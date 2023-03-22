Around the Towns: West end

• Côte St. Luc Certified compostable bags resolution
City council unanimously passed a resolution at its March 13 public meeting asking that the Montreal Agglomeration “allow the treatment of CSL’s organic waste at a site that accepts certified compostable bags; that CSL’s Public Works director or the Sustainable Development Technician be authorized to sign documentation to give effect to this change; and that the “Agglomeration of Montreal ensure that at least some of the new treatment plants being constructed be able to process certified compostable bags.” The resolution points out that CSL was the first city on the Island of Montreal to implement curbside organic waste collection for all homes and duplexes in 2008, and that it “originally allowed residents the options of using both paper and certified compostable bags, made of corn starch, to dispose of organic waste.” The resolution also points out that CSL, along with other Montreal island cities, is “responsible for the collection and transport of residual waste,” and the agglomeration is “responsible for the treatment and disposal of residual waste on the Island of Montreal.” However, after CSL residents began using certified compostable bags for several years, the Agglomeration “informed CSL that we could no longer use these compostable bags. The Bureau de Normalisation du Québec (BNQ) has put in place specifications and standards for certified compostable bags;” and “after seeing significant increases in the tonnage diverted through CSL’s organic waste collection, in recent years the tonnages have plateaued.” As well, CSL “has received multiple complaints over the years from residents upset with not being able to use certified compostable bags.” The resolution explains that cities in other provinces “allow certified compostable bags for organic waste collection,” and in 2021 “only 29 percent of organic waste on the Island of Montreal was diverted from landfills” and that the “Plan directeur de gestion des matières résiduelles (PDGMR) has set a target to divert 60 percent of organic waste on the Island of Montreal by 2025.
• Hampstead Report a pothole The town is asking residents to “report a pothole by logging into your portal hampstead.portailcitoyen.com/en/requete?cat=streets-and-pavements” and, if possible, to “please attach a picture for Public Works” to assess. Hampstead pointed out that “winter weather is a primary factor in pothole formation. Despite the snow, the town is committed to filling potholes to create a more pleasant car ride for Hampstead residents. To improve the roads, our Public Works Department is currently working on filling holes with fresh asphalt, ensuring the roads are safe and smooth.”
Car torched in HampsteadThe SPVM’s arson squad is investigating after a car in a driveway on Harland Place near Harland Street, in the northern part of Hampstead, was set on fire and totally destroyed.
Police were alerted at 3:50 a.m. Friday. The fire was brought under control and nothing else in the area was affected. The SPVM said a device used to start fires was discovered at the scene. The vehicle was removed for analysis.
The Suburban visited the scene, where the owner of the 2019 Mazda3, who did not want to give his name, was cleaning the driveway.
“I just woke up to my car on fire,” he said. “I later saw a video of two kids, one lit my car on fire and it looked like he got pretty badly hurt... he lit the gas, and it blew up on him. When I woke up, there were fire trucks already here, police here.”
• St. Laurent Public info meeting on on-street parking A public information meeting regarding a review of on-street parking will take place 7 p.m. April 3 at the borough hall on Marcel-Laurin Blvd. This meeting will also be broadcasted online. Details are available at montreal.ca/saint-laurent. The review is taking place “to optimize the use of spaces and thus make it easier for everyone to find a spot. This approach will promote safe travel and improve the quality of life of St. Laurent residents. The deployment will be done progressively starting in May 2023 and the interventions should continue until 2027. The goal is to enable high mobility for the entire population and create sustainable, safe and engaging multi-modal experiences. “We want to improve the safety of active commuting as a continuation of our pedestrian plan launched in 2020,” said Mayor Alan DeSousa. “The review of parking in St. Laurent will help us achieve this, notably through better visibility at intersections. By offering more parking periods in certain neighbourhoods, we are also taking into account the needs of telecommuters. Finally, this will improve the efficiency of snow removal and street maintenance operations, thereby enhancing the quality of life of our residents. We will be consulting with them to find the best parking solutions in the neighbourhoods around certain REM stations in St. Laurent.” Actions being taken this year include “enforcing the five-metre clearance at intersections required by the Quebec Highway Safety Code; the implementation of new time slots for on-street parking” and a consultation with “affected populations on the possible implementation of resident-only parking stickers in certain areas.”
• Town of Mount Royal Runway work at Trudeau Airport and effect on the town The town announced that “in order to maintain its facilities to reliability and safety standards, Aéroports de Montréal must carry out work for the rehabilitation of the north runway which will therefore be closed from March 13 to June 23, 2023. The work in this phase includes the construction of new concrete slabs on the central section of the runway that is still in asphalt, as well as the associated electrical work. During this period, flights will use the south runway.” As a result,”there will be an increase in overflights, mainly in a few areas, notably the Town of Mount Royal.” For more information, go to Infolettre sur le climat sonore / Soundscape Newsletter (publitrac.com). For those who have questions or want to offer feedback, “send an email to info@admtl.com.”
• Westmount Mayor’s statement on Garneau’s resignation
Mayor Christina Smith posted a statement on the sudden resignation of area MP and former Minister the Honourable Marc Garneau. “Marc Garneau personifies public service,” the Mayor wrote. “Whether as a member of the Canadian Navy, an astronaut, the head of the Canadian Space Agency, a Minister or a Member of Parliament, Marc has always stood up for what he believes in and acted in the interests of all Canadians. We were fortunate to have him as our representative in the House of Commons in Ottawa. Measured, analytical and thoughtful, he made a real difference in Ottawa and in his riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount, leading, for example, the Canadian government’s response on many significant issues during the pandemic, and representing us on the international stage. Marc cared about his constituents and worked tirelessly for his riding. Along with many Westmount residents, I thank him for his incredible contribution and wish him and Pam all the best for the future.”
STM public consult in WestmountThe city announced that as part of a bus network redesign. the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) “will hold public consultation sessions in Westmount. In the coming years, many major public transit projects will be commissioned, which will change the way customers use the bus service. Share your thoughts” to “rethink the bus network of tomorrow together. Those who wish to participate can take part part in a public consultation session on Zoom 6:30 p.m. March 29, 6:30 p.m. Sign up via westmount.org at us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oiSCQRw3QzGe4ZqBBJuB_w,” or “share your opinion on the Let’s chat platform at stm.info, until April 16. For more information, visit stm.info/refonte. • Montreal West Cotton Tail Party fundraiser The town announced that a Cotton Tail Party fundraiser is taking place March 26 at 2 p.m. at Montreal West Town Hall. There wil be an egg hunt, crafts and a show by performer James Burke. “His show called Achoo and Jimbo, is a classic mix of skills and comedy, magic and silliness.” Tickets for children are $15 (for residents) and $20 (for non-residents), and the price of a ticket include access for one adult. Additional tickets for adults are $5. This is one of several fundraising events for the new sports and recreation centre.
