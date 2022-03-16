Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
REPAIRING LAWNS: The city pointed out that “during the winter months, Côte Saint-Luc Public Works snow clearing trucks or those of our contractors can sometimes drive over grass near the curb. Our policy is to repair the property. Your request needs to be received by May 1, 2022. Any request after that date will be done in the fall when the temperature is cooler. Residents whose lawns have been repaired will receive a letter with care instructions.If you think your lawn was damaged during snow removal, you can contact the Public Works Department at 514-485-6868 or publicworks@cotesaintluc.org.”
HampsteadNEW PORTFOLIOS: Mayor Jeremy Levi announced some new portfolios for council members at the March 7 public meeting. Councillor Michael Goldwax will be handling public security, taking over from Councillor Harvey Shaffer; Councillor Leon Elfassy now has public works, councillors Jason Farber and Warren Budning jointly have urban planning and Shaffer retains the legal portfolio. “We still have a few more to work out, like recreation and tennis, and a few smaller ones,” Levi told a resident at the meeting who was asking about a tenants committee, one of whose issues could include affordable housing. “It’s very possible that council as a whole, because it’s such an important issue will handle several portfolios. There won’t be one particular person for it.”
Montreal WestTOWN HALL PARTIALLY REOPENED: Montreal West town hall partially reopened last week. “Whenever possible, we continue to encourage residents to use the online services offered on the website, a simple, secure and fast alternative,” says a town posting. “The hours of operation have been reduced, being Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.” As well, “the town has implemented a number of sanitary measures to ensure the safety of its residents and employees. Entrance is through the front door only, except for citizens with reduced mobility. For the latter, please indicate your presence to the security officer at the main entrance. Only one citizen will be allowed inside the office area at a time. Face coverings are mandatory inside the building. Upon entering the building, clean your hands with disinfectant gel provided by the Town. Visitors will need to sign in. Maintain a physical distance of two meters at all times. Anyone exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID-19 is asked not to enter town buildings.”
St. LaurentWELCOMING UKRAINIAN IMMIGRANTS: CARI St-Laurent, the organization in the borough that provides help to new immigrants, says it is mobilizing “in a desire to guarantee members of the Ukrainian community assistance, support, reception and support that are dignified and adapted to their needs. As Quebec prepares to open its doors to Ukrainian nationals, CARI St-Laurent will lend a hand to help welcome and support members of this community in Montreal, and more specifically in the borough of Saint -Laurent. The organization has the necessary infrastructure and services to support these people in their new beginnings, in the languages understood by this community.” “CARI St-Laurent is ready to help, support, welcome and accompany Ukrainian migrants as well as all immigrants,” said Nisrin Al Yahya of CARI St-Laurent. “Our team has developed expertise at several levels, with different populations and more particularly those who are poor and have specific and numerous needs.”
Town of Mount RoyalMINOR VARIANCE: The town announced that council “will dispose, at its regular meeting to be held on March 22, 2022 at 7 p.m. at 90 Roosevelt Avenue, of the following application for a minor variance for the property located at 705 Lanark Crescent. This application was advertised on March 4, 2022 by way of public notice. The object of this application is to legalize, in accordance with the Minor Variance By-law No. 1312, the left side setback of the existing building at 1.72 m, encroaching by 0.26 m in the 1.98 m minimum setback required at time of construction in 1957. It should be noted that the current Zoning By-law N°1441 provides for minimum side setback of 2,3 m in zone H-517. The present request is necessary due to the 0.26 m encroachment at time of construction and the approval of this application would legalize the non-conforming front setback but cannot apply to any future additions.... Anyone interested in this request may be heard by the Town Council at the meeting of March 22, 2022. In addition, in accordance with the directives issued by the Government of Quebec, it is also possible to be heard by sending written comments no later than March 21, 2022. To be eligible, a written comment must be sent by email to the following address: townclerk@town.mount-royal.qc.ca; or be deposited in the mail chute at Town Hall, 90 Roosevelt Avenue, Mount Royal, Attention to Town Clerk.”
WestmountST. ANTOINE WORK RESUMES: The city announced that work on St. Antoine Street West between Atwater and Bourget resumed last week. “The work is expected to be completed by May 2022. Parking spaces used to install a construction trailer on the west side of Brooke. A space for persons with reduced mobility will be maintained. Alternative parking spaces are planned for City of Westmount red permit holders on the east side of Greene Avenue. Refer to the signage for details. Starting in mid-March: obstruction on the south side of St. Antoine. Only one westbound lane will be open between Atwater and Bourget. Closure of the Brewster intersection. March 19 and 20: weekend closure of the south side of the intersection of Rue Bel-Air, which will end in a cul-de-sac. Starting March 28: closure of the south side of the intersection of Greene. March 26 and 27: weekend closure of the south side of the intersection of Rose-de-Lima. Please consult the work notice. For more information on the City of Montreal’s work on St.Antoine Street, visit montreal.ca. For more information, call 514 872-3777 or e-mail info-travaux@montreal.ca.”
