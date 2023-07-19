Around the Towns: west end

• Côte St. Luc
Bagg Street Klezmer Band: The renowned Bagg Street Klezmer Band plays 7 p.m. tonight July 19 at Trudeau Park, at Mackle Road and Einstein Avenue, as part of CSL’s Summer in the City program. All can attend. In case of rain, the concert will be held at the Harold Greenspon Auditorium at the Bernard Lang Civic Centre on Cavendish Blvd.
Update on Sheila Finestone Park ceremony: Councillor Mike Cohen announced an update regarding a ceremony for a park named after the former Mount Royal Liberal MP Sheila Finestone. Cohen recently said that “this marks the first full summer to enjoy the beautiful greenspace with pathways, trees, benches and picnic tables.” At the July 10 council meeting, Cohen said “we’re waiting for the signage to be completed, and we’re looking at some kind of ceremony — the formal ceremony may not take place until early August. We’ll update you as soon as that happens.”
Crossing guard sought: CSL is looking for a crossing guard at the busy corner of Kildare Road and Cavendish Blvd. “If you know anybody, whether it’s a retiree...let us know, we really need a crossing guard.” The phone number for the city is 514-485-6800.
Water meter volunteers sought: Councillor Dida Berku announced that the city has “embarked on a pilot project to install water meters in private homes and some apartment buildings as well. Most of the council has agreed to have them installed in their homes — the plumber has made an appointment to come to my house in the next couple of weeks. It’s a very worthwhile thing — you’re not going to get charged. If you volunteer to get a water meter, we will measure the consumption and depending on the different variations in consumption, we’ll be able to have a better understanding of how we should be charging for that. Someone who is living alone is not going to be using as much water as a large family or someone who has a swimming pool. What we’re trying to do is measure, and we’re trying to get another 60 volunteers. You can call city hall, and say you’re interested, because eventually that’s where we’re going to end up going. This year, it’s just on a pilot project basis.”
• Hampstead
Act against car thefts: The town is urging each resident to “play an active role in discouraging,” car thefts, an issue that came up at the July council meeting in which Councillor Warren Budning says the community can be a partner in prevention. “Car thefts and thefts of contents create a negative ripple effect that extends far beyond the immediate victims,” says a town advisory. “These crimes can lead to increased insurance costs for all residents, decreased property values, and a general sense of insecurity within our community. By taking preventive measures and encouraging others to do the same, we can break this cycle and foster a safer environment for everyone.” Residents are being told that “locking car doors is crucial. Some residents may view minor thefts as preferable to dealing with broken windows. However, leaving doors unlocked inadvertently facilitates petty crimes, sends a message of community vulnerability, and encourages more serious crimes in the long run. Every resident has a part to play in discouraging car thefts and theft of contents. Here are some simple steps we can all take to protect ourselves and our neighbours: a) Lock Your Vehicles: Always lock your car doors, even if you are only stepping away for a moment. Unlocked vehicles are an open invitation to thieves. b) Remove Valuables: Never leave valuable items visible in your car, as they attract potential thieves. Remember to hide any valuable possessions or take them with you when you leave your vehicle. c)Park Smart: Whenever possible, park your vehicle in well-lit areas and near surveillance cameras. This can deter potential criminals and increase the chances of their apprehension if a crime does occur. d)Report Suspicious Activity: Be vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or activities to the local authorities promptly. Your contribution can make a significant difference in preventing crimes. e) Engage Your Community: Share this important message with your friends, family, and neighbours. Encourage them to take the necessary precautions and be proactive in protecting their belongings.” The town will “collaborate closely with local law enforcement, and work towards educating and empowering our residents. Additionally, our public security personnel will maintain vigilant patrols on foot, by bicycle, and in vehicles. Let’s stand together as a united community and take a proactive approach against car thefts and theft of contents. By implementing these simple preventive measures, we can discourage criminals, enhance the safety of our streets, and ensure an even brighter future for Hampstead. Remember, every action counts!”
• Montreal West
Music in the park: Music in the Park takes place 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at Davies Park. There will be music by Daniel Bellegarde, who will be “continuing his trilogy of rural music from Haiti and the French West Indies” on his second album Pastourelle, which won Outstanding Heritage Album at the 2022 Global Music Award in the United States.
• St. Laurent
Air Inuit agreement: Air Inuit, based in the borough, “announced the ratification of an agreement for the acquisition of three Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 aircraft to be added to its fleet as part of its mission to provide world-class passenger and freight service to the people of Nunavik, its Network and beyond. The aircraft will be customized using Air Inuit’s innovative combi configuration solution to provide safe and comfortable passenger service and reliable freight delivery simultaneously. “The addition of these aircraft to our fleet enhances our capacity to efficiently transport passengers and deliver essential cargo to the communities we serve,” said Christian Busch, President and CEO of Air Inuit. “Acquiring these modern aircraft also supports our airline’s goal of reducing carbon emissions and doing our part in the fight against climate change.”
• Town of Mount Royal
Paving work: Paving work by the City of Montreal, set to last at least another week, is taking place on L’Acadie Boulevard between Jean-Talon West and Beaumont avenue. The town explained that “on-site signage indicates the guidelines to be followed during the work (detours, speed limit, local traﬃc, etc.). Parking spaces are being temporarily used to store equipment and to provide a safe work site perimeter. Check on-site signage as it may be changed as needed. Vignette holders can contact their local borough for more details.”
Water main rinsing: The town also announced that “the company Simo Management must conduct water main rinsing work. The start date is Aug. 21 and the work will last approximately one week. “Water main rinsing is necessary to maintain our water main system in good condition and to preserve water quality,” a TMR advisory says. “There may be a slight drop in water pressure in your home as well as a reddish coloration of the water. This colouration may cause a few inconveniences; however, it is not health hazardous. Your residence will only be affected for one night. If the work is not done on the scheduled night, it will be rescheduled for the following night. To follow the progress of the work and to find out on which day your home or business will be affected, please visit the Town’s website at www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca/en/news/voirie-entretien/unidirectional-water-main-rinsing.The following day, we recommend that you check the colour of the water before using it. If it is coloured, turn on your cold water taps and let it run until it is clear. Remember checking the colour of the water should be done before using any water using appliances.”
• Westmount
Laneway reconstruction: Reconstruction of the laneway between Weredale Park and Clandeboye began July 10, “with an estimated completion date of Aug. 11. The alleyway is closed. The work [is being] carried out by Les Entreprises Ventec Inc. If you have any questions, please contact project manager Michel Gagné at mgagne@westmount.org.”
