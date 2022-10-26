Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc: BLOOD DRIVE: A blood drive will be taking place from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. tomorrow, Oct. 27 at Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem, 6519 Baily Road, the city and Héma-Québec announced. “We’re looking especially for donors in blood group O,” the blood donation agency posted. “Note that donors in other blood groups are also important!”
MASTER PLAN HEARING REMINDER: Public hearings on the development of CSL’s next master plan take place tonight, 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Côte St. Luc city hall. A consultation report is expected by the end of this year.
MINIATURE BOOK EXHIBIT: The Lilly Toth Miniature Book Exhibit and Lecture is taking place 2 p.m. today, Oct. 26, at the Harold Greenspon Auditorium, and is a presentation of the Côte St. Luc Public Library. “Lilly’s miniature book collection includes over 1,000 items — its scope is diverse, eclectic, and multilingual,” says the city announcement. “In the mid-twentieth century, miniature book collectors considered Hungarian minis to be some of the finest in the world, and many are represented here, as well as fine literature, children’s literature, artists’ books, bilingual dictionaries, musical scores, mass-market minis, and even ‘macrominiatures’.” Admission is free, and masks are required.
Hampstead: HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR: The next event in the town’s Halloween Spooktacular takes place 10 am. Oct. 30 at the Adessky Community Centre in Hampstead Park and is a Halloween Monster Bash. “Put on your best costume and celebrate Halloween with a scavenger hunt, spooky/slimy crafts, pumpkin decorating, wax hand station, children’s entertainment and goody bags for all,” says the town announcement. Participants must register, by calling 514-369-8200 ext. 3 or e-mailing recreation@hampstead.qc.ca. Also, a Halloween House Decorating contest concludes Oct. 31. “Participating residents must register with the CSR office to be eligible for prizes. Please contact the office by email or by phone.”
Montreal West: REDUCING WASTE AT HALLOWEEN: The town posted a message that “Halloween, like many holidays, is a time for decorating, eating and having a good time with loved ones. However, like many other seasonal holidays, Halloween can produce a lot of waste. An exploratory study in the UK found that approximately 83% of the material in 324 clothing items promoted through online platforms of retailers were oil-based plastic which are likely to end up in landfill. This is equivalent to the weight of 83 million Coca Cola bottles! Plastic is not only found in the clothes themselves, but also in wigs, toys, decorations, candy wrappers, and more. Moreover, when November rolls around to mark the end of Halloween, these items are more often than not thrown away. About 15% of all unwanted garments are reused or recycled however the vast majority, 85%, end up in landfills. But it doesn’t have to be this way, especially since Halloween occurs during Waste Reduction Week and Circular Economy Month! There are various ways to celebrate Halloween more sustainably and reduce the amount of waste you produce.”
St. Laurent: GREEN PROGRAMS: The borough posted that “with the cold weather settling in, it’s time to consider preparing our homes for winter. St. Laurent offer subsidies to help finance select projects, such as the installation of electronic thermostats and the purchase of weatherstripping products for doors, windows and roofs. Subsidies are also available for the purchase of an emergency preparedness kit that should contain everything necessary to survive an extended power failure or winter storm.” For more information, check montreal.ca/en/articles/green-programs-saint-laurent-27063.
Town of Mount Royal: FLU VACCINATION: The town posted that while the flu vaccination campaign is now underway, “appointments are available through Clic Santé only” and “there are no vaccinations taking place at Mount Royal Town Hall this year. Every year, complications of the flu leave many vulnerable people at risk of hospitalization. That is why vaccination is recommended and available free of charge to those who are most at risk of complications: Children from six months to 17 years old who have certain chronic diseases; adults who have certain chronic diseases (including pregnant women regardless the stage of pregnancy); pregnant women, in the second and third trimesters of their pregnancy and people aged 75 and over. To reduce the risk of contamination, the flu vaccine is also offered free of charge to:Family members who live in the same household of a child under 6 months of age or a person at higher risk of being hospitalized and to their caregivers, and health care workers. Flu vaccination is also free of charge to:Healthy children from six to 23 months old and healthy people from 60 to 74 years old. Please note that the flu vaccine does not offer protection against COVID-19 and does not worsen COVID-19 symptoms in case of infection. It is recommended that you receive both a flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine. There is no delay needed between the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine.”
BABYSITTING COURSE: The town announced that “on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., a babysitting course is being offered to youth ages 11 to 14 who are interested in babysitting and those who are already babysitting. This course is about instruction on basic first aid measures to use with children eight years and less and how to respond in emergency situations. Attendance to the whole course is mandatory. The cost is $60 and takes place at the Recreation Centre. Please note that the course will be given in French, but the material is available in both languages.”
Westmount: GOODE HOUSE DECISION: The city announced that “in a letter to Mayor Christina M. Smith dated October 3, 2022, the [Quebec Culture and Communications ministry] informed her of the Minister’s decision not to proceed with the classification of the Goode House as a heritage property. “In this letter, however, the MCC commended the work of the City of Westmount in recognizing and preserving this heritage building.” The letter says “the City of Westmount designated Goode House as a heritage property in 2020. We commend this initiative to protect and enhance your cultural heritage. Your city is one of the few municipalities in Quebec that has protected interior elements through its citation by-law. The work that has been done upstream with the owners to allow a renovation and rehabilitation project that preserves the essence of the old components of this house while maintaining a residential function adapted to the lifestyle of the 21st century seems exemplary to us.” On Nov. 2, 2020, “Westmount City Council designated the Goode property as a heritage immovable.”
