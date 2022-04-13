Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
HOUSEHOLD WASTE DROP OFF: The city is encouraging residents to “drop off your household waste during the extended hours of the Public Works Yard. For Côte Saint-Luc residents only. The Public Works Yard will be open Wednesday, April 13 – 7:30am to 7pm, and Thursday, April 14 – 7:30am to 7pm. See fee schedule and regular drop-off hours at CoteSaintLuc.org/wastedropoff. Standard allowed quantities apply. Proof of residency required. For more information, call 514-485-6868 or publicworks@cotesaintluc.org.
FLUSHING FIRE HYDRANTS: The city is also flushing fire hydrants until April 15. “We do this twice a year to make that sure our fire hydrants work properly and to help clear sediments from the underground pipes,” says a city announcement. “After we’re done, you may notice that your water is slightly coloured. This is normal. It’s not dangerous. All you have to do is run the water until it’s clear again.”
HampsteadTENNIS CONSTRUCTION PROJECT: The town announced that it has authorized the “launching of a Public Tender for the Tennis Construction Project. We are planning to give out contracts for work following the official thawing date in late May, 2022. We will try and deliver the new tennis courts as soon as possible. In the meantime, we have made arrangements with the City of Côte St. Luc for Hampstead tennis members to play there. You can register at the Côte Saint-Luc tennis club. Early bird special is available until May 27. Information can be found at www.cotesaintluctennisclub.com.”
Montreal WestRENOVATION OF MONTREAL WEST TRAIN STATION: The town posted that, “to improve safety and access to the Montréal-Ouest station, exo is undertaking major construction work to build a new entrance on Sherbrooke Street, extend the existing tunnel beneath the tracks, reconstruct the existing north platform, and close access to the central platform via the Westminster Avenue crossing. To provide access for the worksite machinery, and to build the supporting walls and future building, exo [cut] alongside the railway tracks on Sherbrooke Street from April 4 to 7. This work will be carried out in compliance with permits issued by the borough of CDN-NDG and the municipality of Montreal West. Construction will take place from spring 2022 to summer 2023. The schedule is weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends, according to construction progress from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 24 hours a day” for “a major portion scheduled for late August lasting one week. Exceptionally, if the situation requires it, construction work may continue beyond the scheduled times and dates. While everything possible will be done to minimize the impact of this work on residents’ quality of life, certain inconveniences should be expected, such as: worksite machinery noise, vibrations, dust, truck traffic, detours, and alternating traffic on Sherbrooke Street. exo thanks you for your understanding and patience during this work, which is being completed in the public interest.”
St. LaurentGARAGE SALE REGISTRATION: The borough announced that local families “are invited to participate in the first garage sale of the season on May 21, 22 and 23. St. Laurent will publish the list of addresses that register and the types of items for sale. Bargain hunters will also be able to search by item type or by street using the mobile application available on Itunes Store or Google Play. Garage sales are also allowed on the following weekends : June 18 and 19, 2022; July 2 and 3, 2022; and Sept. 3, 4 and 5, 2022.
Town of Mount RoyalFREE COMPOST DISTRIBUTION: The town announced that “self-service compost distribution will take place on May 7 and 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the municipal workshops (180 Clyde Road). In the fall, October 8 and 9, same time, same place. Quantity is limited to 200 litres per address. Please bring a shovel, rigid containers and proof of residency. Our document shredding service will also be offered on Saturday, May 7 only.”
COLLECTION OF TREE AND SHRUB BRANCHES: The town announced that the collection of tree branches and shrub resumed April 7 and takes place until the end of September. “This collection is on request only. Residents wishing to obtain such a collection must complete the online form at villemont-royal.formstack.com/forms/demandes_de_collecte_collection_request , or call the Info Collectes line at 514-734-4123, before noon on Wednesdays. Only branches with a diameter less than 15 cm (6 in) will be collected. In addition, the quantity is limited to 5 branches 2.5 m (8 ft) long or a volume of 60 cm (2 ft) x 60 cm (2 ft) x 2.5 m (8 ft). In order to get rid of branches and shrubs, please place your materials in an orderly way on the curb, the ends cut in front of the street after 19:00 on the evening before collection day or before 7:00 on collection day. Branches less than 2.5 cm (1 in) can be placed directly in the green bin dedicated to collecting garden waste. All branches more than 15 cm (6 in) in diameter, as well as logs, stumps and roots of trees must be arranged at the expense of the owner or a private contractor.”
WestmountGARDEN WASTE COLLECTION: The city announced that its green waste collection starts April 19. “Make sure to place your garden waste curbside so that it can be picked up by the city. To ensure your waste is collected, please ensure: That the garden waste is disposed in yard waste paper bags only (available at local hardware or grocery stores). Residues in any other type of bag will not be collected. Or that the garden waste is placed in bulk in an open container such as a plastic or rigid metal bin. Do not put the lid on the bin so that collection teams can see the contents. That the weight of the bags and containers does not exceed 20 kilograms or they will not be collected. That small branches are tied in bundles (maximum 5 cm in diameter and 1.2 metre long) with natural twine, not with plastic rope.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.