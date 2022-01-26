Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
BERKU BECOMES DEPUTY MAYOR IN 7-1 VOTE: Côte St. Luc council voted 7-1 to name Councillor Dida Berku Deputy Mayor until next January. Usually, a pro-Mayor is named every few months to take on the Mayor’s duty when absent. Mayor Mitchell Brownstein explained late last year that Berku would be assisting him, as well as taking on various issues. New councillor Lior Azerad voted against. Asked why after the meeting by The Suburban, Azerad replied, “I have consistently voted against every stage of this new procedure/bylaw. All the current councillors were elected equally during the last election, none other than the Mayor was voted into a mayoral position. CSL had a very equitable pro-mayor system that rotated without favour among all the district councillors equally by alphabetical name order and was a very democratic way to include all the district representatives.” Brownstein told The Suburban that Berku is “the longest serving councillor with close to 30 years’ experience on council and has developed relationships with elected officials throughout the agglomeration of Montreal. This is an option that works well in other cities like Montreal and all the other councillors support this decision for good reason. For the sake of continuity and consistency and to actually give meaning to the title, Councillor Berku is the ideal person for this role which supports the portfolio positions she has been given that affect the future development of the City including relations with Montréal, the Agglomeration, and dossiers such as the Cavendish extension, the Master Plan and Smart Cities. It’s not just a title, I trust her judgment and it’s in the best interest of the city that she be recognized in this position. She has the experience and puts in the time to the benefit of all the residents of Côte St Luc. We are blessed to have her.”
HampsteadCONGREGATION DORSHEI EMET VIRTUAL PROGRAMS: The Hampstead congregation is presenting a series of virtual programs. To register, those interested should email programdirector@dorshei-emet.org to receive the Zoom link. The next program is Thursday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m.. “Join us on International Holocaust Remembrance Day for a program from Yad Vashem, “The Auschwitz Album”. Learn about Auschwitz through a photograph album of historical value. The Auschwitz Album is the only surviving visual evidence of the process leading to the mass murder at Auschwitz-Birkenau. This day marks the 77th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.”
St. LaurentDESOUSA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE TALK: Mayor Alan DeSousa will be speaking to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Saint-Laurent — Mount Royal Feb. 11 at 11:30 a.m. The topic of his talk will be Rising to today’s challenges while preparing for the challenges of tomorrow. This free virtual conference will be taking place mainly in French, but questions can be asked in English. To register, go to ccsl-mr.com. For more information, e-mail seguins@ccsl-mr.com.
Town of Mount RoyalOUTDOOR SKATING RINK UPDATE: The town posted that “as of Jan. 17, since the curfew is no longer in effect, the outdoor rinks close at 10 p.m. The arena is now open by reservation only with additional free skating hours. See the Skating Rinks and Arena page for full details. The skating rinks are restricted to residents only. Hockey: passes are allowed, respecting the usual two-meter distance. The chalets will be open and the usual sanitary measures will be applied: mandatory face mask inside, hand washing, two-meter distance between skaters, etc. An area with tables has been set up outside the chalets for changing. The outdoor rinks are accessible seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.. The chalets at Connaught and Mohawk parks will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 pm, Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends. Lockers to store personal items will be accessible inside the Recreation Centre at Danyluk park, access to put on your skates and use the bathrooms will be allowed. Note that the Town is not liable for any theft.”
WestmountCITY OF MONTREAL WATER MAIN WORK UNTIL FEB.20: The city announced that Montreal began “reconstruction and rehabilitation work on the principal water main” Jan. 25 on Belvedere Rd and The Boulevard, which is expected to be completed on Feb. 20. “Some closures and other measures will be necessary, including: the complete closure of Belvedere Rd. between The Boulevard and Sunnyside Ave. (detours will be marked and local traffic will be maintained); an interruption to the water supply (affected residents will receive a door hanger 48 hours in advance); a parking restriction within the work area; and the occasional closure of sections of the sidewalk (they will remain accessible, but may be blocked during some phases of the work).”
