Around the Towns: West end

Hampstead
PAC CANDIDATES WANTED: The town is “seeking candidates to sit on its Planning Advisory Committee (PAC) for the duration of its mandate, for a period of at most two years, renewable. The mandate given to the committee by Town Council is to review matters within its jurisdiction in accordance with provisions in the Loi sur l’aménagement et l’urbanisme, RLRQ c A-19.1 and existing by-laws, to provide: Recommendations to Town Council, at its request, on all matters related to planning, zoning, subdivision and construction; Advice concerning minor exemptions (ME), site planning and architectural integration programs (SPAIP), specific construction, alteration, or occupancy proposals for an immoveable (SCAOPI) and demolition; Advice to Town Council regarding any other matter provided for by law. The candidates sought for this mandate must be members in good standing of the Ordre des architectes du Québec, the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec, the Ordre des urbanistes du Québec or be professionals in a related discipline. Committee members should be members of their respective professional bodies and also residents of Hampstead. Any interested person is invited to submit a letter of interest and resume no later than February 3, 2022. You may apply online and you may also ask questions directly to the Town Clerk of Hampstead, Me Alexandra Dolhan at adolhan@hampstead.qc.ca Any selected candidate will be recommended to Town Council who, as the appropriate authority, will make decisions regarding the nomination, if applicable.”
COUNCIL MEETINGS THIS YEAR: The town council decided at its December public meeting that monthly meetings in 2022 are taking place mostly Mondays, including the Jan. 10 meeting that already took place, 8 p.m. Feb. 7, March 7, April 4, May 2, Tuesday June 7, July 4, Aug. 1, Tuesday Sept. 6, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.
Côte St. LucACC POOLS REOPENED: The city recently reopened its pools at the Aquatic and Community Centre “to allow lap swimming in the competition pool and to allow family bubbles and individual swimming in the recreation pool. The building hours [are] 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The pools are open to residents of Côte St. Luc by reservation only. Those aged 13 and older must present a Vaxicode indicating they are ‘Adequately Protected’ to enter the facility. To see the full schedule and how to book a reservation, visit: CoteSaintLuc.org/ACC.
CHRISTMAS TREE COLLECTION: The city has been collecting Christmas trees Jan. 12, 19 and next week on Jan. 26. “Simply place your tree curbside before 7 am on collection day. The trees will eventually be chipped, so, it is critical that you not tie the tree nor place it in a plastic bag or any type of covering. Also, please strip the tree of lights, cords and decorations.”
Montreal WestSEWER WORK NEAR MEADOWBROOK: The town recently announced that the City of Montreal is engaged in pumping work near Toe Blake Park. Phase 1, if the weather coooperated, took place from Jan. 11 to 18 and included a “sanitary sewer connection and a temporary wastewater pumping operation in Toe Blake Park.” Phase 2, to take place from Feb. 6 to 19, involves a “storm sewer connection, a temporary storm water pumping operation in Toe Blake Park, and concreting work inside the manhole. The work will not affect the quality of your drinking water or your sewer service.” The work on the storm sewer began Nov. 15 and is set to end July 14. “The work stems from a decision by the Court of Appeal of Quebec to cut off the flow of contaminated water into the creek. The creek is located on the Meadowbrook Golf Course. There is no impact expected on traffic, building access, garbage and recycling collection or parking. Residents in the area have received a notice from the City of Montreal. For further information, consult the Info-travaux website or contact the City of Montreal at 311.”
St. LaurentRAYMOND-BOURQUE ARENA RENOVATION: The borough recently announced that residents will “soon be able to enjoy the newly updated amenities. The latter has undergone a major overhaul that was contracted to Construction Gamarco inc., TLA architectes inc., WSP inc. et Delisle, Despaux et associés with a view to upgrading the facility to satisfy current standards including the implementation of energy efficiency measures and improvement of universal access. The renovation of Aréna Raymond-Bourque was made possible by the Programme de soutien à la mise aux normes des arénas municipaux, which covered 34 of the city’s arenas. The project represents an investment of $27.5 M, with 65.23% financed by Montréal’s Service des grands parcs, du mont Royal et des sports, and 34.77% by Saint-Laurent. Also, $7.5 M in financial assistance broken down into the same percentages was allocated by the ministère de l’Éducation et de l’Enseignement supérieur for this project, which is striving for LEED Silver certification.” A video showing some of the work can be seen at www.youtube.com/watch?v=R838qi3SoqY&t=9s.
Town of Mount RoyalPOOL AND ARENA REOPEN: The town’s Pierre-Laporte Pool and arena facilities reopened Jan. 12 so that “swimming and skating enthusiasts [are] once again able to enjoy the Pierre-Laporte Pool and arena facilities. With reduced capacity and increased sanitary measures to meet the latest provincial government standards, you will be able to enjoy yourself in a safe environment.” For more detailed information, check www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca/.
WestmountREDUCE ENERGY CONSUMPTION IN EXTREME COLD: The city has offered advice to reduce energy consumption during days with extremely cold temperatures, such as last week on Jan. 10 and 11. “During cold winter months, the demand on Hydro Westmount’s electrical grid increases dramatically, which can overload Hydro-Westmount’s circuits and create power outages. Furthermore, heavy penalties are charged to the City of Westmount for over-consumption. Hydro Westmount customers are encouraged to reduce their electrical energy consumption when the temperature reaches -18 °C, especially during these peak hours: In the morning, from 6 to 9 a.m. In the evening, from 4 to 8 p.m. Delay using major appliances until after these periods, particularly those requiring hot water like dishwashers and laundry machines. It is sustainable and cost-effective to reduce energy consumption during intense cold weather. To learn more about peak periods and how to reduce your consumption through simple actions, visit Hydro Quebec’s web page ‘Using energy more wisely in cold weather.’”
