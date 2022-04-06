Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
ANTI-DISCRIMINATION PROCLAMATION: Côte St. Luc council recently passed a resolution proclaiming May 17 to be the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia. The resolution points out that in 1969, “the Canadian government passed an omnibus bill decriminalizing private sexual acts between two people over the age of 21 — a breakthrough in treating gay men, lesbians and bisexuals equally under the law. In 1977, Quebec became the first jurisdiction in Canada to amend its provincial charter of human rights to include sexual orientation as a prohibited ground for discrimination. Canada is a society open to everyone, including lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people (LGBTQ+) and to all other people who identify with sexual diversity and the multiplicity of gender identities and expressions. Despite recent efforts towards greater inclusion of LGBT people, homophobia and transphobia are still present in society. May 17 is the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, is celebrated as such in many countries, and is the result of a Quebec-based initiative promoted by Fondation Émergence starting in 2003. The City of Côte St. Luc supports human rights and stands against discrimination.”
HampsteadINTERCOMMUNITY BASEBALL: The town announced that it will be “running an Intercommunity Baseball league this spring. Registration is now open. Evaluations will start in early April, indoors. For more information, go to hampstead.qc.ca.
Montreal WestSPORTS AND RECREATION CENTRE UPDATE: Mayor Beny Masella presented an update on the town’s planned sports and recreation centre. “The first phase of the fundraising efforts is the silent phase...securing major donations from key donors.” Masella added that “together with the architects and our Recreation department, we are refining the functional planning program for the building. That serves as a space allocation document that drives the size of the building and eventually a more precise budget....We have set up consultations with the various sports organizations that will use the facility. Another phase is a round table that brings together the various non-profit organizations that will use the building. There is a phase where we consult with experts from Habilitas to ensure we are making this building fully accessible and open to use by the community they serve. We will also have two consultation sessions...open to all residents and the invitations were published on our website and via our e-bulletin. And finally, there will be a general online survey that will help expand the reach of the people we have consulted.”
St. LaurentDRAW OF COMMUNITY GARDEN LOTS: The borough announce that it is offering its residents “the possibility of obtaining a lot in one of its nine community gardens, three of which are universally accessible. Vacant lots will be attributed by draw on May 2, 2022, among the registrations received. The gardens are opened from May 17 until October 10, 2022.” The gardens are located at the folowing parks: Alexis-Nihon, Bourbonnière, Cardinal, Hartenstein, Noël-Nord, Robert-Mitchell, Roman-Zytynsky and Saint-Laurent, as well as the Super jardin communautaire. “The vacant plots are assigned by a random draw each year in the month of May from among the applications received. To register, an online request must be filled out and mailed to the Complexe sportif before the deadline. An online application form may also be filled out online on Saint-Laurent’s website.” For more details, check montreal.ca/en/articles/community-gardens-saint-laurent-12194.
Town of Mount RoyalUKRAINE SUPPORT COUNCIL VOTE: The town announced that council members “voted unanimously at its regular meeting on March 22 to donate $5,000 to the Canadian Red Cross in response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. In addition, the Town will also match donations made by residents up to a total of $5,000. To take part in this gesture of solidarity, we invite you to write a cheque to the Canadian Red Cross and to bring it to the Town Hall or the Reginald J. P. Dawson Library service desk by April 14. As a sign of support for Ukraine, Town Hall is also illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag every night until April 14. Hopefully, the conflict will end as soon as possible.”
COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE: The town announced that the Community Garage Sale “will take place Saturday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the arena (1050 Dunkirk Road). Registration for this activity will be done online only, as of Monday, April 25 at 8:30. In order to be ready, be sure that you have access to your online recreation file. We cannot guarantee a quick response the day of the registration. Please note that there is a maximum one (1) space per address. The Town reserves the right to cancel any additional spaces for the same address. The cost is $20 for Town of Mount Royal residents and $30 for Glenmount area residents. We invite you to consult the rules for the Community Garage Sale. For any additional information, we invite you to contact the recreation center at 514-734-2928.” For more information, consult www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca/en/news/divers-sports-loisirs/community-garage-sale.”
NATIONAL LIBRARY ACCESSIBILITY STUDY: The city announced that AccessibleLibraries.ca is inviting the public to “join the ‘Is Your Public Library Accessible?’ Study that will collect the experiences of persons with disabilities that use their public libraries. If you have a disability and use your library (both in person and virtual services), please apply to participate in this study. The information gathered in the study will help inform future training resources for libraries across Canada. The organization is recruiting a diversity of participants with a wide variety of perspectives. To participate, you must be 18 or older. A limited number of participants will be selected by meeting representative criteria and by lottery. The deadline for applying is April 8, 2022 at midnight PST.”
2022 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES SUBMISSIONS: The city is “inviting musicians to submit their candidacy for inclusion in our 2022 Summer Concert Series. These concerts will bring live music to the public in a relaxed outdoor setting, and aim to showcase a variety of music from emerging or professional small jazz ensembles, classical, folk, and pop groups. The Summer Concert Series takes place on five Sunday afternoons in July and August, on a fixed stage in Westmount Park. Each concert consists of a 1.5 hour set, with or without an intermission. Please use the online form to submit your information no later than Friday, April 29, 2022.” The online form can be accessed at westmount.org/en/2022-summer-concert-series-call-for-submissions/. For more information, email abaker@westmount.org or call 514-989-5226.
