• Côte St. Luc
Dr. Rachel Rabin joins Chabad Lifeline
Chabad Lifeline, the longtime Montreal organization that offers free addiction care on a no-waiting list and non-sectarian basis, introduced to the community its newest team member — Dr. Rachel Rabin, an assistant professor from McGill University’s Department of Psychiatry and an Addiction Researcher at the Douglas Mental Health University Institute.
She appeared with Chabad Lifeline director Rabbi Benyamin Bresinger — executive director Rabbi Ronnie Fine was also in attendance — at a presentation on Understanding Addiction at Chabad NDG. The goal of the presentation was to “help change the conversation surrounding addiction within the local Jewish community.” During an interactive poll by audience members at the event, the majority said they knew at least one person with an addiction, and a sizable amount said they knew many.
Dr. Rabin told her audience that addiction is a brain disorder, and that the most common addictive substances are alcohol, tobacco and marijuana.
CSL library exhibition
CSL resident Susan Tamara Wodnicki currently has an exhibition of her art at the CSL library art books room until Sept. 7. Wodnicki told The Suburban that she is originally from Hungary and attended the Academy of Fine Arts of Budapest, where she studied painting. “I emigrated to Canada where I was working as a commercial artist for a while and later, as a freelance artist painting in oil,” she told The Suburban. “My main interest is Montreal street scenes. My paintings can be found in private collections in Montreal, Toronto and Budapest. I was represented by the former Royal Gallery on Sherbrooke Street and the Shayne Gallery on Royalmount in Town of Mount Royal. I was an invited artist for the yearly fine art exhibition at the Laval Jewish Community Centre.”
• Hampstead
Council meeting reminder
The next town council takes place, unusually, at 8 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Adessky Community Centre at Hampstead Park. The meetings usually take place the first Monday of the month.
Paving project completed
The town announced on Aug. 11 that “the paving project for the following streets: Colchester, Harrow, Ferncroft, Wexford, Holly, and Belsize, has been successfully concluded. The construction signage and barricades will be promptly removed, and the final phase of the project, which involves painting the road lines, will commence shortly.”
Hockey registration
The town also announced that registration for the 2023-2024 season of Montreal West/Hampstead hockey is open. “Registration is now open for all players and goalies M7-M18 online. Hampstead residents M7 – M13:https://page.spordle.com/ahm-montreal-ouest-et-hampstead/register/1ee35ee0-e0ac-6efa-bb90-062782f960ee. Hampstead Residents – M15 & M18 players: https://page.spordle.com/ahm-montreal-ouest-et-hampstead/register. “We will be starting evaluations after Labor Day for all players and goalies.The final schedule will be posted on the MWH website by August 22, 2023, a tentative schedule is posted on the MWH website at http://www.mwhhockey.ca under the “Tryout ” tab. Contacts are: Hockey Director: Eric Rayment, eric@hockeymontreal.com, 514-969-5595; and Hockey registrar: Samantha Mitra infocra@mtlwestcra.ca, 514-968-6272. For more information, go to www.mwhhockey.ca.”
• St. Laurent
Sports open house
The borough announced that St. Laurent’s sports facilities “open their doors on Aug. 26 for a day of free activities. “St. Laurent’s [sports complex] and Raymond-Bourque invite residents to attend an action-packed day of activities. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., many activities will be offered free of charge, along with demonstrations by partner agencies, which will also host booths at the event. Moreover, swimmers are welcome to take part in an afternoon of free swimming with music at the Bourbonnière swimming pool. This will be the ideal opportunity to try out a new sport and discover the programs prepared by St. Laurent’s agencies! At the arena: Free open activities – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Free skating: Demonstrations and activities presented by partner agencies – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m: Hockey Saint-Laurent, Ringuette. At the Complexe sportif de Saint-Laurent: Free open activities – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Open badminton, basketball, soccer and table tennis. Demonstrations and activities presented by partner agencies – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Association de football St-Laurent; Club d’athlétisme Saint-Laurent Sélect; Escadron 588; Gymslic Saint-Laurent; Judo; Pickleball Saint-Laurent; Studio de danse Impulse; and Taï chi. Information booths – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Association de football St-Laurent, Club d’athlétisme Saint-Laurent Sélect, Club de conditionnement physique, Escadron 588, Gymslic Saint-Laurent, Hockey Saint-Laurent, Nage synchronisée, Judo Budokan Saint-Laurent, Olympiques spéciaux Québec, Pickleball Saint-Laurent, Ringuette and Studio de danse Impulse. And at the Bourbonnière swimming pool, open swimming with music – 1 to 4 p.m.”
• Montreal West
Planned traffic obstructions
The town informed residents of planned traffic obstructions on Westminster Avenue South between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Some already took place Aug. 11, 14, 15, 16, 17 and the remaining obstructions take place today Aug. 23 and 28. “Additional work dates will be confirmed by e-bulletin and on the Info-work webpage. Three lanes on Westminster South (from Avon to 39 Westminster South) will be occupied by The Easton development project. Access in both directions will be maintained intermittently on the remaining lane and will be controlled by flagmen. Signage will be present to ensure a secure traffic flow. We suggest that you plan your trips accordingly. Drivers should expect slowdowns. If you have any questions about this work, please do not hesitate to contact Developer Representative, Noam Schnitzer at nschnitzer@sajo.com or 514-944-3800. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this work.”
• Westmount
King George Park consult
The city pointed out that “in 2022, Westmount established its five-year action plan to ensure that a new life cycle takes root in King George Park. This long-term project addresses the security problem posed by several dead trees in the park. The third phase of the project is currently underway and the city is calling on citizens residing in the area adjacent to King George Park to participate in the discussion regarding the park’s arboreal future. Landscape architect Sophie Robitaille, of the firm RobitailleCurtis, will propose options for public discussion.” The consultation takes place 7 p.m Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall, 4626 Sherbrooke Street West.
• Town of Mount Royal
Severe weather advice to avoid water damage
The town pointed out to residents that “the heavy rains and violent thunderstorms that hit the Greater Montreal region this summer caused numerous accumulations of water. Following the torrential rains experienced by the metropolitan region over the past few weeks and residents’ questions concerning the water damage that followed, we wish to inform you that the Town commissioned a specialized firm in 2022 to conduct a study of the hydraulic capacity of its sewer system. The municipality attaches great importance to the condition of its underground infrastructure, which is over 100 years old in some neighbourhoods, and maintains it annually by cleaning and replacing sections as required. For homeowners, in addition to having your foundation inspected regularly for cracks, we’d like to make you aware of some individual preventive measures you should take to avoid water damage in the basement: a) Check valves: Make sure that all plumbing connections on your property are equipped with functional check valves (by-law no. 1443). b) Gutters not connected to the footing drain (French drain): Your gutters must not be connected to the footing drain, as this is prohibited under bylaw no. 2008-47 of the CMM, and illegal under the Plumbing Code in force in Quebec. Water collected by gutters must be discharged onto your property, at least 1.5 m from the foundation. Regardless of whether or not your home has suffered water damage, it’s crucial not to overload the municipal system during heavy rainfall. This preventive measure is beneficial for avoiding potential water damage to you and your neighbors, since everyone shares the same infrastructure. c) A properly landscaped lot: Go for intelligent landscaping, with a slightly sloping lot to allow efficient drainage of surface water away from your home, while creating multiple green spaces and plantings that can absorb this water, in accordance with the provisions of bylaw no. 1441. The Town also authorizes the installation of a dry well on your property, an additional solution for keeping water away from the basement. However, it is essential to call on experts in this field to carry out this installation successfully. d) Sump pump and footing drain (French drain): The footing drain surrounding your home is normally directed to a storm water holding pit and pumped to the sewer. However, if necessary, in the event of heavy rainfall, this pump can be connected to a hose to discharge the water outside, on your property, instead of directing it to the sewer, thus helping to reduce the load on the network. Note: In order to supply the pump with electricity in the event of a power failure, the Town is reviewing its by-law to facilitate the options for locating generators on properties.”
