Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
MENORAH LIGHTING EVENT: The city announced that on Monday, Dec. 19, at 5:30pm, there will be the annual “public lighting of the Menorah—organized by Chabad of CSL—near the plaza in front of the Bernard Lang Civic Centre, 5801 Cavendish Blvd.”
SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETINGS: The city also announced that special meetings of CSL council “take place on Monday, Dec. 19, at 6 pm and Wednesday Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. The meetings will take place at City Hall and via livestream. The public will be able to ask questions in three ways: live by video conference, live in person at the Council Chamber, and by way of a written question sent in advance. Find out more at: cotesaintluc.org/council.”
JOB POSTINGS: The city is “looking for new employees to join its workforce and it encourages residents to apply for any of our full-time, part-time or temporary jobs. We are looking for employees who want to make a difference and improve the quality of services in Côte Saint-Luc. The positions include: IT Technician — Level 1 and 2 Support, City Treasurer, Customer Service Representative, Day Camp Companion, Day Camp Counsellor, Electrician, Gym Attendant, Law Student, Library Assistant, Lifeguard, Manager of Information Technology, Manager of Urban Planning, Park Leader, Pedal Boat Attendant, Permit Issuing Clerk, Security Agent and Tennis Court Attendant.” To apply, go to cotesaintluc.org/city-government/jobs.
WestmountMAYOR’S STATEMENT ON NATIONAL DAY OF REMEMBRANCE AND ACTION ON VIOLENCE AGAINT WOMEN: Mayor Christina Smith issued a statement on the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women, the annual commemoration of the Polytechnique attack in which 14 women were killed on Dec. 6, 1989. “As we commemorate the antifeminist attack that took place 33 years ago... I join people across the country in honouring the memory of the 14 young women killed during this act of terror and hate, and in condemning all forms of violence and abuse against women. I also wish to express my deep solidarity with those who are fighting to eradicate gender-based violence. In 1989, as a 10th grade student, full of aspirations of where my education would take me, the Polytechnique tragedy had a profound impact on me and my awareness of women’s rights. Abuse, violence and discrimination based on gender are still a reality today. This has to stop. It is our common responsibility to ensure that these events are a thing of the past and that they never happen again.”
Montreal WestWASTE REDUCTION BYLAW POSTPONEMENT: The town posted Monday afternoon that it “has taken the feedback and concerns brought up by residents seriously and has decided to postpone the amendments to the Waste by-law originally planned for this year. As a community, it is important to combine our efforts towards reducing the amount of waste we send to landfills. In April 2021, the Town adopted a Residual Material Management (RMM) Policy as a first step towards a more sustainable waste strategy. The 2022-2026 RMM Action Plan that followed in June 2022 puts forth multiple projects that are in accordance with the goals and objectives of the RMM policy. One of these goals is to increase residual material diversion rate by restructuring our Town garbage collection system. Taking all this into consideration, Town Council will be reviewing this file in the new year allowing sufficient time to adjust. Further information will be shared in due course.”
St. LaurentCHRISTMAS ON ICE RETURNS: The borough announced that “after a two-year hiatus, the Christmas on Ice activity will be back on Sunday, December 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. Saint-Laurent families will be able to celebrate Christmas on freshly-renovated ice surfaces at Aréna Raymond-Bourque, located at 2345 Thimens. Organized by the Direction de la culture, des sports, des loisirs et du développement social de Saint-Laurent, this free activity will be in its 43rd edition. Music, free skating, entertainment and treats await visitors, in addition to the mascot, Laurent, and Santa Claus – in person! There will also be a draw for door prizes. A skate rental service will be available if needed. For more information, call 514-855-6000, extension 4700.”
HampsteadFLOOR SPACE INDEX REPORT: The town held a public consultation Dec. 5 to present a report and allow public input on a possible increase of the land use ratio for homes in the RA-1 section of the town from 52 to 80 percent of the land size (Floor Space Index), in other words, to possibly be able to build, renovate or expand one’s home to 80 percent of the land size. These are some of the conclusions of a report by urban planning consulting firm Paré+. “As to whether the increase of the LUR to 0.80 will have a significant impact on the suburban landscape of Hampstead, as seen from the public view, we believe it will not: The LUR is one zoning parameter among others, such as setbacks, the land use ratio and maximum height. These other parameters remain unchanged. The scenario analyses show that the width of additions and new constructions are primarily limited by front and side setbacks. By strictly applying these standards, the additional floor area allowed by a 0.8 LUR will be located at the back, which has no impact from the street.” The rest of the report can be seen at www.hampstead.qc.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Pare-Plus-Study-2022-11-25.pdf. A report on the Dec. 5 public consultation meeting will be in The Suburban soon.
MENORAH LIGHTING: The town posted that “every year the City of Hampstead hosts a Menorah Illumination Ceremony in collaboration with the Montreal Torah Center.” This year’s event is being held 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Queen Mary and Fleet Roads. There will be hot latkes, traditional music and gifts for all children who attend.
Town of Mount RoyalDOG, CAT LICENSE RENEWALS FOR 2023: The town notified local dog and cat owners that “animal license registrations and renewals and secure payment are now completed online in the Gestipattes software. For the year 2023 — the license renewal period will start at the end of January 2023. The link to the online registration and/or renewal form in Gestipattes will only be available from the end of January 2023. Be assured: a personalized reminder will be sent by email to owners already registered in Gestipattes towards the end of January 2023. New pet owners will also be able to complete their pet’s online registration at that time. Public Secxurity will make accommodations for the 2023 license, as Gestipattes will only be available as of the end of January 2023. We thank you for your cooperation. For more information, go to info@ville.mont-royal.qc.ca.
