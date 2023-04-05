Around the Towns: west end

• CDN-NDG
Clash of visions, priorities on CDN sports field planThe path to a new Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce sports field is laden with earth and grass, or plastic and rubber, presenting a clash of visions and priorities.
Some 40 people attended a public consultation last week, looking at a $5 million plan to convert the natural field at Mackenzie King Park to synthetic, startling many, fearing loss of greenspace blocks from the Décarie Expressway, contrary to city campaigns to protect greenspaces and combat heat islands.
A 6,000-square-metre synthetic field dramatically boosts usage, says Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa. Natural fields are usable 10-15 hours weekly versus 90-plus for synthetic, up to 12-16 weeks versus 39. “The decision isn’t simple, and it’s being taken in the context of ecological transition and how do we leave no vulnerable behind.” • Côte St. Luc City nature challengeThe city is, for the first time, taking part in the City Nature Challenge (CNU). The goal of the CNU is to “map and share observations of biodiversity across the globe. By participating, you will take part in one of the largest community science events in the world while helping us better understand – and therefore, take care of – nature that lives in and around urban areas.” The CNU takes place over a four-day period, from April 28 to May 1, in CSL. Participants will need to “download the iNaturalist app on a smartphone. The application is available for Apple phones (iOS) here and for Androids. And then between April 28 and May 1, go out in the community and take pictures of plants and animals (wildlife only, not domestic pets) and upload them to the app. iNaturalist will automatically generate suggestions based on your photo and location and your observation will be vetted and shared with scientists working to better understand and protect nature. It’s pretty simple. A virtual information session will take place on Wednesday, April 12 from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm. It’s free and open to everyone but you must register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEqcuGtrj8qHNz2S_5MnTvIJAXQ9-hsSaxP.”
• Hampstead FSI bylaw ratifiedA bylaw increasing the land use ratio for homes from 52 to 80 percent of the Floor Space Index, to possibly be able to build, renovate or expand one’s home, has been ratified as a register held Friday March 31 had 182 signatures by 7 p.m., not enough to prompt a referendum or the withdrawal of the bylaw. Public consultations were held last year during which residents wanted to ensure there would be no more “monster homes” in the town or a change to the look of the part of Hampstead that has older homes, which is the affected area. A study commissioned by the town, conducted by Paré+, said the look of the town would not be changed. Mayor Jeremy Levi provided additional details at the April 3 council meeting — more on that next week.
Account statementThe Town of Hampstead mailed an account statement to property owners March 15. The statement represents the status of tax arrears, and details include the “type of tax, the date it was due, the amount paid (if any), and the total due (if any). The two types of taxes in Hampstead are the water tax and the property tax—the latter is paid in two instalments. The water tax was due on Jan. 4, 2023. If the town received the payment for the water tax after Jan. 14, 2023, the taxpayer would see the accrued interest on their statement. The first instalment of the property tax, which is half of the total amount, was due on Feb. 20, 2023. Taxpayers would see the accrued interest on their statement if the town received their payment for the first instalment after Feb. 20, 2023. The second instalment for the property tax is due May 23, 2023, and payments completed in advance will not show on this statement. It will, however, be visible on future statements once the due date has passed. If the taxpayer has submitted a postdated cheque dated after March 15, or if he or she has planned a deposit, these are not reflected on this statement.” For more information, email the town’s Finance Department at taxation@hampstead.qc.ca or call Town Hall at 514 369-8200.” An example of the statement can be seen at www.hampstead.qc.ca/en/account-statement-taxation.
• Montreal West MoWest referendum on sports and rec centreA referendum on whether a new Montreal West sports and recreation centre should be built will take place around the end of April.
“We don’t have the exact day,” Mayor Beny Masella told The Suburban following the March 27 council meeting. “We want to make sure that when we open up bids [to build the centre] that there’s no other questions, no other clarifications” that are needed.
In his monthly report, read at the council meeting, Masella made the case for voting Yes.
“We have been speaking about this need since 2015,” he explained. “Personally, for the past six to seven years, I have been in constant contact with our representatives at the other levels of government, administrators in the grant system, and even MNAs highly placed in the government from various parties, so that we don’t lose any opportunity to secure a grant and move this project forward. In 2020 the stars aligned, and we won the support needed to be accorded the grant.” • St. Laurent Three new grant programsThe borough, to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, is adding three new grant programs for the population. They are for “the purchase of bicycles and bicycle equipment, for eco-friendly home renovations and for the purchase of electric charging stations.” Mayor Alan DeSousa said that “preserving the environment and preparing for climate change are concerns shared by the St. Laurent administration and the population. We know that it is through the multiplication of small gestures in our daily activities that we can collectively make a difference. This is why the borough introduced subsidy programs a few years ago and is now taking the opportunity to enhance them as summer approaches, a good time to cycle and start home renovations. We encourage the entire community to take advantage of these programs.” More specifically, in the case of bicycles, “residents will be able to receive a subsidy covering 50 percent of the invoice up to $150 before taxes for the purchase of a used bicycle purchased from a social economy enterprise or a business located on the territory of St. Laurent, or up to $125 before taxes for a used bicycle purchased from an individual. A reimbursement covering 50 percent of the invoice up to $100 before taxes will also be granted for the purchase of a new bicycle or $250 before taxes for an electrically assisted bicycle.” For the purchase of new or used equipment, “an amount of up to $100 before taxes is provided.” Eligible products include used or new bicycles, conventional or electrically-assisted, studded or knobby tires, mudguards, infant and child bicycle seats, bicycle trailers and tow bars (commonly referred to as “giraffes”), bicycle bags or racks.” Regarding eco-friendly home renovations, residents “will be able to obtain an amount of up to 25 percent of the total grant previously obtained under recognized Quebec and Canadian government programs, up to a maximum amount of $500 before taxes per residence. The work must, however, have received a grant under certain government programs.” Regarding electric charging stations, “residents who have chosen to purchase an electric vehicle will be eligible for a grant to help cover the cost of purchasing and installing a charging station. The subsidy will be 35 percent of the amount of the subsidy previously obtained through the Government of Quebec’s Go Green program, up to a maximum of $210 before taxes per residence. All of these programs offer increased financial support to low-income families.” These grants “respond to the objectives of the St. Laurent Climate Emergency Plan 2021-2030, which aims to implement initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions produced on the territory of St. Laurent and to increase the community’s resilience to climate change.
• Town of Mount Royal Council meeting a week laterThe town’s next council meeting, which was to be held on April 18, will now be held on Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m., at Town Hall, at 90 Roosevelt Avenue, Town of Mount Royal.
Storage of bins following snow melt: In light of the winter snow melting, the town’s Public Security personnel will soon begin conducting cleanliness awareness patrols and “will ensure that the bins are properly stored.” Bins — blue, green and brown— stored outside “must be placed on the side of the residence, set back 3 metres (9’10”) from the front of the building.” Household garbage (black bins or other garbage cans) stored outside “must be placed in a container so as not to be visible from the street and at least 2m (6’7”) from any property line.” More details are available at www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca/en/node/12436 and at Public Security, 514 734-4666.”
Safety of school children: The town’s Public Security Department is increasing its presence at the start and conclusion of school days to better enforce parking rules. Despite its efforts to educate parents and other motorists driving in these areas, “there is unfortunately still too much dangerous actions that jeopardizes the safety of everyone, especially children.” As a result, the Pub;ic Security agents “will be enforcing parking rules more strictly around schools.” While the town’s mandate remains to educate by raising awareness of good behaviour on public roads, it feels it is necessary to “tighten enforcement through increased ticketing.”
• Westmount Partial long-term closure of eastbound Ville-Marie Atwater exit A provincial Transport Ministry statement is warning that work being done by the City of Montreal on Saint-Antoine Street West will “result in a temporary long-term reconfiguration of the intersection of Saint-Antoine Street West and Rose-de-Lima Street with access from the Ville-Marie highway.” The work will require the closure of the left lane at Exit 2 – Atwater Ave. from Route 136 eastbound— “which may cause some congestion.” The partial closure began Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m. and continues until April 11 at 5 a.m. For more information, consult the Québec 511 for information on the ongoing closures.” Motorists are asked, for the safety of road users and workers, to respect the posted signage.
