Around the Towns: west end

• Côte St. Luc Line painting error highlighted
Councillor Oren Sebag, on the CSL Ideas Facebook page, highlighted a major error involving street line painting by the City of Montreal at the corner of northbound Cavendish and Côte St. Luc Road, in NDG bordering CSL, in which the left-only lane indicates drivers should travel both left and straight, the latter of which would be impossible without hitting the median on the CSL side or making a potentially dangerous lane change. “Ah Montreal!!!” Sebag posted. “I find myself compelled to raise a very particular issue that doesn’t make sense and can potentially lead to disastrous consequences. Now I’ve always been one to advocate for infrastructure improvement and safety precautions in our beloved City so it pains me to see this dangerous mistake. I’m not here to toss blame upon the Ville de Montréal ....no, I know full well that the city’s administration tries their best with the resources they have to create safer streets for all of us, however I find it utterly perplexing how the line painters could have interpreted the logic behind this blunder. It’s frustrating to see such a clear oversight jeopardizing the safety of our fellow residents. I urge the city’s Department of Public Works to swiftly address and correct this issue. Road safety is not a matter to be taken lightly it is of utmost importance that this line be corrected as soon as possible to prevent potential mishaps. Safety first, always!!!”
• Hampstead Speed awareness lawn signs The town informed residents that “in our effort to promote speed awareness and reinforce safe driving habits, we are providing lawn signs for Hampstead residents. These signs feature a clear and eye-catching messages reminding drivers to slow down and prioritize the safety of themselves and others. Placing these signs in visible locations and busy streets serves as a constant reminder to motorists, encouraging them to reduce their speed and exercise caution. Together, we can make a significant difference in reducing accidents and protecting the well-being of all residents. Visit Town Hall at 5569 Queen Mary to pick up your lawn sign, available while supplies last.”
Message from Hydro-QuébecThe town, which has experienced many blackouts in recent months, passed on a message that Hydro-Québec “strongly advises submitting reports of outages as frequently as possible to gather comprehensive data on frequency, location, dates, and times. This information will allow Hydro-Québec to locate areas of improvement. Whenever you experience an outage, please report it by calling 1 800 790-2424, available 24/7 or online at /poweroutages.hydroquebec.com/poweroutages/.
Tree stump removal in SeptemberThe town advised residents that its Public Works team “is fully dedicated to the lead project in the coming months. The replacement of lead pipes throughout Hampstead is crucial to ensure the well-being of all residents. Considering the significance of this project, Hampstead has made necessary adjustments to its schedule. Consequently, the tree stump removal process has been rescheduled to commence in September. We understand that this change may cause some inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding during this period. The decision to prioritize the lead project demonstrates our commitment to addressing the issue of lead concentration in the water, particularly in identified homes where levels have exceeded the maximum acceptable concentration of 0.005 mg/L. Please be assured that as soon as the lead project is successfully underway, our team will promptly shift its focus to the tree stump removal. We recognize the significance of maintaining the aesthetic appeal of our neighbourhood and will ensure that the removal process proceeds efficiently. Thank you for your continued support and cooperation throughout this undertaking.”
• Montreal West No council meeting in JulyAs is the case each year, there is no council meeting in late July. The next one will be 8 p.m. Aug. 28 in the Music Room at town hall, 50 Westminster South.
Best Beats in Town: The Best Beats in Town will take place 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 at Davies Park. There will be “BBQ by Burger de Ville and live music by local musicians. This is a chance to discover local musical talent. Interested in performing on stage? Fill out the application form at montreal-west.ca/en/special-events/ submit your details. Who can participate? Residents who want to share their live music on July 18th. There must be a minimum of one Montreal West resident to participate. You must sign up to participate.”
• St. Laurent St. Laurent tightens green standardsSt. Laurent council, at its June meeting, passed new standards to protect private forestry, promote the construction of sustainable buildings, as well as the greening of outdoor parking lots and similar spaces.
The new requirements originate from the borough’s 2021-2030 Climate Emergency Plan and the City of Montreal’s 2020 Climate Plan adopted in 2020, which aim to increase green spaces “particularly through tree planting, to reduce urban heat islands and vulnerability to unpredictable adverse weather conditions, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.” Mayor Alan DeSousa said that “as a sustainable municipal territory, biodiversity is a core consideration in our decision-making." Mon jardin écolo contest is back The borough announced the second edition of the Mon jardin écolo contest. “Promoting urban farming and the protection of biodiversity, this contest comes on the heels of the popular seed distribution which now takes place during Garden Month in May,” says a borough announcement. “Replacing the former Maisons fleuries contest, it allows more St. Laurent families to be eligible for registration in July, with a more dynamic and engaging formula. From July 10, at 9 a.m., to July 28, gardening enthusiasts in St. Laurent are invited to submit photos of their outdoor garden arrangements to St. Laurent by registering them by collection sector on the Saint-Laurent website. Online voting for the winning entries will take place from Aug. 7, at 9 a.m., to Aug. 25. The participants can share their arrangements on social media to receive more votes. For each of the borough’s four collection sectors, prizes will be awarded for the garden arrangements that receive the most votes in two categories, specifically ‘In-ground gardens’ and ‘Balcony gardens.’ The winners will be announced in September.” The contest rule are at montreal.ca/en/articles/mon-jardin-ecolo-contest-50144. mayor Alan DeSousa pointed out that in 2021, “St. Laurent adopted its 2021-2030 Climate Emergency Plan, which aims, among other things, to protect biodiversity and ensure adaptation to climate change. With its fun formula, the contest is an entertaining way to do your bit for the greening of the territory. What’s more, by offering participants the opportunity to invite their virtual community to vote for their garden arrangements on social media, we are turning them into urban agriculture ambassadors whose influence transcends our borders!”
• Town of Mount Royal Town takes action on heavy rainfall and basement flooding A town advisory points out that “sudden and exceptional heavy rainfall increases the risk of sewer backup and basement flooding. As in other municipalities in the Greater Montreal area, a number of backups have occurred in homes in the Town of Mount Royal. The Town is well aware of the situation and places great importance on the condition of its underground infrastructures. To this end, the Town has awarded a mandate worth approximately $70,000 to a specialized engineering consulting firm to conduct a study on the hydraulic capacity of its sanitary sewer systems, which subsequently drain into the collector sewers of the Montreal Agglomeration. Town Technical Services staff are currently working closely with the consultant to complete the report. Each case and situation is unique, and although it may seem counter-intuitive and worry a number of residents, it’s not always a bad thing for the street to act as a retention basin during torrential rains. In fact, the street’s capacity to retain a good quantity of water can delay its arrival in the network, thus avoiding overloading it even further. The current study by the specialized engineering firm will also consider this aspect.” As for homeowners, they “have a number of good preventive practices at their disposal to reduce the risk of basement flooding. The most obvious are the presence of functional check valves on all plumbing connections, a gently sloping ground surface that allows surface water to drain to the street, efficient drains and gutters, and a crack-free foundation. As far as check valves are concerned, remember that you need to be wary during heavy rainfall, because when you flush the toilet, if the valves are already closed to control backflow, they will also block any further water flow, and you run the risk of self-flooding.”
• Westmount Nature near youThe city pointed out that “the Nature Near You team goes out to meet with citizens to [enable] them to discover the environment and the biodiversity that surrounds them in the boroughs and municipalities, right in their neighbourhood. Don’t miss them in Westmount Park on July 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.” The event is held in collaboration with Espace pour la vie.
