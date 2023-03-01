• Montreal West Spring break activities at the rink
The town is encouraging residents to take part in free and local family activities at the Legion Memorial Rink during spring break periods, which end March 10. Montreal West is offering hockey and skating clinics for five to 18 year olds. A full description of each course and registration is available on Amilia. There is a power skating clinic, a skills clinic, a goalies clinic and a learn to skate introduction class. The full schedule can be seen at montreal-west.ca/en/recreation/facilities-parks/legion-memorial-rink/.
• Côte St. Luc ‘No turning back’ from Cavendish link”There is no turning back from a Cavendish Blvd. link between Côte St. Luc and St. Laurent, Councillor Dida Berku said. Berku was interviewed by Councillor Mike Cohen on the latter’s podcast. Cohen is interviewing each of the members of CSL council. Berku and her council colleague also discussed such issues as lead pipes, the language law Bill 96 and train noise. Regarding Cavendish, Cohen asked Berku if CSLers will ever see a completed link. “We have reached a very critical stage, which is we’re before the Bureau d’audience publiques sur l’environnement, there’s no turning back, it’s happening,” Berku said. “The City of Montreal made their application, we gave them some of our feedback and now they’re doing environmental studies. I know that when the residents hear ‘studies,’ they ask ‘how long can you study this?’, but we’re definitely moving it forward and in 2024 we should definitely have some announcements to make as to how this is going to proceed.” The councillor also pointed out that the Cavendish link will be transit oriented. “That’s the wave of the future. All the levels of government want to invest in rapid transit. So even if it’s a rapid bus, a rapid tramway, whatever it is, it’s going to be the priority. And once that’s the priority, people will be able to get to Cavendish Mall and to the Namur Métro in under five minutes. We’ll be able to get to the REM in under 10 minutes.”
JGH emergency doctor honouredDr. Sara R. Ahronheim, an emergency physician at the Jewish General Hospital who teaches residents how to be compassionate and knowledgeable physicians and who promotes joy at work, was honoured at the Feb. 13 council meeting, following a launch for her new book Side By Side with Heroes: Stories of an Ambulance Medic in Israel, about her experiences as a volunteer for Magen David Adom. A review of her book can be seen at www.mikecohen.ca, written by Councillor Mike Cohen, who also interviewed her on the City of Côte St. Luc YouTube page. “Part of why I wrote this book was to emphasize the work of the healers in our society,” Dr. Ahronheim said. “Especially Magen David Adom and the volunteers who work there, but also the volunteers in our town, Côte St. Luc EMS, the workers at Urgences Santé and all the health care workers who really give of themselves every day, put their lives on the line to help others. Without them, I would not have written this book.” Councillor Sidney Benizri is also national executive director for Canadian Magen David Adom for Israel.
• Hampstead Purim festival
A Purim festival is taking place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday March 5 at the Adath, at 223 Harrow Crescent. Activities include dancing, costumes with prizes, games, music, sports, arts and crafts, Kahoot!, soccer, face painting, a Purim movie, storytelling, refreshments for sale, “make your own gluten free hamantashen,” and more. Admission is free and all are invited. Attendees should register at https://adath.shulcloud.com/event/community-purim-carnival-2023—back-in-person-1.html.
Get your pet licenseThe town posted that it is important for dog owners to comply with local bylaws regarding their pets. Hampstead listed three reasons to get or renew a dog license, including that it’s in a town bylaw, it is “identification to return lost dogs to their owners,” and “to control and prevent the spread of rabies.” The town posting added that “to promote these benefits and ensure safety, Public Security will regularly conduct animal verifications in town.”
• St. Laurent Course St. Laurent returnsThe annual Course Saint-Laurent is returning April 16 for its 30th edition. The event is sanctioned by the Fédération québécoise d’athlétisme, and organized by the Club d’athlétisme Saint-Laurent Sélect inc. in collaboration with St. Laurent and is part of the Circuit endurance. The borough is inviting “runners of all ages to run through the Bois-Franc and industrial sectors in one of the races being held, specifically 1, 2, 5 and 10 km. The organizing committee will award prizes to the winners of the last two events.” During the event, some Bois Franc-area streets will be closed. In case of an emergency, “residents may refer to one of the volunteers on-site. Furthermore, parking will be prohibited on select streets from noon on Friday, April 14. Special signs will be erected.” The borough is also putting out a call for volunteers to help organize the event. They are asked to “express their interest by sending an email to sls@slsathletisme.com.” St. Laurent is also being invited to participate in the race “by entering teams in the Défi corporatif. The registration deadline is April 2.
• Town of Mount Royal
Pool schedule for school break week: The town has posted the schedule for the Pierre-Laporte pool during the school break week, which began Feb. 27 and ends March 5. The schedule can be seen at www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca.
Openings for summer jobs: The town’s Human Resources Department is accepting applications for part-time summer positions for the summer activities. The following positions have a closing date of March 24: Public Affairs and Town Clerk’s Office- Office Clerk; Baseball- Scorekeeper; Skateboarding Camp-Teacher, Assistant Teacher, Teacher and Counsellor; Urban Planning and Inspection Division-Junior Inspector, Junior plans Analyst; Technical Services — Engineering Division-Technical Assistant. For more details, go to www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca. To apply, complete an application form and submit it to ressourceshumaines@ville.mont-royal.qc.ca, or apply in person at the Human Resources Department, Town of Mount Royal, 90 Roosevelt Avenue, Mount Royal, Quebec H3R 1Z5, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Westmount Mayor discusses Villa Sainte-Marcelline uncertaintyMayor Christina Smith stated that she is saddened and concerned about uncertainty regarding the future of Villa Sainte-Marcelline, which she refers to as a “renowned school in Westmount that has distinguished itself over the years by the values and education it has passed on and continues to provide to thousands of young girls.” Smith pointed out that “after announcing in October 2022 that the school’s lease would not be renewed the following year, the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Marcellina, the owner of the property, finally committed last month to maintain the school’s activities for the next school year, in 2023-2024.” As well, “many of the school’s parents, some of whom are also alumni, are raising funds and exploring options to save Villa Sainte-Marcelline. Some of them have approached me and other councillors to help them find a long-term solution to keep the school open. I want to emphasize that this is a matter of private interest, but I thought it could be helpful to share some elements from the city’s perspective with you.” The Mayor added that “Westmount is very proud to have Villa Sainte-Marcelline on its territory since 1959. It is one of Montreal and Quebec’s most renowned primary and secondary schools. As the only independent French school for girls in our city, it represents an important option for many Westmount residents and neighbouring communities. The city is prepared to work with the parents and the Villa Sainte-Marcelline community to find solutions to keep this vibrant school in our community for many years.”
• Côte des Neiges-NDG Next council meetingThe next Côte des Neiges-NDG borough council meeting takes place beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. The meeting takes place at the Accès Montréal Office – Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, at 5160 Décarie Blvd. Centre city mobility squad to enforce CDN-NDG snow rules
If you haven’t been caught illegally pushing snow onto Côte-Des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce streets, that may soon change. CDN-NDG is transferring enforcement of snow dumping rules to the centre city, which offered Mobility Squad service to all 19 boroughs, helping monitor snow removal status on sidewalks, bicycle paths and traffic lanes. The borough says snow dumping on the public domain is a major issue with “significant impact on the mobility and safety of citizens’ movements, costs and planning of operations and on citizen satisfaction.” Dumping onto sidewalks or streets hinders snow clearing operations and blocks parking spaces, and is subject to fines of $60-$1000 ($200-$2,000 for companies) collected by the centre city. Owners of residential, commercial, or institutional properties can request permits, and contractors and tenants can apply. A resident chucking shovelfuls on her street near Van Horne recently told The Suburban she does it “every snowfall before it gets too heavy,” seeing nothing wrong with it. “It’s like jaywalking, everyone does it so we’ll just be more careful.”
