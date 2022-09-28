Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
INFO MEET ON VALUATION ROLL: Councillor Steven Erdelyi announced at the September council meeting that following the release of the new 2023-2024-2025 valuation roll for properties on Sept. 14, CSL will hold an information meeting on the roll 7 p.m. Oct. 13. Erdelyi, speaking before the roll was released, said preliminary data indicated that most of the homes in CSL, “from what we could see. are in the range of 35 to 45 percent,” Erdelyi said. Residents who wish to see the valuation for their own home can go to montreal.ca. The 7 p.m. Oct. 13 information session will be followed by the 8 p.m. Oct. 13 council meeting, being held on a Thursday that month.
HampsteadNEXT COUNCIL MEETING: The next town council meeting will be held 8 p.m. Thursday Oct. 6 at the Adessky Community Centre. Council meetings are usually held on the first Monday of the month, but Oct. 3 is the day of the provincial election.
Montreal WestVALUATION ROLL: Montreal West posted that “the City of Montreal’s Direction de l’évaluation foncière is responsible for the property assessment roll. The new property assessment roll was deposited on Sept. 14, 2022 and will come into force on Jan. 1, 2023. It represents the value of a given immovable at a given point in time based on the concepts of comparable property selling prices and current market replacement cost (adjusted for depreciation). It is the basis for your 2023, 2024 and 2025 tax bills. Your notice of property assessment will be mailed to you with your 2023 tax bill. The roll is available for consultation online on the Direction de l’évaluation foncière’s website (French only) or at the Town Hall. The value of your property is equivalent to its most likely selling price in a free and competitive market. There is a prescribed form available online which must be filled out by April 30, 2023 in order to request an administrative revision of the valuation of your property. The municipal evaluator must then send a written reply to your request, and, should an agreement not be reached between both parties further proceedings are possible through the Tribunal administratif du Québec (which is also subject to prescribed forms, fees established by the City of Montreal, and deadlines).”
CARIBBEAN EVENING: A Caribbean evening with rum tasting, music and dance is being held Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m at Montreal West town hall. There will be “five high-end rums accompanied by ‘bouchées.’ Dance coaches will demonstrate dances from various Caribbean islands. The cost is $75. “Please reserve by [today], Sept. 28, in writing to MoWest.NDG.Rotary@gmail.com. No tickets will be sold at the door.”
St. LaurentCULTURAL NEIGHBOURHOOD: The borough posted that the “cultural heart of St. Laurent is located in Vieux-Saint-Laurent. With many heritage, commercial and educational attractions, this area is naturally perceived as a cultural hub. A project is under way to define a concerted vision for that sector of the borough.” Cultural neighbourhoods are a “territorial approach to cultural development that contributes to community identity, enhances residents’ quality of life and contributes to the cultural, social and economic vitality of neighbourhoods.” The borough “adopted a Local Cultural Development Plan (2018-2021) whose scope is combined with Montreal’s vision for rolling out cultural neighbourhoods. In addition to enhancing the choice of cultural activities and events, the goal is to strengthen the cultural identity of the neighbourhood, based on the diversity and richness of its population, its commercial establishments, its parks and its urban features. A questionnaire will soon be available online to get your opinion on the future cultural neighbourhood.” For more information, check montreal.ca/en/articles/together-towards-cultural-neighbourhood-saint-laurent-37638.
Town of Mount RoyalMAYOR COMMENTS ON VALUATION ROLL: Mayor Peter Malouf recently posted his comments on the new Montreal 2023-2024-2025. “The average value of the property roll for TMR has increased by 36.6%,” he wrote. “More specifically, the residential sector grew by 37.7%, the non-residential sector by 39.4%. The new property assessment roll reflects the average of all real estate transactions over the past three years, up to July 1, 2021. As you are all aware, the pandemic created an unusual distortion in the real estate market, where real estate transactions were occurring at rates above the asking price and property owners invested more in their homes with renovations and additional construction. Other suburban communities comparable to ours have experienced higher increases, notably: Côte St. Luc with 37.8%, Beaconsfield with 39.2%, Hampstead with 39.4%, and Montreal West with 41.1%. It should also be noted that the smallest increase was recorded in Westmount with 28.7% and the largest in Montreal East with 52.5%. The value on the assessment roll is indeed used to determine the cost of municipal taxes, but I would like to reassure our taxpayers that in the preparation of the 2023 budget projections, the members of the municipal council and the administration of the Town have at our disposal certain tools such as the reduction of the mill rate and some financial reserves that could help mitigate a radical increase in the tax bill of Townies. However, I would like to remind you that in the 2023 budget planning process, in addition to the values on the assessment roll, there are also factors that are out of our control, such as the rate of inflation, which is reflected in the cost of the contracts that the town is awarding, as well as the aliquot share that we must pay to the Agglomeration of Montreal. On this last point, it seems indisputable to me that we do not want to relive the catastrophic scenario of last year, when the increase in our share for 2022 reached a near record level of 11.76%. This additional burden now represents 54% of our budget. Council members and I will work hard on the next budget to present a tax rate that mitigates as much as possible this increase in property values while not compromising services to residents.”
WestmountNEXT COUNCIL MEETING: The next council meeting will take place Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. The meeting would normally be held on Oct. 3, but the provincial election is being held that day.
GARDEN WASTE DEPOT: The city announced that its Belvedere Road garden waste depot is “accessible to landscaping contractors with a city permit [as of] Monday, Sept. 26. The depot will be open Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Door-to-door green waste collection takes place from Monday to Thursday, depending on the collection sector. Materials must be placed in paper bags or loose in open containers for the collection. Plastic bags will be refused. Please note that garden waste contaminated by any other type of waste will be refused.” For more information, check westmount.org/en/opening-of-belvedere-rd-garden-waste-depot-september-26-2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.