Around the towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
ACC, GYM CLOSED FOR MAINTENANCE: The city announced that its Aquatic and Community Centre (ACC) and gymnasium “are closed for annual maintenance from Aug. 19 to Sept. 11 inclusively. For registration, memberships, or information go to Parkhaven outdoor pool reception desk (7500 Mackle), Monday to Sunday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. All activities resume at ACC (including registration) and the Gym on Sept. 12.”
GOLF CLASSIC A SUCCESS: Councillor Mike Cohen posted that “following a three year absence due to COVID-19, the Côte Saint-Luc Golf Classic returned on Aug. 9 to Meadowbrook Golf Course and it was a huge success. I was pleased to co-chair this 41st annual event with Councillor Dida Berku and Mannie Young. Dida has been a champion on keeping Meadowbrook green for decades. Mannie, the former chair of the Men’s Club and a retired pharmacist, added an entire new dimension to this program with his wealth of contacts and fundraising abilities — no to mention his sense of humour. A few years ago, we introduced the Parks and Recreation Bursary Fund to help disadvantaged families and for children who have special needs in Côte Saint-Luc who cannot afford to register their children in seasonal programs and activities operated by our city. It was created by myself and Harold Cammy, with the support of McDonald’s franchisee Pierre Brunet. This year, thanks principally to Mannie and event coordinator Anisa Cameron, we exceeded expectations. New corporate sponsors were brought in and we raised over $9,000 for our charity. Former City Councillors Glenn J. Nashen and Sam Goldbloom were this year’s honorees. Glenn served on city council for more than 25 years. He was a key player in the area of public safety, having launched the Volunteer Citizens on Patrol (VCOPs) and participating as an active member of the Emergency Medical Services. Sam was a councillor for 12 years and co-chaired the Golf Classic with me on many occasions. Glenn’s parents, George, 99, and Phyllis, 95, were on hand. Irving Leiner also paid tribute to the late Joe Presser, who was our honouree in 2018. His wife Isabel and daughter Janet joined us.” A video tribute to Nashen and Goldbloom was also shown at the August CSL council meeting.
HampsteadSUMMER CONCERT: Congregation Dorshei Emet in Hampstead, at 18 Cleve, is holding another summer concert, this time Greatest Songs Sing Along with Nick Burgess, 7 p.m. Sept. 1. “There is no fee but people must register. To do so, email programdirector@dorshei-emet.org.The program is sponsored by our Sages of All Ages programming.” The concert will be held outdoors, weather permitting. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair.
Montreal WestTRAIN STATION WORK: The town announced that work has taken place this month “as part of the ongoing construction work to improve safety at the Montreal West Station, which began this spring. Exo [undertook] a major work block between Aug. 11 and 19. This phase of the project [consisted of] extending the existing tunnel under the tracks and connecting it to the new station building under construction on Sherbrooke Street. Once completed, this section of the tunnel will allow direct access to all station platforms without having to use the Elmhurst and Westminster level crossings.”
St. LaurentTECHNOPARC COMPANY’S ACQUISITION: The life sciences company Agilent Technologies Inc., headquartered in California and also in St. Laurent’s Technoparc, recently announced it has “acquired Polymer Standards Service GmbH (PSS) a provider of solutions in the field of polymer characterization. PSS specializes in hardware and software solutions used in defining the makeup and creation of molecular structures. The company provides complete solutions for gel permeation chromatography (GPC) and size exclusion chromatography (SEC) used in applications to determine the molecular weight and size distribution of macromolecules. The acquisition broadens and extends Agilent’s product portfolio and customer offerings, particularly in the chemical and biopharmaceutical industries for the analysis of natural and synthetic polymers such as nucleic acids, proteins, monoclonal antibodies, polysaccharides, and synthetic plastic. “We’re extremely pleased to have the PSS team join Agilent to help us expand our leadership in liquid chromatography and the GPC/SEC market,” said Jacob Thaysen, president, Agilent Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group.”
Town of Mount RoyalSKATEBOARD JAM AT DANYLUK PARK AUG. 27: The town announced that “although the official inauguration of the new skateboard park in Danyluk Park will take place during the Skateboard Jam on Saturday, August 27, it is already being used by young skateboarders. This new and updated facility is composed of concrete obstacles that will offer great challenges to skateboarders but also to BMX and mountain bike enthusiasts. Come and discover this new TMR installation and don’t miss the Skateboard Jam on Aug. 27!” The Skateboard Jam is a “skateboarding competition for all levels (eight to 20 years old) will take place. Prizes, music and a barbecue will be available. Registration will be done on site between 11:00 and 11:45. The cost is $10, with lunch included. In case of rain, the competition will be postponed to the next day.”
QUARTIER SPORTIF: Mayor Peter Malouf told the July council meeting that regarding the Quartier Sportif, “once again, we have no announcement to make. We are evaluating and looking at different options. It is a complex file with several players and before being able to put forward a proposal, council members need to evaluate and discuss the options and the advantages and disadvantages of each. We are working with external consultants to help us identify the issues and options. Clearly the summer period has had an impact on the work related to this project; but we hope that members of council will be able to have discussions in August on the subject and that we will arrive at a consensus that we can put forward to the residents.”
Westmount
AWARD FOR WESTMOUNT CITY HALL RESTORATION: The city announced that the “restoration of the Westmount City Hall building envelope, currently underway, was recognized in three categories of the 15th Grands prix du design, including a Gold Certification. Under the Architecture discipline, the project received: Bronze Certification (Public Building / Institutional Building category); Silver Certification (Special Award / Architecture + Heritage Enhancement); Gold Certification (Special Award / Architecture + Renovation). Projects awarded Gold Certification become finalists and are eligible for further prize categories; those winners will be announced in September and October 2022. This recognition for the firm Nadeau Blondin Lortie architectes inc., which was mandated to carry out the work, takes into consideration the respect of the original techniques and materials, the quality of the architectural design, the preservation of original elements, the intervention methods and the quality of the final work.Designed by architects Robert and Frank Findlay, this 100-year-old building — declared a national historic site in 2009 — presented several renovation challenges, including budgetary constraints, logistics, and the compatibility of materials used with those already in place. Phase three of the project — replacing of windows and doors — is scheduled to be completed in early summer of 2023. The fourth and final phase, which includes the landscaping around City Hall, will be carried out in the fall of 2023 and the spring of 2024.”
