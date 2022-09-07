Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
SCAM ALERT: The city has posted an advisory saying that “ an e-mail message from ‘CityEnergy Summary’ falsely claims “energy rebates” being offered by “Cote-St-Luc”. There are no such energy rebates. This e-mail is false and likely a scam. Do not click the links in the e-mail.Thank you to the resident who brought this to our attention in an effort to help others. If you use Gmail (or some other email services), click the three dots to report the message as Spam or Phishing. This will help other Gmail users.”
MASTER PLAN OPEN HOUSE: An open house event regarding the development of the city’s master plan will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at CSL’s Aquatic and Community Centre at Parkhaven and Mackle. “This open house will be an opportunity for residents, developers, city professionals and consultants to discuss and share information, in person, about the Master Plan revision,” says the city’s announcement.
HampsteadSHRED-IT!: A Shred-it event is taking place from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday Sept. 18. “The Town of Hampstead is pleased to offer its residents free Shred-it paper shredding and document destruction services,” at 10 Cleve,” a town announcement says. “Protect yourself from identity theft. Shred-it ensures your personal and confidential documents are securely destroyed. For further information, please contact 514-369-8200. A Public Security officer will monitor the day and ensure that the quota of six boxes per person is respected.” Mandatory proof of residence is required.
Montreal WestELECTRONIC PAYMENTS FOR PERMITS: The town announced that “in an effort to simplify the process for our residents, we are pleased to announce that we have adopted a new solution that allows you to pay your permits by e-transfer. This applies to the following permits:Building permits and authorizations. Parking permits. Dog and cat licenses. Contractor permits (landscaping and snow removal). Detailed instructions will be included in the confirmation email you receive when your permit has been approved. We’re looking forward to the new solution and hope you enjoy the simplified process as well!”
SECOND MOWEST STREET FAIR: The town posted: Mark the date! The second edition of the Montreal West street fair will take place on Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place on Westminster Avenue, between Curzon and Milner. There will be a number of activities for the entire family as well as demonstrations and information tables by merchants and cultural groups. Music, games, and face painting will be an integral part of the event. Musical performances [will take place] at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m and are brought to you by Conseil des arts de Montréal en tournée.” The performances are: 11 a.m. Explorer by Archetype Trad: The concert is a journey through Eastern Canada, from Quebec to Newfoundland. Traditional fiddle music is renewed through the arrangements and original compositions of Kate Bevan-Baker and Émilie Brûlé. 1 p.m. Electro-Samba by Diogo Ramos This show is a mix between Brazilian samba and Montreal contemporary music, mixing lyrics in French, Portuguese and Spanish to make you dream and dance to the flavours of the beach and modern urbanity.”
St. LaurentfabricARTHèque: The borough posted that the FabricARThèque reopens its doors for free access. No need to register: just report your presence at the reference desk. Bring your artistic project or take advantage of the creative materials available at the FabricARThèque to explore your creativity. Equipment and materials available in free access: A Singer classic sewing machine [and] all the creative material of the fabricARTHèque. Digital embroidery machines and digital cutting machines are not available for free access. They can only be used during supervised periods and organized workshops.” This is taking place until Dec. 31 at the Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent, at 1380 de l’Église.”
Town of Mount RoyalADM AND AIRPORT NOISE: Mayor Peter Malouf told the Augsut council meeting that “unfortunately, the flight path for Montréal- Trudeau Airport is in part above TMR. The disturbances caused are dependent on the direction of take-off and landing. In general, both take-off and landing are to be done against the wind, therefore in a westward direction. There has been work over the years on the runways and this has an impact on flight routes and therefore often take-off is done in an easterly direction, over TMR. We suggest you go to the Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) website where you can find additional information. The Town is transparent with residents regarding the problem of noise pollution caused by airplanes. In fact, the Town has intervened and expressed its position and that of TMR residents to ADM on several occasions by way of resolutions of council, asking to implement solutions that will reduce the noise impact of airplanes, which is annoying to many residents. The same request has been made concerning flights after midnight. The last one was made by Council very recently at the June 14, Council meeting and was sent to ADM as well as to the MP for Mount Royal, Mr. Anthony Housefather. (RESOLUTION N° 22-06-04). Although ADM has shown a great deal of openness in accepting the grievances of the elected officials of Mount Royal concerning noise pollution, ultimately this is a federal jurisdiction and Transport Canada is responsible for ensuring compliance with the rules of noise control generated by air traffic and not the municipalities bordering the airport. Thus, the boroughs and municipalities bordering the airport, such as ours, unfortunately have no ‘decisional’ jurisdiction on matters concerning this mode of transportation. For this reason, the members of the current and previous councils have made representations to the federal Member of Parliament for Mount Royal, Mr. Anthony Housefather, to obtain support on this subject and to have him intervene with the Minister of Transport.”
WestmountBACK TO SCHOOL SAFETY RECOMMENDATIONS: The city posted several safety recommendations for drivers during the new school year: Don’t double park; this will block the visibility of children and vehicles. Don’t allow a child to exit a vehicle that is double stopped; it could be extremely dangerous. Always pull to the curb side when dropping them off. Don’t load or unload children across the street from the school. Park a block away and walk your child to school. Shut off your engine while using the school drop off zone. Remember that these drop off areas have a 10 minutes time limit. Carpool to reduce the number of vehicles at the school when possible. Be alert, some children may be unpredictable and ignore the risks of traffic hazards. Always stop for crossing guards holding up a stop sign. Take extra care to look out for children in school zones, near playgrounds and parks, and in all residential areas. Give yourself extra time in the morning due to the increase in traffic during the back-to-school period. Public Safety officers will also patrol around schools drop off areas during morning peak traffic times to ensure that children are safe.”
