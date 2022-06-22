Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
FÊTE NATIONALE: The city announced its Splash Into Fête Nationale event, beginning 11 a.m. Friday June 24. The event is taking place at Parkhaven Outdoor Pool. “Enjoy animated pool activities and line dancing,” says the announcement.
CANADA DAY IS BACK: Côte St. Luc’s annual Canada Day event returns following the COVID pandemic. As in 2019, it will be taking place at Wagar Field from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday July 1 — July 3 if it rains. Activities and entertainment include inflatables, a live band, face painting and fireworks. There will also be treats and more. The masters of ceremonies will be Dan Laxer and Laurie Betito. Sponsors include Heritage Canada, The Suburban, Domino’s and McDonald’s.
CSL DRAMATIC SOCIETY WORKSHOPS:The city announced that the Côte St. Luc Dramatic Society is starting its series of Summerworks Series Workshops, 7 p.m. June 28 at the Rembrandt Park Amphitheatre, or the Rembrandt Chalet if it rains. “Throughout the summer, come take part in a series of workshops given by Anisa Cameron,” the announcement says. “If you are a longtime member of the Dramatic Society, or someone who would like the opportunity to flex your performance muscles, The CSLDS Summerworks Series will be welcoming for everyone whether they want to participate or spectate. In addition to exploring performance and acting techniques, we will team up with local, aspiring theatre writers with aspiring theatre performers to workshop new work in a friendly and constructive environment. Those participating must be 14 years old and older. Participants can drop in. There is no fee.
HampsteadCOUNCIL MEETINGS IN-PERSON ONLY: The town recently announced that, as of the June 8 meeting onward, “please be advised that now that the council meeting will be in person for the forseeable future and will no longer be streaming online. We invite you to come on-site to the Irving L. Adessky Community Centre, 30 Lyncroft to participate.” Earlier, during the time when meetings had to be virtual, the meetings were carried via Microsoft Teams and each council member was in their own location. For a time late last year and this year, council meetings were hybrid (in-person at the Adessky Community Centre and online) and were seen on the town’s Facebook page.
Montreal WestFÊTE NATIONALE EVENT REMINDER: The town’s Fête Nationale event takes place starting 6 p.m. June 23 at Davies Park. There will be performances by Georgette and EMDE, BBQ, face painting and animation, music, a beer tent and much more.
St. LaurentCOMPANY CONSTRUCTION LAUNCH: Independent electric distributor Franklin Empire Inc. and real estate developer Montoni recently announced the launch of the company’s new headquarters “designed to support future growth. This family-owned fourth generation company is also celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. In summer 2023, Franklin Empire employees will move into their new facility of nearly 190,000-square-feet, conveniently located along Autoroute 40 at the junction of Autoroute 13 in St. Laurent and close to the Ericsson and VSL campuses developed by Montoni. The building will triple the firm’s warehouse space and double its office area, while improving the customer experience and providing employees with a LEED-certified work environment adapted to the new reality of today’s job market. Among other features, the new facilities have been designed to improve the daily lives of employees by offering an open, welcoming design with plenty of natural light. Several meeting spaces will be available for collaborative work, training, and events. The property will include a bicycle and pedestrian path, a gym, various green spaces, a cafeteria with an outdoor patio and barbecue area, as well as priority access to the CPE daycare centre on the Ericsson campus. “For 80 years, Franklin Empire has focused on providing leading-edge service tailored to its customers’ needs,” stated Bernie Backman, Co-President of Franklin Empire. “This has always been our priority. With our new LEED headquarters built by Montoni, we want to offer our employees an ideal work environment to pursue this ambition and support our growth in the years to come.”
COUNCIL MEETING REMINDER: In lieu of a meeting in July, the next borough council meeting will take place 7:30 p.m June 28 at the borough hall on Marcel-Laurin Blvd. and online. For details on how to tune in, go to montreal.ca/en/events/saint-laurent-council-meeting-july-21379.
Town of Mount RoyalPUBLIC MARKET: The town announced that “the public market is back in Mount Royal after a two-year absence. Producers and processors will be gathering on Moyle Road, near Connaught Park, every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., from June 23 to Sept. 1. This high quality public market offers a wide range of products from local farms. It’s a great way to get your hands on fresh produce while having a great time in the heart of our Garden City. Every week during the beautiful season, we will be fortunate to find the most environmentally friendly artisans of the land, the most passionate farmers and the most meticulous processors. Enjoy!”
RAINWATER TANKS: The town is “encouraging its residents to implement the best water management practices. Instead of using the drinking water from the aqueduct to water your landscaping, plants or garden, you can get a rainwater tank from the town directly. Residents of the town can get one rainwater tank for $35 ($85 value). Just fill out the form and make the payment at Town Hall. Your tank will then be delivered in the following days.”
WestmountPRECAUTIONS FOR WORK NEAR POWER LINES: The city is advising that “if you are planning roof work, tree pruning or any other height work, take time in advance to check for the presence of electrical distribution lines nearby. Regardless of the type of work or activity, it’s essential to maintain a distance of at least three metres from any outdoor electrical distribution lines at all times. When work is required at a distance of less than three metres, temporary power line protectors should be installed to protect workers. Before you begin any height work, visit Hydro Westmount’s page on power line protectors. You will find: general safety advice how to determine whether power line protectors are necessary, and how and when to request the protectors from Hydro Westmount. Allow for a two-to-four-week period prior to the start of the work to make a request.”
