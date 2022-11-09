Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
FORMER COUNCILLOR IS VCOP CHAIRMAN: The city has appointed former councillor Glenn Nashen as chairman of the volunteer Citizens on Patrol (vCOP). “Nashen will lead the volunteers and counsel the Public Safety management team in all matters of the organization including public relations, recruitment and vCOP branding,” says the CSL announcement. “Nashen was a long-time city councillor and vCOP founder. He brings an expertise in operations, protocols, and communications. His first tasks will be to aid in the recruitment of a new team of supervisors and assist management in realigning the vCOP mission statement and protocols for 2023. Mayor Mitchell Brownstein commented that “the entire Public Safety management team, the councillor responsible for vCOP, Steven Erdelyi, and I look forward to working with Glenn, who has been instrumental in promoting our service in our community and beyond since its inauguration in 2006. We could not pass up this great opportunity, coming out of a global pandemic, to move the service forward and expand our role in the community.”
REMEMBRANCE DAY CEREMONY REMINDER: The city is holding its annual Remembrance Day ceremony 11 a.m. Friday Nov. 11 at Veterans Park, near the Côte St. Luc Public Library at 5851 Cavendish Blvd. The public is invited to attend.
HampsteadCITIZENS PORTAL: The Town of Hampstead is inviting its residents “who observe a situation that a Town team can correct to go to the citizen’s portal [via hampstead.qc.ca] and send a request to the department in question. Your contribution to the quality of services is essential to maintain and renew the municipal infrastructure.”
FIRST AID TALK: Congregation Dorshei Emet, at 18 Cleve Road, announced that the lecture First Aid with Dr. Mitch Shulman will take place Thursday, Nov. 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. “Do you know how to recognize a stroke or heart attack?” the synagogue announcement says. “If you fall and cut yourself do you know what to do? How should you stop a nosebleed? When should you go to the emergency? For the answer to these and other more common everyday emergencies, come join Dr. Mitch for a practical look at household first aid. In-Person. Registration Required, please email programdirector@dorshei-emet.org, if you would like to attend.”
Montreal WestWARTIME MUSIC LECTURE: A lecture on music during wartime will take place 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the town’s community centre, as part of Montreal West’s Remembrance Day activities. The lecturer is ethnomusicologist, musician, and author Craig Morrison. To attend, register on Amilia.
St. LaurentFAKE TEXT MESSAGES: The borough, and the City of Montreal in general, is warning residents about fake text messages purporting to be about an unpaid traffic ticket. “A phishing scam is currently circulating via text messages that purport to be from Montreal’s municipal court,” the advisory says. “The message warns you that payment for one of your tickets is overdue. It encourages you to pay it online on a website that looks very similar to the city’s. Please note that the municipal never uses text messages or e-mails to communicate with residents.If you receive this type of message, you should:Delete it immediately Do not click on the link If you are a victim of fraud, you can contact the SPVM (police department).”
5G ANNOUNCEMENT: Outremont MP Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, “announced an investment of $15.9 million to support a $77 million project with [St. Laurent-based] EXFO to create a 5G centre of excellence in Montreal,” says a federal government statement. “As 5G networks develop, network providers are looking for solutions to automate their operations. Through this project, EXFO intends to develop one of the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI) based automated network solutions that will autonomously run 5G network testing and quality assurance centres in Canada and around the world. This centre of excellence will develop and commercialize four new AI-centric technology platforms to support the deployment and operation of the next generation 5G telecommunication networks.” St. Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos was in attendance at the announcement as well.
Town of Mount RoyalANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION WITH FIRST WINTER FIREWORKS: Mayor Peter Malouf announced that the town is “celebrating its 110th anniversary this year. we will be holding winter fireworks on Saturday Dec. 3, at Danyluk Park to mark this milestone. These winter fireworks will be a first for the town and are planned to coincide with our Christmas activities: Santa’s bus and lighting of the tree in front of the Town Hall. We hope the weather cooperates and we can all celebrate together the town’s anniversary and kick off the holiday season.”
NO PROPERTY SALES FOR TAX NON-PAYMENT: The town also announced that “there are no more properties on the list of immovables to be sold for non-payment of taxes. Therefore, there [was] no sale on October 27.”
WestmountILLEGAL DUMPING OF GREEN WASTE: The city is reminding residents that “in accordance with Bylaw 1475, it is strictly forbidden to dump green waste (e.g. dead leaves) on public streets or areas. Green waste must be placed in paper bags or open containers and placed curbside on your property the day of collection in your sector to be picked up by the city’s crews. Contractors holding a city permit may also bring dead leaves in paper bags to the Belvedere Road depot Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
INSTALLATION OF REFRIGERATED ICE RINK: The city announced that “transportation movements in Westmount Park for the installation of the refrigerated ice rink” began Nov. 1. Please note that the transportation of materials, equipment and installation work may disrupt the use of some areas in the park. The work is expected to last approximately two weeks. Thank you for your understanding.”
ST. ANTOINE REDEVELOPMENT UNTIL DECEMBER 2023: The city let residents know that the City of Montreal “issued a notice of work for the redevelopment of St. Antoine Street West between Atwater Avenue and Irène Street. The work begins the week of Nov. 7 and should be completed in December 2023.This work will have the following impacts on traffic: Saint-Antoine Street westbound: Closure of two lanes on the south side, between Atwater and Greene avenues; Two lanes will remain open at all times; Complete closure of intersections in the work zone; Local traffic possible on Marin and Walker Avenues from St. Jacques Street. Atwater Avenue southbound: One lane closed at all times at the corner of Saint-Antoine Street; Two lanes closed during off-peak hours, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Please note that there will be parking restrictions in effect in the work zone. Where pavements are impeded, temporary walkways will be provided to access residences and other buildings.”
