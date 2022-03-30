Côte St. Luc
SUPPLIER PROBE: Côte St. Luc council, during its March 14 council meeting, approved the “appointment of the Director of Public Works Department to evaluate the performance of Waste Management Quebec Inc under the obligations set out in the tender.” The resolution explains that the company had been hired in 2019 to collect waste, bulky waste and organic materials for five years starting in February 2020, and that the Cities and Towns Act allows a city to ban a supplier “based on an unsatisfactory performance evaluation.” Councillor Dida Berku said the company “has had some issues and problems over the past few months, to say the least.” She added that the Public Works director, at the end of the process, will provide council with a report and recommend how to correct the issues with the company. “We are doing everything in our power to listen to our residents and respect our obligations and to provide the best service possible. This is the next step.”
VIRTUAL CONVERSATION WITH AUTHOR: The city announced “A Conversation with Award-Winning Montreal Author Heather O’Neill” will take place tonight, 7 p.m. March 30 via Zoom and CSL’s Telephone Broadcasting Service. “Bestselling author Heather O’Neill discusses her new novel When We Lost Our Heads, set in 19th century Montreal,” says the announcement. “The event is being held in partnership with Paragraphe Bookstore. Join the Telephone Broadcasting Service (TBS) for content by phone every weekday at 2pm. To listen: call 438-809-7799, then when prompted, press 500 514 054 ##.” Go to cotesaintluc.org for the Zoom link.
HampsteadCALL PUBLIC SECURITY IF NEEDED: Hampstead residents are being urged to call the Public Security department, as well as 911 depending on circumstances, if they believe something is wrong in the town. Councillor Michael Goldwax told the March council meeting that there was an incident regarding an older man with a cane trying to get into a resident’s home, where a woman was alone with young children. Police were called, spoke with the man “and sent him on his way. The man is known to the police. We do have a merged police station... which covers a very large territory and their response time may not be as quick when there’s something crucial. We are very blessed to have a phenomenal Public Security team that is always here circulating. If you see something wrong, you can call 911, police and Urgences Santé will come, but call Public Security, they will dispatch the gentlemen who are on the road quicker. If it is a security issue, the officers have the ability to detain the individuals until the SPVM arrives. If there is something that you see that does not sit well with you, call them, if you think it’s not worthy of 911, they’ll check it out. If it is a situation, we can avoid it escalating. Please reach out to Public Security if you see something wrong, it is for everybody’s safety.”
RECYCLABLES COLLECTION: The town announced that its recycling collection day will, as of April 1, take place Wednesdays at 7 a.m. “We have signed a new contract with a new contractor for recycling services,” Councillor Michael Goldwax posted on Facebook.
Montreal WestCOTTON TAIL PARTY: The town will hold its traditional Cotton Tail Party 2 p.m. April 3 at town hall, 50 Westminster South. “Participate in our popular egg hunt!” says the announcement. “There will also be a show with Monsieur Gazon and some arts and crafts.” The price per child is $12 in advance for residents, $15 for non-residents and $20 at the door. Accompanying parents are admitted free. To register, go to www.amilia.com/store/en/ville-de-montreal-ouest/shop/programs.
St. LaurentCOURSE SAINT-LAURENT RETURNS APRIL 10: The borough announced that “after a two-year break, the 29th edition of the Course Saint-Laurent will be held on Sunday, April 10. Sanctioned by the Fédération québécoise d’athlétisme, this event is organized by the Club d’athlétisme Saint-Laurent Sélect inc. in collaboration with the Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent and is in part of the Circuit endurance. Runners of all ages are invited to run through the Bois-Franc and industrial sectors in one of the races being held, specifically 1, 2, 5 and 10 km. The organizing committee will award prizes to the winners of the last two events. The business community is once again invited to participate in the race by entering teams in the Défi corporatif for a fee of $30 per runner. The registration deadline is April 3, at the following address: sls@slsathletisme.com. Participants can register online until April 6 for a fee of $15 to $45, according to age and category at circuitendurance.ca. Participants can also register on race morning at the starting line or at the Municipal Workshop, located at 13001, boulevard Cavendish (accessible via Bus Route 171 West).”
Town of Mount RoyalNEXT PAC MEETING: The next Planning Advisory Committee meeting takes place Friday, April 8 at 11 a.m. “Mandated by Town Council to study construction and renovation projects, the Planning Advisory Committee (usually designated by its French acronym, CCU) is a body found in municipalities all over Quebec and empowered under Section 146 of the Act respecting land use planning and development.” For more details, check www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca/en.
WestmountHYDRO-WESTMOUNT INCREASE APRIL 1: The city announced that Hydro-Westmount’s electricity rate will increase by 2.6 percent as of April 1, 2022. “In accordance with the Act to simplify the process for establishing electricity distribution rates, this increase is equal to the change in the Québec Consumer Price Index between September 30, 2020, and September 30, 2021, excluding alcoholic beverages, tobacco products and recreational cannabis. For more information on your billing with Hydro Westmount, visit westmount.org/hydro-en.”
