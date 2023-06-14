Around the Towns: west end

• Côte St. Luc Sheila Finestone Park
SHEILA FINESTONE PARK: One of the topics Councillor Mike Cohen discussed in his District 2 meeting was Sheila Finestone Park, named after the former Mount Royal MP. Cohen told his May 29 meeting that “I am very proud of what we have succeeded in doing with that greenspace. This marks the first full summer to enjoy the beautiful greenspace with pathways, trees, benches and picnic tables. We will also rededicate Isadore Goldberg Park. I hope we will be able to do a proper ceremony with the Finestone family once the signage is ready.”
Snow dump: Cohen also provided an update on the city’s snow dump, on Marc-Chagall. “The snow dump has been on Marc Chagall Avenue for more than 50 years,” he pointed out. “Over the last few years we have taken specific measures to reduce the noise pollution and to ensure that it is chopped up in June. We had a lot of snow this winter and of course we have an agreement that allows the Town of Hampstead to use the dump as well. This year we had to revoke that privilege towards the end of the winter as we had reached capacity. I am sure many people would like to see us relocate it. Hats off to Public Works for the job they have been doing to make the mountain of hard snow disappear.”
Drop-in acting workshop
A Drop-in Acting Workshop with Anisa Cameron takes place 6:30 p.m. June 19 at Rembrandt Park. The Suburban reported last year on an acting workshop at that park.
• Hampstead Rush hour traffic complaintWe brought to Mayor Jeremy Levi’s attention an email to us from traffic expert Rick Leckner, who pointed out that crossing Décarie from Hampstead and Côte St. Luc is “consistently frustrating.” Leckner wrote last week that “both this week and last, Hampstead has made it more so with work during the morning rush hour. They closed Ferncroft, which leads to Plamondon, for repaving.” Then, “they closed a lane on Fleet at Finchley to paint white lines, and traffic was backed up to Alpine. Such work should not start until 9 a.m. at the earliest.” Levi replied that, “it’s a trade off, the line painting is outside work and it’s very difficult to get the contractors on a specific time when we want them to come. Earlier [at the June council meeting], a resident complained that the line painting has not been completed yet, so we’ve been really pushing them, and when we’re pushing them, we’re kind of at the mercy of when they can conduct the work. Obviously, it’s not ideal to do it during rush hour, but this is not a permanent thing, it’s an infrequent, one-off thing, so I don’t think it’s such a big deal.” Levi said the same response applies to the repaving.” Leckner replied to The Suburban that “I appreciate it may be difficult to schedule outside contractors. However I disagree this, in the Mayor’s words, ‘is no big deal.’ This is not the first such occurrence which has inconvenienced hundreds of people. Last week during rush hour Ferncroft, a major exit from Hampstead, was closed for repaving. Further, in the past, Hampstead’s public works personnel have blocked Fleet at rush hour to plant flowers, not exactly a necessity. The administration must try to avoid such incidents and be more sensitive to the ramifications created.”
• St. Laurent Action Centre open houseThe Action Centre, a bilingual organization for adults with physical disabilities, held an open house in the borough recently. Guests “received a tour of the new centre, which features large activity rooms, a brand new computer room, a state of the art kitchen, an area dedicated to younger members where they can play foosball, basketball, video game and much more. Attendees included Mayor Alan DeSousa and Councillor Aref Salem, a representative for the district’s police station and representatives of other organizations and schools. Officials of the new centre pointed out that “approximately 100 dynamic members benefit from its programs every year. Its goal is to welcome new members who will benefit from its educational, social and cultural activities, all offered in a community setting.”
• Town of Mount Royal Outdoor municipal pool opening delayedThe town announced that a “significant technical problem forced the town to delay the official opening of the municipal outdoor pool, originally scheduled for Monday June 5, to an undetermined date. As the summer season gets underway, a special schedule has been set up for the next few days to allow swimming at the Pierre-Laporte pool. Check www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca for more details. The advisory added that “the water games located at Dakin and Mohawk parks will also remain available according to the following schedule: Dakin Park: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mohawk Park from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Town’s staff is already working to address the situation. Stay tuned for further developments via the Town’s various digital platforms. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding. For more information, call 514-734-2928 or 514-734-2932.”
Swimming pool drainage reminderResidents were reminded by the town that “By-law No. 1380 (art 45) prohibits pouring a swimming pool’s wastewater onto the street. Drainage of a swimming pool must be done by using a pump with a hose long enough to bring the wastewater to a manhole. For safety purposes, a cover must be placed over the manhole and a sign. For more information, call Public Security at 514 734-4666.”
• Montreal West Clifford Jordan updateCouncillor Lauren-Small Pennefather provided an update at the May 29 council meeting on Public Security Officer Clifford Jordan, also a longtime Côte St. Luc First Responder, who was stricken with a serious illness while in Barbados. A GoFundMe page was launched on his behalf early this year. “He is now improving, so we’re very pleased that he is on the mend, and we continue to think of Clifford and his family,” the councillor said.
• Westmount Tree plantingThe city has selected certain residences “for facade tree planting as part of the city’s Parks and Green Spaces initiatives. In the spring, the Public Works Department distributed door hangers to these residences, allowing citizens to choose from a variety of trees. A total of 162 trees, representing 24 species, will be planted. Additionally, residents were informed about the upcoming tree planting in the municipal right-of-way adjacent to their homes. These residences primarily lack trees on their facades. The tree planting began the week of June 5. A city-appointed contractor will be responsible for planting the trees in the space between the curb and the private property line, which belongs to the city. The specific planting locations were identified by our urban forestry inspector using stakes. The city will be responsible for these trees’ maintenance and regular watering. This initiative aims to enhance the urban canopy and contribute to the overall quality of Westmount’s environment.”
Arsonists strike Westmount nail salon
Police are investigating after a Westmount nail salon was set on fire, one of numerous arson-related incidents on the island of Montreal.
Officers were called to a fire at Alessandra Nail and Spa, located at Victoria Avenue and De Maisonneuve West, at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday June 7.
Two individuals were seen running from the scene. The SPVM established a perimeter on Victoria Avenue as they conducted their investigation. The Montreal fire department brought the blaze under control.
A special police unit was created recently in light of the numerous arsons taking place at various Greater Montreal Area businesses, many of them targeting establishments owned by members of the Arab community.
• Côte des Neiges-NDG NDG sidewalk saleStart your engines for the NDG neighbourhood Sidewalk Sale. On Grand Prix weekend, June 16 to 18, the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Business Association (BizNDG) invites all Montrealers to the neighbourhood Sidewalk Sale. Navigate the circuit of participating businesses and get the most out of the weekend deals, products, and featured services, a perfect opportunity to get outside and (re)discover local merchants. In addition, you will have the chance to participate in a special contest! Between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., products and services will be available in front of all participating NDG businesses on Monkland between Girouard and Grand; Sherbrooke between Claremont and Cavendish; and Somerled between Grand and Walkley. To enter the prize draw, scan QR codes available in the shops. The more businesses you visit, the more chances you have to win. Participants with the most points will win and will be announced after the event.” Arrest in Deauville Spa murder
A 28-year-old Brantford, Ontario man appeared in court last week to face first-degree murder charges after he was arrested for the killing of Claudia Iacono, who was shot in her car in front of her business in Côte des Neiges on May 16.
At the request of the SPVM Major Crime unit, the Ontario Provincial Police apprehended Joel Richard Clarke Tuesday night in Milton, near Toronto, for the slaying of the well-known 39-year-old businesswoman who was gunned down in the parking lot off Jean Talon where her popular Salon Deauville Coiffure Spa is located. Iacono was the mother of three.
