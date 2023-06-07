Around the Towns: west end

• Côte St. Luc Free water sampling tests
Some residents have an opportunity for free water sampling tests. “The city is required to conduct water sampling tests at 40 single-family homes and duplexes this summer,” a CSL statement explains. “If your water has never been tested, this is an opportunity for you. In 2021 and 2022, the city offered free water sampling tests to all single-family homes and duplexes that requested it.” For those interested in a free water test, contact the Engineering Division at engineering@cotesaintluc.org or call 514-485-6800. “Selected addresses will be tested between July 1 and Sept. 30. We’ll schedule a convenient appointment for you. This is your chance to ensure your water is safe and meets city standards. Get in touch today.”
Next council meeting reminderThe next council meeting takes place 8 p.m. June 12 at city hall on Cavendish Blvd. “and via livestream. The public will be able to ask questions in three ways: live by video conference, live in person at the Council Chamber, and by way of a written question sent in advance.”
Canada Day celebration
The annual CSL Canada Day celebration will take place once again this year at Wagar Field, adjacent to John Grant High School at 5785 Parkhaven, from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday July 1. The event will be held July 2 in case of rain. More details to come.
• Hampstead Resurfacing project underway A resurfacing project began May 29 on Harrow Crescent, Ferncroft, Wexford Crescent, Holly and Belsize and is taking place until approximately mid-July. “During the demolition and reconstruction of the pavement, we kindly request that residents park their vehicles on unaffected streets,” says a town statement. “Please be mindful of no parking signs and follow traffic redirection instructions in the vicinity of the construction areas. Parking tolerances [are] in effect for vehicles impacted by road closures. There is no need to obtain parking permits, as public security has been notified not to issue fines in the surrounding areas of the construction sites. To report any traffic concerns, contact the Public Security Department at (514) 369-8250.”
Installation of new conduitsBell, in collaboration with Infrastructel, started conducting necessary infrastructure improvements May 25, and the work will be taking place until Nov. 25. “As part of these improvements, they will be installing new conduits through horizontal drilling,” says a town advisory. “The drilling and excavation activities [are taking] place in the area between 34 and 32 Cressy. During the installation process, we want to assure you that you will have continuous access to your driveway. Please note that these dates are subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances or inclement weather conditions. We will keep you updated regarding any changes in the schedule or potential impacts on your day to day. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period of improvement in our community. To report any circulation concerns, please contact public security at (514) 369‑8250.”
• Montreal West Mayor’s pre-referendum messageMayor Beny Masella’s monthly report included his message about the 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 18 referendum at the Legion Rink as to whether the town should build a new sports and recreation centre. (An advance poll is taking place 12 to 8 p.m. June 11, also at the Legion Rink.) The issue prompted a near full house at the council meeting, including several residents opposed to the project as proposed. Masella told residents that the issue is now “clearly in your hands. On June 18 or on June 11 you must get out and vote. There is absolutely ZERO ROOM (Masella’s emphasis) for second guessing the results of the vote. The majority of the votes cast will determine a significant future of our town. A no vote means we will mean one of two things — encounter significant costs to close our existing arena or merely slap a fresh coat of paint on our problem and continue with non-accessible recreation programs; or we spend significant money to develop a different project and then get in line AGAIN to seek grants from the government, all without the help of any donations. And to be clear, the revenue generator in a rink. No one is renting gymnasium spaces. So let’s not forget that the recreation deficit will be bigger. A Yes vote clearly states that we are ready as a town to move forward, invest in our community, invest in our infrastructure, invest in our youth, invest in our seasonal job creation, and invest in our future.”
Rotary Club play The Rotary Club of Montreal West and NDG’s Younkers Little Theatre Group is presenting You Can’t Take it With You!, “a madcap, idealistic comedy that reinforces the idea that you can only live life to the fullest by doing whatever makes you happy,” directed by Doug Floen and taking place at Montreal West town hall, 50 Westminster South. Proceeds from this event, taking place June 15, 16, and 17 at 7:30 p.m, with a June 18 matinée at 2 p.m.. will “contribute to an ongoing project in support of Resilience Montreal, serving the homeless in the Atwater area.” Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors and students, and are available at the door, through Rotary Club members or by contacting Ron D’Souza at 514-573-9769 or e-mailing dsouza.ronald0920@gmail.com.
• St. Laurent Some splash pads openSome splash pads in borough parks are already open for the season, which was welcome news in light of last week’s mini-heatwave. They include the facilities at Beaulac, Bois-Franc, Gohier, Harris, Houde, Poirier and Philippe-Laheurte. “Those linked to other aquatic facilities will open on June 15 at the same time as the outdoor pools.”
Marché du Collège open again: Parc Beaudet is once again hosting the Marché du Collège, which is managed by VertCité. “This inclusive marketplace improves residents’ access to a healthy diet by offering fresh, affordable and high-quality products,” says a borough advisory. “It is open from 2 to 7 p.m., Monday to Thursday, until Oct. 26.”
Local businesses win national award Two St. Laurent businesses, out of a total of 24 businesses across the country, are being presented June 8 with Excellence Canada’s Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses at the organization’s seventh annual ceremony in Toronto. The companies are being honoured for “clearly demonstrating a strategic approach to successfully improving business performance and achieving goals, with a focus on the following three key performance areas: Delighted Customers; Engaged Employees; and Innovation.” The St. Laurent-based recipients are Groupe MMI inc., a cleaning services company; and Valsoft Corporation Inc., which buys, enhances and grows software businesses.
• Town of Mount Royal Blood donor clinic
The town’s and Héma-Québec’s blood donor clinic is taking place Thursday, June 15, between 2 and 8 p.m., at the Town Hall (Schofield Hall) at 90 Roosevelt Avenue. Though participants can choose whether or not to make an appointment, “it is preferable to make an appointment at www.hema-quebec.qc.ca or at 1 800 343-7264. Before coming to a blood drive, you can check your eligibility by contacting Donor Services at 1 800 847-2525 or by visiting Héma-Québec’s website at www.hema-quebec.qc.ca, Donors > Blood > Can I donate?” The town’s message to potential participants is “Looking to make a difference? Donate blood! It’s an act of solidarity that costs nothing, takes only a few minutes of your time and helps save lives.” For more information, call 514-832-5000 or check www.hema-quebec.qc.ca.
• Westmount Secure your swimming pool
The city is reminding residents “to check the safety of your residential pool. Simple measures, such as installing an enclosure equipped with a safety door, allow you to control access to your pool and prevent drowning. In Quebec, the Residential Swimming Pool Safety Regulation applies to all residential swimming pools that can hold 60 cm of water or more, whether they are above ground, inground or even removable. This regulation follows the recommendation made by several coroners in recent years and now applies to all pools, regardless of their installation date.” Resources and tools for pool owners are available, in French only at www.mamh.gouv.qc.ca/ministere/securite-des-piscines-residentielles/mesures-de-securite, “to help you ensure your installation meets current standards. Swim safely this summer!”
