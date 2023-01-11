Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
WINTER ACTIVITIES: The city posted a list of indoor and outdoor activities that can be enjoyed during the winter of 2023. “Facilities listed below without a link to a fixed schedule means they are open on a first-come, first-served basis. Please respect other users and share the space. Indoor sports activities: Côte Saint-Luc Gymnasium, 5794 Parkhaven Ave. ACC indoor pools, 5794 Parkhaven Ave. Indoor ice rink: Samuel Moskovitch Arena, 6985 Mackle Rd. Toboggan hill: Pierre Elliott Trudeau Park, 6975 Mackle Rd. Groomed cross-country ski trails: Gary Carter Field, Pierre Elliott Trudeau Park, 6975 Mackle Rd., Wagar Field, 5785 Parkhaven Ave. Outdoor ice rinks with boards: Confederation Annex at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Park, 6975 Mackle Rd., Richard Schwartz Park (Côte Saint-Luc Rd. / Smart Ave.). Outdoor ice rinks without boards: Centennial Lake at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Park (6975 Mackle Rd.), Donald Fletcher Park (Baily Rd. / Kinsley Rd.), Irving Singerman Park (Régal Ave.), Rembrandt Park (Rembrandt Ave.) and CSL Tennis Club ice rink (8215 Guelph Rd.). To learn more about our facilities and parks, visit www.CoteSaintLuc.org/places.” For more details about schedules and site conditions, visit cotesaintluc.org/announcements/winter-activities-during-the-holidays-2022-2023.
Hampstead
NEXT COUNCIL MEETING: The next Hampstead council meeting takes place 8 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Adessky Community Centre in Hamsptead Park. The meeting is also carried live on the Town of Hampstead’s Facebook page.
GARBAGE/RECYCLING PICK-UP QUESTION: Prompted by a question on the Hampstead Community Dialogue Facebook page as to whether there would be extra garbage or recycling pick-up during the 2022 holiday season, Councillor Jack Edery asked Facebook page members, “What would be the best day for extra garbage pick up for next year?” One reply was: “Maybe between the 25th and New Year? People tend to have guests and parties around Christmas and Hanukkah so it helps to clear out garbagein time for the new year.” Another reply was: “I suggest that you ask neighbours to use their bin, as most are away during this period. I would gladly let you use mine, just put it out on garbage day and then roll it back after.” Another reply was: “I suggest that we have an area at public works that has a bin for such periods. We can drop off there. Most people are away during this period, I am sure that the garbage pickup is low in volume now.”
Montreal WestHOLIDAY CONTEST WINNERS: The town congratulated the winners of its holiday contest, and pointed out that it received a record number of submissions this year. The winners were Cynthia Jones, Ellen Yambouranis and Marie-Claude Messier. Honourable mentions included the Marchand Keilman Family and Judy and Maggie Williams.
St. Laurent
NEW SUPERMARKET OPENS: The first T&T Supermarket store in Montreal, located at 300 Ste. Croix Ave. at the site of a former Loblaws and periodic bargain clothing sales, opened recently. “It will be able to serve all residents of the Greater Montreal area with an unparalleled offering of Asian products and food,” says a T&T Supermarket announcement. “Representing a multi-million dollar investment, this 6,500 square meter store is the chain’s first in Quebec and the largest in the country. The store is creating more than 300 new jobs in the area and promise a unique culinary experience to its customers.” I visited the store and it was very busy, and there have been reports of lineups outside the entrance several days after the opening. “We are finally embarking on our adventure in Quebec in order to not only meet the Asian communities here but to offer a unique culinary experience to every Quebecers,” says Tina Lee, CEO of T&T. “In my many visits to Quebec, I have been excited to discover a rich culinary culture that combines creativity and diversity and I look forward to T&T contributing to Quebecers’ growing appetite for new culinary experiences and discoveries.” Mayor Alan DeSousa said, “we are very pleased to welcome T&T Supermarket to St. Laurent, a vibrant and thriving community known for its cultural diversity.”
Town of Mount RoyalNEW TOWN APP: The town recently posted, “notice to our loyal subscribers — the govillemo email and SMS messaging service [has been] discontinued as of Dec. 31. The Town will replace it with the bciti+ app, a new and evolving application available for mobile and on the web. If you don’t want to miss out on any municipal news, we invite you to download the biciti+ app now for free on the App Store and Google play. Registration is required to receive the notifications from the Town by emails and text messages. You can also access the bciti+ web portal at https://mont-royal.bciti.com. Please ensure you download the bciti+ app and not the bciti app.”
BILINGUALISM STATUS RESOLUTION: The town posted that “on Dec. 12, 2022, the Office québécois de la langue française notified the Town of Mount Royal that it would lose its status as a recognized bilingual town since it no longer meets the demolinguistic conditions set out in the Loi sur la Charte de la langue française. However, please be informed that at its January 24, 2023 meeting, the Town Council will adopt a resolution to maintain its status as a bilingual municipality. Section 29.2 of the Loi sur la Charte de la langue française, states that, following the adoption of this resolution, the bilingual status of the Town of Mount Royal will be maintained.”
WestmountREDUCE ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION IN WINTER: The city pointed out that “frigid winter weather increases the demand on Hydro Westmount’s electrical grid, potentially leading to overloaded circuits and power interruptions. Furthermore, heavy penalties are charged to the City of Westmount for over-consumption. That is why Hydro Westmount asks customers to reduce electricity use each time the temperature dips below -18oC, especially during peak periods (6 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 8 p.m.) Delay using major appliances until after these periods, particularly those requiring hot water like dishwashers and laundry machines. It is sustainable and cost-effective to reduce energy consumption during intense cold weather. For more information about winter peaks and easy ways to reduce consumption, consult Hydro Quebec’s page Using energy wisely in cold weather.”
