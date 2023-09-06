Around the Towns: west end

• Côte St. Luc Next council meeting
The next council meeting takes place 8 p.m. Sept. 11 at the city hall council chamber at the Bernard Lang Civic Centre on Cavendish Blvd.
Public consult on bylaw Before the Sept. 11 council meeting, a public consultation will take place in the council chamber at 7:45 p.m. on a “By-Law to amend the Construction By-Law No. 2593 of the City of CSL to add provisions pertaining to solid fuel burning, renovictions, and noise related to mechanical equipment.” The bylaw says that a)All new and replacement residential solid-fuel-burning equipment must adhere to the 2.5g/hr limit set by EPA “New Source Performance Standards, Title 40, Part 60, Subpart AAA”, or CSA “Performance Testing of Solid-Fuel-Burning Heating Appliances” CAN/CSA-B415.1” and “it is prohibited to use a non-certified system after 2025, except an EPA or CAN/CSA-B415.1 certified pellet device installed prior to the present by-law coming into effect. b)It is prohibited to burn any fuel other than those for which a device is certified, and to burn certain noxious fuels such as treated or painted wood, plastics, Styrofoam, etc. c) It is prohibited to use any solid-fuel- burning devices during a smog warning issued by Environment Canada that affects any part of the Region of Montreal. However, in the event of a power outage that lasts over three hours, it is permitted only in the duration of the power outage to temporarily use both certified and non-certified solid fuel burning devices.” d) Any mechanical equipment installed outside or on the roof of a building, including generators, heat pumps, pool pumps, air conditioning or ventilation units, must not produce noise levels that exceed 60 dBA during the daytime and 55 dBA at night. e) Noise levels must be measured at 1 m from the noise source, at a height of at least 1 m above the ground.” f) Prior to the issuance of a permit for major works that require evacuation, written documentation must be provided demonstrating that affected tenants have agreed, in writing, to either temporarily relocate or voluntarily vacate their dwellings during the renovation work. Tenants who have agreed to temporarily relocate must have been presented with a clear expected timeline for their return. The contact information of each affected tenant must be provided.” g) The building permit shall become null and void if any documentation or information provided during the permit application process is found to be misleading, untruthful, or inaccurate.”
• Hampstead Next council meetingThe next town council meeting takes place 8 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Adessky Community Centre at Hampstead Park. Usually, council meetings take place the first Monday of the month, but Monday Sept. 4 was Labour Day.
Overnight parking permit bylawCouncil tabled a draft bylaw at its Aug. 28 council meeting regarding permits for overnight parking on the street, which is normally prohibited. The bylaw amendment regards a permit for one night— the original said that beyond 12 annual free nightly permits per license plate, the cost of a nightly permit was $3 to be paid each day. The draft bylaw changes this to say that beyond six annual free nightly permits, the cost is $5 to be paid each day.
Parking permit discrepancy: We also asked Hampstead about an apparent discrepancy regarding parking permit pricing between Annex C of its draft bylaw amendment, which was part of the bylaw amendment made available on paper at the council meeting, and what is detailed on the town website. We were told that the paper made available at the meeting was mostly not up to date (aside from the $5 nightly fee beyond six annual free nightly permits). Thus, the current annual overnight parking permit price for most streets is $270 (up from $250), a permit for a second vehicle is $420 (up from $400); and an annual overnight parking fee for Dufferin between CSL Road and Langhorne is $155 (up from $150) for the first vehicle and $260 (up from $255). As well, a monthly permit is $60 (up from $50) and a weekly permit is $30 (up from $20).
• Montreal West Next council meetingThe next town council meeting takes place 8 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 26 at the town hall, on Westminster. The meeting usually takes place the last Monday of the month, but Sept. 25 is the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.
Westminster street fair: A street fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Sept. 16 on the town’s main commercial street. The town will be releasing more detail about this event in the coming days.
• St. Laurent Back-to-school road safety campaignThe borough announced that approximately $3.77 million “was injected into Saint-Laurent this year to ensure the safety and convenience of travel on the territory, especially in school zones. This injection was announced at an ideal time, as thousands of students head back to school. Developed jointly with the City of Montreal, the initiative includes the “raising of four crossings and one intersection, the installation of seven curb extensions (bulb-outs), the installation of 13 speed bumps, work on 4.1 kilometres of sidewalks, the pgrading of traffic lights at 16 intersections and the reconfiguration of a 1.5-kilometre section of boulevard Henri-Bourassa.” The borough is also “intensifying its awareness campaign for motorists and improving signage on residential streets near schools with signs in the shape of a student holding a placard that reads “Attention à nos enfants!”. This awareness measure has proved effective in the past year.”
• Town of Mount Royal Sports and community centre updateMayor Peter Malouf, during the Aug. 15 council meeting, provided an update on the progress of the sports and community centre project. “The file for the new sports and community centre is progressing well,” he said. “We have launched our call for tenders for professional services, which will be responsible for preparing the call for tenders and related documents required to complete the project in design-build mode. The project for the new sports and community centre is therefore moving forward, as this evening the contract will be awarded to an architectural firm. This firm will be responsible for the rest of the construction of the new center including the PFT, and will support us throughout the process. The cost of the mandate to be awarded is in line with the estimates we prepared last fall. We are confident that the project will move ahead in a timely fashion and that the architectural firm chosen will meet the Town’s expectations. I am therefore happy to say that we are well on our way to see the realization of this important and long-awaited project.”
• Westmount Mayor’s back-to-school messageMayor Christina Smith welcomed students, parents and teachers to the start of a new school year, and that “to ensure a smooth and safe return to school for children, the City of Westmount would like to share these few recommendations: Don’t double park; this will block the visibility of children and vehicles; don’t allow a child to exit a vehicle that is double stopped; it could be extremely dangerous; always pull to the curb side when dropping them off; don’t load or unload children across the street from the school; park a block away and walk your child to school; shut off your engine while using the school drop off zone, remember that these drop off areas have a 10 minutes time limit; Carpool to reduce the number of vehicles at the school when possible; be alert, some children may be unpredictable and ignore the risks of traffic hazards; always stop for crossing guards holding up a stop sign; take extra care to look out for children in school zones, near playgrounds and parks, and in all residential areas; give yourself extra time in the morning due to the increase in traffic during the back-to-school period; and Public Safety officers will also patrol around schools drop off areas during morning peak traffic times to ensure that children are safe. We wish all students a happy and safe back-to-school period.”
• Côte des Neiges/NDG Sports centre maintenance workThe borough is reminding residents that the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce sports center will be closed until Sept. 18 to complete annual maintenance work. The front desk will be reachable by phone Monday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact them for any other questions. 514-481-4634.
Lacombe piétonne: The SDC Côte-des-Neiges is proud to hold the 2nd edition of Lacombe piétonne! From September 12 to 17, six days of festivities under the theme of the “Last days at the beach” to celebrate the end of summer and the start of the school year by day and evening! On the program: urban planning, local discoveries, urban art, performances, games, workshops and more, in a completely tropical atmosphere! Discover all the programming on lacombepietonne.ca!- Joel Ceausu
