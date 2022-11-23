Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc: SCAM WARNING: The city posted a warning that “scammers are targeting Quebecers with a new phishing scam. The scammers send a text message pretending to be the government and encouraging people to click a link. Do NOT click the link. The scammers are trying to capitalize on the fact that the Quebec government will send money to many households to help offset the impact of rising inflation. For the record, the Quebec government is depositing money directly into bank accounts (if Revenu Québec has that information already) or they will mail a cheque. Revenu Québec will NOT send text messages or email messages about this.”
JEWELLERY SALE: The Côte St. Luc Library Jewellery Club is having a sale on Monday, December 5 from 1-5 p pm at the entrance to the library on Cavendish Blvd. Ten percent of the proceeds go to the library.
Hampstead: ASSESSMENT NOTICE: The town posted that homeowners should have or will receive their “assessment notice for the new [three-year] property roll. If you have any questions, please contact the City of Montreal’s Property Assessment Department at 514-280-3825.”
WINE TASTING WORKSHOPS: The town is inviting residents to join Carl Bird, a certified sommelier. for an “evening of wine tasting amongst friends.” There are two sessions to choose from, both are being held at the Adessky Community Centre in Hampstead Park and are for Hampstead residents only. Admission is $10. The first is tonight, 7 p.m. Nov. 23, and is called Iberian Experience. “Together we will discover wines from Spain and Portugal. These two countries in the Iberian Peninsula use local grape varieties to make the wines, which are emblematic of the styles of their countries. We will taste six different wines among the two countries.” The second session is Bubbles From Around The World, 7 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 7. “It’s not just Champagne that produces quality sparkling wines. We will explore the unique styles of sparkling wines from four different countries. Six wines will be presented.” For more information and to register, call 514-369-8200 ext. 3 or email recreation@hampstead.qc.ca.
Montreal West: E-NEWSLETTER ISSUE: The town recently advised residents that “the most recent e-Newsletter appears to have been sent to your email junk folder. We are looking to rectify this issue and hope to have it done shortly. Please note that the last e-bulletin may have been sent to your spam folder. We are looking into this issue and hope to have it fixed shortly.”
St. Laurent: CAR THEFT AWARENESS COLLABORATION: The borough and the SPVM are collaborating to “raise awareness among the population on actions to take to prevent car theft.” One product of the collaboration was a booth on car theft prevention that took place this past Friday afternoon at Place Vertu, featuring SPVM officers and the borough’s urban security patrol.
FREE AND VIRTUAL TRAINING SESSIONS: The borough also announced that it is “teaming up with Cardio plein air West Island to offer families free, virtual 50-minute training sessions. The sessions are being held every Tuesday and Friday until Dec. 16, at 11 a.m.” The link to join the sessions can be found at montreal.ca/en/news/training-sessions-saint-laurent-7384.
Town of Mount Royal: COMMUNICATIONS SURVEY WINNERS: The town posted that “we are pleased to have received your responses and comments on the Town’s communication tools survey.More than 100 of you responded to our questions. Overall, the results are good and your comments and suggestions will help us improve our communications with the community. In addition, your responses motivated us to continue promoting existing tools such as the town’s newsletter, the CodeRED emergency call system as well as the new Bciti+ app. Launched just a few weeks ago, the current version of the Bciti+ citizen portal is set to evolve even further in the coming months. The app. is available for mobile phones. Make sure you download the Bciti+ version. As announced, residents who left their contact information were eligible for a draw for a chance to win participation prizes. The winners of one of two sets of Air Pods Pro Headphones are Wessim Rokbani and Sophie Turpin. The winners of one of three copies of the deluxe edition with boxed set of the town’s centennial commemorative book The Royal Gift were Paula Schor, Guy Turgeon and Catherine Sabourin.
CRAFT FAIR: The town also announced that a craft fair is taking place 12 to 6 p.m. Nov. 25 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26 at town hall, 90 Roosevelt Avenue, in Schofield Hall. “Come and discover artists and their creations. Every year, you can find soaps, knitted articles, jewelry, homemade foodstuff, decorative items and other handmade goods. Free admission. Each purchase gives you a chance to win door prizes. Please note that the method of payment is at the discretion of the crafter. Some crafters may only accept cash.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT: The town advised residents that its Christmas concert “will be celebrated in person this year! The artistic director, Pascal Germain-Beradi, along with the Temps Fort productions choir, are currently preparing the “Noël Lyrique” concert to celebrate the holiday season. This event will take place on Friday, Nov. 25 at the Mount Royal United Church, 1800 Graham at 7 p.m.. Please note that refreshments will be served before the concert. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is: Family (two adults and two children) — $25, Adult — $15 Senior or student — $10. Tickets on sale at the Recreation Centre (60 Roosevelt Avenue). For more information, please contact the REC at 514 734-2928 or the Volunteer Centre at 514 739-9000.”
Westmount: LEAF BLOWERS: The city announced that “in accordance with the By-law on Nuisances and Public Order, leaf blower usage is prohibited only during this period: From June 1 to Sept. 30 Non-compliance may result in a fine.” As well, “in addition to producing unsafe noise levels at close range, gas-powered leaf blowers are very polluting and could negatively impact health due to exposure to toxic fumes. Therefore, as part of its ongoing commitment to provide Westmounters with a safe and clean environment and fight climate change, the Council initiated a process in February of 2018 to ultimately ban the use of gas-powered snowblowers. A By-law was adopted in October 2022, and the ban will come into effect on Oct. 1, 2023. The city encourages citizens to use electric leaf blowers or other non-polluting alternatives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.