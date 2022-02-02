Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
CAVENDISH LINK UPDATE: Answering a resident during the Jan. 17 council meeting regarding the latest on the long-awaited Cavendish extension between CSL and St. Laurent, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein pointed out that Mayor Valérie Plante has been re-elected and there are new Mayors in Town of Mount Royal and Côte des Neiges-NDG. Councillor Dida Berku said that she has met with the two new Mayors as well as with re-elected St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa. “I’ve also met with the Montreal Executive Committee person responsible for Cavendish, and we are planning to have a meeting very shortly, right after the agglomeration budget is adopted at the end of January. Our first objective target date is the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement (BAPE) hearings. We want to push the extension project to go to the BAPE and we did get a commitment from Mayor Plante that we would be going in the spring of 2022. We have to push on that front, and once we do that, then we will be able to have the project presented to the public, and they will have a chance to give their say. Then we can go into the planning stages.”
CSL’s “ELVIS” PASSES AWAY: Longtime Public Security officer Jean-Noel Champagne, known as Côte St. Luc’s “Elvis” for his resemblance to the singer, passed away Jan. 24. “Our beloved Elvis, Johnny Champagne has left us,” Mayor Mitchell Brownstein wrote. “He made us all smile and feel great. You knew you were being taken care of when Johnny was around. He was a superstar of a human being. Everyone loved Johnny. He touched us all in a way that taught us how to be kinder, giving, and loving. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”
HampsteadCOUNCIL MEETING SCHEDULE: This year’s regular council meetings are taking place, mostly Mondays, Feb. 7 (one already took place Jan. 10 and a budget meeting took place Jan. 31), March 7, April 4, May 2, Tuesday June 7, July 4, Aug. 1, Tuesday Sept. 6, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5. If there are COVID restrictions, the meetings will take place via videoconference. If not, they will take place at the Adessky Community Centre at 30 Lyncroft.
Montreal West
MARCH BREAK CAMP 2022: Residents are being advised to watch the Montreal West website (www.montreal-west.ca) for updates regarding registration for March Break 2022. On Jan. 18, the town posted that “due to the recent measures announced by Public Health and the Quebec Government, registration for March Break is on hold until further notice. Camp is planned for February 28-March 4 for 5 to 12 year olds. (Location: Community Centre) If you are interested in the camp, please sign your children up on Amilia (under March Break Camp) or with the Community Centre at 514-484-6186, and we will keep you posted with any updates on possible activities and costs.”
St. LaurentFORTY JOBS CREATED AT MEDICOM: The Medicom Group, which produces N95 respirators and procedure masks, recently received Health Minister Christian Dubé at its St. Laurent plant, where he was given a tour. “Since the outbreak of the Omicron variant and the ensuing increased use of N95 respirators across Canada and the rest of North America, Medicom has accelerated local production of these essential medical devices,” says a company statement. “As a result, more than 40 new full-time jobs will be created at the St. Laurent plant and new machinery will be installed to support the new production rate.”
Town of Mount RoyalSUMMER STUDENT PART-TIME JOBS: The town posted that its Human Resources Department is “now accepting applications for part-time positions for the summer activities. Please note that the closing date for application varies according to the position. Those positions with closing dates after Feb. 2 include Bike patroller (Feb. 4) as part of Public Security; Lifeguard Instructor (Red Cross), Lifeguard, Cashier, Tennis and Danyluk Park and Monitor (Feb. 11) as part of Aquatics; Technical Assistant and Technical Aid (March 18) as part of Technical Services — Engineering Division; Scorekeeper for Baseball; and Teacher, Assistant Teacher and Counsellor for Skateboarding Camp and Teacher for Skateboarding lessons (March 25). “You can fill out the application form in pdf format or get a paper version at the Human Resources Department, at the Town Hall reception desk (90 Roosevelt Avenue), at the Recreation Centre (60 Roosevelt Avenue) or at the Library (1967 Graham Boulevard). If you use the electronic version, make sure to print it when completed: the fields may not retain the information entered when you save the form on your computer. Please apply at Human Resources Department, 90 Roosevelt Avenue, Mount Royal (Quebec) H3R 1Z5 from Monday to Friday, between 8:30 and 4:30 p.m., or email your application to humanresources@town.mount-royal.qc.ca.” For more information, check www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca.
WestmountFORMER COUNCILLOR PASSES AWAY: Former councillor Gérard A. Limoges passed away on Jan. 6. “It was with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Mr. Gérard A. Limoges,” wrote Mayor Christina Smith. “On behalf of the council and myself, I would like to express my sincere condolences to his family and friends. As a Westmount City Councillor from 1999 to 2001, Mr. Gérard A. Limoges actively participated in the development of our City. Through his positivism, his generosity and his humanitarian and social commitment, Mr. Limoges will remain an inspiration for our community.” Former Mayor Peter Trent wrote that “I knew Gérard and his family since the 1970s. Elected to council in 1999, he served as Finance Commissioner. Well known in the corporate world, Gérard was a valuable member of Council during the turbulent years when we were fighting the forced mergers. On a personal note, I’ll always remember his ready smile and invariably charming welcome at his home.”
CROSS-COUNTRY TRAILS: The city recently created cross-country trails at King George Park and the Westmount Athletic Grounds. “The tracks have an oval shape and provide users with an approximate distance of 344 metres in King George Park, and 367 metres in the WAG. Residents [have been] able to enjoy them as of Jan. 21. Bring your skis.”
