Around the Towns: west end

• Côte St. Luc Rededication of Isadore Goldberg Park
The park named after the longtime former District 1 councillor, who served from 1982 to 2001 and passed away in early 2020, was rededicated on Sept. 3 with councillors Mike Cohen, Councillors Steven Erdelyi and Sidney Beniziri, friends and family in attendance. Cohen, the councillor for District 2, said Goldberg was “unbeatable in any election for one reason: he gave constituents what they wanted, full customer service.” Cohen added that in the time before the rededication, “a sign was placed on Kildare Road, meaning for those who wanted to actually go to the park they had to navigate their way through a parking lot and a narrow strip of land. When I was elected I promised Isadore that I would do something about this. We spent considerable time looking into the feasibility of moving the park to a large green space on Marc Chagall Avenue....Last year, Public Works completed work on Isadore Goldberg Park. The sign was moved to Marc Chagall next to a new, nicely paved pathway. Finally, there was a easy way to get there. Bollard lights and trees were installed in that space as well. At the park itself, Public Works removed all invasive species of weeds and trees. New sand and some new play equipment was added as well as urban furniture. A drinking fountain will be added in the next few months.” At the rededication, “we were also lucky to have local teenage recording artist Rachel Dara on hand to sing a beautiful tribute song to Isadore. Rachel is 16, the same age Isadore was when he went to fight for Canada in World War II....It took some time, but Isadore Goldberg Park and its signage have been properly delivered. I am very proud to have helped see this through.”
• Hampstead Safety alertThe town notified residents that it has “received concerning reports of suspicious activity in our area. The attempted solicitation for window washing and the presence of suspicious vehicles have raised alarms about our community’s safety. It is crucial for residents to stay alert and look out for one another. Please do not hesitate to promptly report any unusual activities. Your information is vital in maintaining our neighborhood’s security. Stay tuned for updates on our Facebook page, website, and newsletter as we keep you informed about safety matters. Thank you for your continued commitment to keeping our neighborhood safe. Your vigilance is appreciated.”
Water meter readingsThe town also announced that until Sept. 30, “a team of three representatives from the contracted company, Les Compteurs d’eau du Québec, will conduct door-to-door water meter readings in the Town of Hampstead for addresses that have yet to submit their reading. They will carry city-issued ID cards and wear shirts with the CDEDQ logo for easy identification. In light of recent safety concerns and understandable apprehension towards unfamiliar individuals, we acknowledge that some residents may hesitate to open their doors or accept the service. Nevertheless, this campaign has been organized by the Town and we strongly urge residents to cooperate by granting the representatives access to water meters. Rest assured, public security is fully informed about the identities of these representatives for your peace of mind. This initiative ensures accurate readings and timely submissions. Your cooperation is appreciated. For questions or concerns, please contact the Hampstead Administrative Offices at 514-369-8200.”
• Montreal West MoWest councillor warns of ‘hugging crimes’
Montreal West councillor Lauren Small Pennefather warned the community about one or more criminals who distract their victims by hugging them.
The councillor pointed out during the Aug. 28 town council meeting that a senior was walking in the vicinity of Davies Park, and was stopped by someone asking for directions. “The person then offered [the senior] a hug, and while the hug was taking place, a bracelet was stolen from the individual. These are very slick criminals.” Music with Shawny
The town is encouraging residents to sign up for music with Shawny, the children’s musician who also performed at Canada Day 2.0 Aug. 31 in Côte St. Luc. The sessions take place at the community centre Mondays from September 11 at 11 a.m. The town points out that “local educator Shawny creates fun and accessible music for kids while addressing important topics such as self-care, acceptance and kindness to others. This program is intended for babies ages 6 to 18 months.” Sign up at amilia.com. See the town’s Facebook page for more information.
• St. Laurent Opening of Maison Robert-BélangerThe historic Maison Bélanger opens to the public Saturday, Sept. 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 3900 Bois-Franc Road. The borough points out that “this house built between 1803 and 1806 has been carefully restored to preserve its unique character. The outdoor site commemorates the agricultural and rural past of St. Laurent while adapting it to the needs of today’s population. Whether you are a history buff, an architecture enthusiast or simply curious to discover the past, you are invited to this festive event. In the program: Discovery of the house and the outdoor site. Visit with an animator-historian. Autonomous rally with your phone and prizes to be won. Games and period costumes for children. Traditional music.”
Open houses a success: The borough also said the open houses of the Complexe sportif and Aréna Raymond-Bourque on Aug. 26, featuring a “jam-packed day of activities,” were successes. “It was possible to participate in a vast assortment of activities free of charge, including badminton, basketball, soccer, table tennis and skating, and to attend demonstrations given by partner agencies.” As well, “admission will be free for open skate at Aréna Raymond-Bourque throughout the entire 2023-2024 season from Sept. 5 to celebrate the building’s reopening after its major renovation. The courts at the Complexe sportif can be reserved for a small fee year-round at the reception counter or online.”
• Westmount Closure of Claremont betwen Sherbrooke and de Maisonneuve The city announced Sept. 1 that, as “part of Westmount’s Capital Works program, [there is] significant repair and reconstruction work on the road and sidewalks for approximately five weeks,” as of late August and early September. “Work includes the removal of the asphalt surface, repair work to portions of the concrete road base and to portions of the sidewalks, and the repaving of the street. The sidewalk reconstruction work [began] the week of Aug. 28 and the road resurfacing work began Sept. 7. Thus, as of 7 a.m. Sept. 7, Claremont was not accessible to vehicles. Residents whose access to private parking is blocked have been issued temporary parking permits that must be displayed in the vehicle when parked on adjacent streets. This permit waives the two-hour and four-hour parking restrictions, but all other parking regulations must be respected at all times. Reserved parking areas [is in place] on the south side of Burton and Winchester for those permit holders and will remain in place for the duration of the project. Garbage, food waste, and recycling collections will be maintained as per their regular schedule throughout the project. Waste materials must be placed curbside by 7 a.m. on their collection day, preferably in bags, or in their respective bin identified with your address. Put your food waste in a paper bag or certified compostable plastic bag, your recycling materials in a transparent plastic bag, and your garbage in a garbage bag.”
• Côte des Neiges/NDG Baseball field contractThe borough has awarded a contract to redevelop the Benny Park baseball field. Council authorized a total expenditure of $683,574.66, including taxes and fees. The purpose of this file is to enable the completion of a first phase of work for the Benny Park redevelopment project with the reconstruction of the existing baseball field and partial demolition of the skatepark. The complete project includes a second phase of work currently in preparation which aims to build a new skatepark and make way for a green area. Benny Park includes a children’s playground which was largely replaced in early 2023, a splash pad, and a baseball diamond. The NDG Baseball Association will be consulted when repairing the field. Work is expected to begin this fall and be completed for the start of the 2024 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.