridor and takes place 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 5555 Westminster, Suite 209. “The Westminster Corridor is one of the main arteries in CSL and is the western spine of the city,” says a city document. “It has a lot of potential, and we would like to work with local residents to establish a clear vision of what it could be in terms of land use and street design.” the fourth workshop, Mobility & Connectivity, takes place 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 5801 Cavendish Blvd. in the city hall council chamber. “Mobility is a key factor in urban design. Everyone has places to go, and they need a means to get there. Each time they make a trip, they decide which mode to use. In CSL people have had little choice, and so most often have had to resort to their cars, ending up stuck in traffic. With the Master Plan, the city would like to expand the options available to residents and give them a choice, connecting them to the wider Montreal area.”
ENTERTAINMENT EVENT AT THE ACC: Nick Burgess, “an accomplished pianist,singer,arranger and composer and Jonathan D’Amour, an actor and baritone,” will be entertaining the CSL senior women at the Aquatic and Community Centre at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at 5794 Parkhaven at 1:30pm (doors open at 12:45 pm). Refreshments will be served. Admission only by advance reservation. The cost is $20 for members and $25 for guests. “Please bring or send your payment to the ACC, 5794 Parkhaven, Cote Saint Luc H4WOA4.”
HampsteadGARBAGE AND RECYCLING INFRACTIONS: The town posted that “as of now, the Town of Hampstead asks that you place your bins in your driveway for the following collection. Please ensure that the wheels face your house, at most six feet from the street and just before the sidewalk. This is in anticipation of the snow removal of sidewalks and roads in the next few weeks. Public Security will patrol for this purpose. Thank you for your cooperation.”
Montreal WestWORK ON WESTMINSTER: Work is ongoing on Westminster in relation to the Easton project. Traffic obstructions already took place in recent weeks, with three lanes occupied.. “Additional work dates will take place in November,” the town posted. “The dates will be confirmed by e-bulletin and on the Info-work webpage. We suggest that you plan your trips accordingly. If you have any questions about this work, please do not hesitate to contact Developer Representative, Noam Schnitzer at nschnitzer@sajo.com or 514-944-3800. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this work.”
St. Laurent
CERCLE DE FERMIÈRES EVENT:The Cercle de Fermières Saint-Laurent is “organizing an exhibition and sale Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Center des loisirs de Saint-Laurent, located at 1375 Grenet. This pre-holiday expo-sale is a wonderful opportunity to make your handmade, ecological and eco-responsible purchases. It’s local trade: all the items (knitting, crocheting, sewing, weaving, etc.) are made in St.Laurent. The mission of the Cercle de Fermières is to contribute to the improvement of the living conditions of women and the family as well as to the preservation and transmission of cultural and artisanal heritage. Thanks to your purchases, we will be able to help organizations such as the following: École Enfant-Soleil with L’Association Les petits geants, Maison de l’Enfance, CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci and Saint-Joseph-de-la-Providence, the CHUM, the Maison du Père and the Sainte-Justine, St. Mary and LaSalle hospitals.
Town of Mount RoyalAGGLOMERATION VALUATION VIRTUAL INFO SESSION TONIGHT: The town announced that a “virtual information session organized by the Montreal agglomeration will be held on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in regards to the deposit of the 2023 to 2025 property assessment rolls. The most recent property assessment rolls were submitted on Sept. 14, 2022 for all 16 neighbouring municipalities in the Montreal agglomeration. They will be in effect from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2025. Bernard Côté, Assessor and Director of Property Assessment at the Montreal agglomeration, will make a presentation (approximately 30 minutes), followed by a 45-minute question period. The session will be recorded and available for replay on the City of Montreal website. This meeting will explain to residential owners what the property assessment roll is, how it is compiled, how property values are determined and how they are updated. Registration is required, and can be done via a link at the www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca website. There are limited spots.”
SECURITY TIPS: Mayor Peter Malouf told the late October council meeting that “our Public Security department offers many services to residents to help residents increase the safety of their homes and thus help reduce crime. a) Home Watch: We offer a service for vacant home verification, including picking up the mail while the resident is away. We also upon request will give a personalized service to help evaluate the security of the home and give suggestions on how to improve it. For those residents with an alarm system, you can take part in our program whereby Public Security is the first contact for the alarm company to call in case of an alarm signal at the home. b) Bike Etching: To help reduce bike theft, we offer a free service to have bikes etched with an identification number. c) Neighborhood Watch: In 2018, a Neighborhood Watch program was launched and we are always pleased that more and more residents are joining us and being the eyes of their neighborhood for suspicious activity. For all of the above services, we suggest you contact our Community Relations Officer, Daniel Lepore at Public Security.”
WestmountCP WORK: The city announced that “as part of its capital improvement program, Canadian Pacific (CP) will install new switches and boards underneath the rails in the Westmount subdivision between Lucien L’Allier and Montreal West Stations. The work is carried out nightly from Monday to Friday until further notice. Resident nearby should expect to see or hear heavy machinery noise, rail equipment, banging, idling trucks waiting to proceed, dust, voices and reversing trucks. If you have any questions or concerns about these operations, please can call the 24/7 toll-free Community Connect line at: 1-800-766-7912 or email community_connect@cpr.ca. To report an emergency, please contact the CP Police Service at: 1-800-716-9132, 24 hours a day. Track maintenance is a component of CP’s safety program to ensure that trains travel safely through communities.”
