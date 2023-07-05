Around the towns: west end

• Côte St. Luc
SPCA case: Councillor Mike Cohen, on his www.mikecohen.ca blog, pointed out that the Montreal SPCA has “filed a declaration of intervention with the Tribunal administratif du logement (TAL) to have its perspective heard in a dispute between a tenant and her landlord over the validity of the clause in her lease prohibiting animals in the unit. For over a decade, the Montreal SPCA has been fighting relentlessly to ban no-pet clauses due to their devastating effects on both animals and Quebec families, more than half of which now include a companion animal. On May 25, in response to the SPCA’s sustained efforts over the past few years, Bill 494, An Act to amend the Civil Code to render without effect the clauses of a lease of a dwelling tending to prohibit companion animals, was introduced at the National Assembly. This is a problem that does indeed impact residents of CSL who are told they cannot have a dog or cat in their apartment. Only pet owners and animal lovers can understand the cruelty of this act. I could never move into a place that would not allow me to bring my beloved cat. I appreciate the MNAs for Québec Solidaire for bringing this motion forward. I am sure that our D’Arcy McGee Liberal MNA Elisabeth Prass, who has always supported our CSL Cats Committee, will speak up on this as well.” To read more, go to www.mikecohen.ca.
• St. Laurent
Ecological transition bylaws: St. Laurent council recently approved what it called a “vast revision of its bylaws to step up the pace of the ecological transition on its territory.” Mayor Alan DeSousa said that “this extensive revision of our bylaws is helping to create a quality living environment not only for our residents, but also for our businesses and their employees. It is a matter of pursuing the dynamic initiative begun more than 20 years ago in St. Laurent, a sustainable municipal territory, in order to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent between now and 2030, protect biodiversity and prepare for climate change. Our sustainable development approach is making it possible to reconcile economic and land-use issues with the climate emergency and social cohesion. The best example of this is the easier access to urban agriculture so as to meet a demand from St. Laurent residents, while at the same time developing a local food supply. Act locally and think globally: that’s the road to follow!” More specifically, the amendments “update the eco-responsible parking standards established in 2009 and already improved in 2015, promote the sustainable construction and renovation of buildings,increase green spaces and biodiversity on the territory, facilitate tree planting and growth and expand access to urban agriculture, particularly in yards and on rooftops, thereby enabling the development of a local food supply.” A borough statement says that “all sectors are involved, from residential to commercial and industrial. The principle is to conserve and enhance existing natural environments, woodlands and trees, and to increase the amount of green space everywhere, particularly in outdoor parking lots and industrial areas.”
• Hampstead
Community Centre team thanked: Town Director General Richard Sun paid tribute to the Irving L. Adessky Community Centre team for “their unwavering dedication and exceptional performance. Under the guidance of Interim Director Chandra Devenyi, the CSR team has made remarkable contributions to the welfare of the community. We express our heartfelt gratitude to Chandra, Lori, Ian, and Andrea for their tireless efforts, and we wholeheartedly encourage them to continue their outstanding work. Bravo!”
• Montreal West:
Montreal West Canada Day party now July 9: The town’s planned Canada Day party will now be held Sunday July 9 because of the reports of rainy weather this past weekend, the town announced on Tuesday July 4. “There will not be a parade or contests,” a notice says. “At 4 p.m., festivities begin at Strathearn Park with music by the Fundamentals and Shawny, BBQ, pony rides, petting zoo, and inflatables. To ensure a safe environment for all, glass bottles are forbidden in the park. It is also forbidden to bring in any alcohol. Alcohol will be available for purchase on-site. Fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m. at Hodgson Field.”
• Town of Mount Royal
Sixth bixi station: The town announced that a sixth bixi bicycle station “has been added at the corner of Plymouth Avenue and Eden Road, in Lucerne Square. The new station is installed directly on the lawn and includes 15 anchoring points....The BIXI system is modular, wireless and solar-powered. The Town of Mount Royal already has five stations in addition to the one just mentioned, including: Graham / Wicksteed intersection; — Brittany / Ainsley intersection; Graham / Kindersley intersection; — Graham / Brookfield intersection; and the Glengarry/ Graham intersection. Visit bixi.com to learn more about this season’s new features.”
New pickleball schedule: Following the success of the town’s pickleball open house day, TMR “decided to add days to the pickleball schedule on a first-come, first-served basis. The new pickleball schedule is Monday, 9:30 to noon and 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday 9:30 a.m. to noon, Wednesday 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9:30 a.m. to noon. Nets will already be set up and equipment, including rackets and balls, will be provided.”
• Westmount
Illegal dumping of garden waste: The city noted that there was a recent “increase in illegal dumping of garden waste on public property (parks, streets, sidewalks, etc.), and that “the special branch collection that followed the ice storm this spring ended on May 19.” Thus, residents are being reminded that “it is the responsibility of the owner or of the contractor to dispose of their garden waste, including branches, in an appropriate manner. Small branches cannot exceed 1.2 metres in length and five cm in diameter, must be tied with natural twine” and are “accepted at the Belvedere Road depot, free for contractors with a valid permit or people with proof of residency.” Large branches include “stumps, logs, tree trunks and branches larger than 1.2 metres in length or five cm in diameter, are not accepted in the garden waste collection or at the Belvedere Road depot, and must be disposed of at an ecocentre, such as: Côte-des-Neiges Ecocentre, 6925 Chemin Côte-des-Neiges, Montréal or the LaSalle Ecocentre, 7272 Rue Saint-Patrick, Lasalle. As well, “according to By-law n°1475 on nuisances, it is strictly prohibited for anyone to dispose of garden waste or any other type of waste material on public property. Any violation of this by-law is liable to a fine of up to $1,000.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.