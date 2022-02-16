Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
CONVERSATION WITH BESTSELLING AUTHOR: The city is presenting a conversation with international bestselling author Stephanie Wrobel 2 p.m. Feb. 23 via Zoom (check cotesaintluc.org for the link) or CSL’s Telephone Broadcasting Service. “From the author of Darling Rose Gold, comes a thrilling novel about two sisters,” says the announcement. The talk is being presented in partnership with Paragraphe Bookstore. Join the Telephone Broadcasting Service (TBS) for content by phone every weekday at 2 p.m. To listen: call 438-809-7799, then when prompted, press 500 514 054 ##.”
MOTOWN TALK: The city is also presenting A Short History of Motown with Craig Morrison 2 p.m. Feb. 25, also via Zoom and the city’s TBS. “Craig Morrison discusses the legacy of this record label, featuring songs by The Supremes, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye and more,” the announcement says.
HampsteadPROPERTY TAX: The town is reminding residents that “property tax bills are payable in two installments March 11 and June 9 – and can be paid electronically through your financial institution or by mail. Questions about your property tax bill? taxation@hampstead.qc.ca 514-369-8200 X 6441.”
COUNCILLOR PRESENCE MISUNDERSTANDING: During the Feb. 7 exceptionally short at 24 minutes town council meeting, an anonymous questioner said several residents were under the impression that new Councillor Jason Farber had missed several meetings. Councillors responded that Farber may not have been visible to residents because of technical difficulties connecting visually to the videoconferenced meetings, and that he was indeed present that and other nights. “He’s been part of these meetings and the minutes show that,” said Mayor Jeremy Levi, agreeing that the issue is technical difficulties. “Councillor Farber has been a tremendous asset to council. He’s participating beyond most people’s expectations.” Farber later was seen and heard at the meeting, and said he resolved the technical difficulty of being visible. “I’ve been in attendance for countless hours with all of the councillors and the Mayor. If any resident wishes to sit with me to discuss the issues we’ve been reviewing, I’ll be pleased to receive them at my office.”
Montreal WestTEMPORARY LANE CONFIGURATION ON AVON: The town informed residents of a “traffic hindrance in the Westminster/Avon area [that took effect] February 9. The westbound lane on Avon Road closest to the sidewalk [is] temporarily closed to provide a safe access to The Easton redevelopment work site for the duration of the work. The project is expected to be completed by spring 2023. A reconfiguration of the remaining lanes is required to maintain traffic access in each direction on Avon Road. Flagmen [are] present at the work site to ensure the safety of pedestrians and vehicle traffic. In addition, there [are] temporary signage and detour lane markings to inform pedestrians and motorists of how to proceed around the work. Please respect all temporary traffic signs. Pedestrians: The sidewalks in front of the construction site [are not] accessible during the work. Please use the crosswalks on the west and south sides of the intersection to cross the street safely. Temporary detour signs clearly mark the way. Bus service: The bus stop at the northeast corner of Avon Road has been moved in front of 8031 Avon Road. It is best to plan your route accordingly and allow for extra travel time. We apologize for any inconvenience this work may cause and thank you for your understanding.”
St. LaurentINCENTIVE PARKING ZONES: The borough recently announced that “to ensure the smooth rollout of snow removal operations and accelerate the process, Saint-Laurent has designated eight incentive parking zones where residents can temporarily leave their vehicles at these times. Offering a total of 431 parking spaces, these sites will be accessible free of charge between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m., as well as during the daytime for some. It will be important to pay close attention to the temporary signs announcing site hours for this purpose in the following locations: The borough hall, the Complexe sportif, the Centre des loisirs and the Jules-Poitras site. The Jules-Poitras site is open 24 hours a day. The locations are: Complexe sportif (2385, boulevard Thimens): 180 spaces Centre des loisirs (1375, rue Grenet): 80 spaces; Borough hall (777, boulevard Marcel-Laurin): 70 spaces; Jules-Poitras site (1694, boulevard Jules-Poitras): 30 spaces; Parc Noël-Nord (3110, boulevard Toupin): 25 spaces; Parc Saint-Laurent (845, rue Poirier): 19 spaces; Parc Noël-Sud (3005, rue Mathis): 16 spaces and Parc Beaulac (1145, rue Elizabeth): 11 spaces.
SATURDAYS ON THE ICE: Saturdays on the Ice, TMR’s Winter Family Event began Feb. 12 and is continuing Feb. 19 and 26. “You and your family are invited to put on your ice skates and come enjoy the outdoor activities offered to you,” says a town announcement. “On the schedule: clown and mascot on skates, DJ, music, hot chocolate, campfire and marshmallows!” The event takes place Saturday, Feb. 19, 1 to 4 p.m. at Connaught Park, and Saturday, Feb. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Mohawk Park. For more information, call 514-734-2928.
WestmountSNOW OPERATIONS: In an announcement about snow loading operations taking place Feb. 6, the city generally advised residents after significant snowfalls, “when parking your vehicle in the street, please watch for signs indicating parking restrictions and move your vehicle accordingly in advance of the snow loading. Parked vehicles that interfere with snow removal operations will be towed.” As well, “throughout the winter, the City will not phone residents in advance to remind them to move their parked vehicles; and towing teams will no longer use warning sirens, day or night, to alert residents of imminent loading operations. Pay attention to parking restrictions and move your vehicle before snow removal crews arrive. This makes a significant difference in the speed and efficiency of our loading operations. Also important, post-snowstorm: Snow from private driveways and walkways may be added to the existing snow banks before their removal, but must never obstruct public sidewalks, lanes or streets. Fines may be levied on homeowners and/or contractors who contravene these regulations. It is the responsibility of property owners to inform their contractors of these rules. On collection days, keep all containers out of the path of street and sidewalk plows.Your cooperation truly helps us do a better job. Thank you for your patience and understanding during these operations.”
