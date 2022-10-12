Around the towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
SOCIAL MEDIA CLAIM RESPONSE: The city responded to a claim on social media posted Sept. 24 regarding a swimming lesson at the municipal pool. “The claims in the post are false and we need to set the record straight. Here are the facts. During the swim lesson, children were asked to jump into the water one at a time. This is standard in swimming lessons and is designed to allow the child to get comfortable in the water. As our swim instructor was catching a child, another child jumped into the water at the same time. The swim instructor saw what happened and immediately reached over to grab that second child. That second child did not require any special attention, continued in the lesson, and did not ‘drown’ as was shockingly stated in the social media post. Our first priority at our pools is the safety of swimmers. Swim lesson rules are set by the Lifesaving Society, which require one instructor for every four to six children. On Saturday, there was one instructor and four children. During all swim lessons, our pools also have a lifeguard on chair, a lifeguard roving the side of the pool, a supervisor assisting parents and instructors as needed, and an aquatic coordinator. There is no justification for claiming that a child ‘drowned’ and for accusing swim staff of not doing their jobs. The city will vigorously defend itself and its staff on social media and, if necessary, other venues when defamatory claims of this sort are made.”
VALUATION INFO SESSION: The city is holding an “Understanding the new property valuations” information session 7 p.m. Oct. 13, via Zoom and in the CSL council chamber, regarding the new 2023-2024-2025 valuation roll. See cotesaintluc.org for more information.
Town of Mount RoyalWORK ON CANORA: The town announced that beginning Oct. 4, “Energir [is] performing work related to the REM project on Canora Road between Palmerston Avenue and Trenton Avenue. Canora Road [is] completely closed to traffic on this portion between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Outside of these hours, traffic [is only] allowed to travel southbound. The work will be completed over a period of approximately two weeks. Timeline: Phase 1: Work begins Oct. 4 on Canora from Henley to Trenton. Expected completion of this phase Oct 11, 2022. Phase 2: Abandonment of pipe under railroad tracks from Oct. 12 to 18, 2022. For more information, call Technical Services at 514 734-3034.”
GALA ALPHA: The town also pointed out that the “Gala Alpha 37th edition of the Saint-Laurent – Mont-Royal Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be held Oct. 20. This festive and elegant evening will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and will reward companies that have stood out over the past year. It is also an opportunity to connect with leaders from all industries. To get tickets, go to www.ville.mont-royal.qc.ca. Here are the Mount Royal companies that have been nominated for the Alpha 2022 Gala: Bacaro Pizzaria, COUREY VISION INC. DBA EYE DROP SHOP, Fruits Dome, ULTRA COMMUNICATIONS, Quest Design & Consulting Inc., SPEC-PHARMA INC., LES FILLES FATTOUSH, and BMW-MINI Montréal Centre.”
Montreal WestCIRCULAR ECONOMY MONTH: The town posted that it is “proud to renew our commitments towards sustainability by joining ‘Circular Economy Month’ – a nationwide public awareness campaign that is committed to waste reduction, resource conservation and community education for sustainable living. This pledge goes hand in hand with the Town’s Residual Materials Management Policy and five-year Action Plan that serves as our guide to better managing our waste as well as further reducing waste at the source....The circular economy is a different way of doing things. A circular economy tries to keep materials and products in circulation for as long as possible by reusing, repairing, refurbishing, repurposing, or recycling materials and products. As part of this year’s Circular Economy Month of October, the Town of Montreal West is hosting two events: the Town’s first Zero Waste Challenge. This initiative, which involves participating households to attend workshops and commit to weighing their waste every week, is part of the Town’s collective effort to strive for zero waste and increase the rate of residual materials diverted from landfill. a “Trashy Art” contest whereby residents are invited to create costumes and decorations from materials found in their household recycling bins and existing craft supplies. Finally, we are pleased to announce the launch of new educational materials on the town website (montreal-west.ca) for tips and resources on zero waste living and how you can reduce food waste in your household.”
St. LaurentINTERNATIONAL DAY OF PEACE: The borough marked the United Nations-designated International Day of Peace with a “heartwarming and hope-filled ceremony... as the clock struck noon in Beaudet Park, also known as “parc de la Paix”. Uniting key borough stakeholders, council members and youngsters of all ages, this event was organized in partnership with the comité interculturel under the Comité des organismes sociaux de Saint-Laurent. Each in turn, Saint-Laurent VIPs took the stage to deliver their testimony and offer their vision of a world free of racism and racial discrimination. The young people also played an active role in the ceremony. Around 40 students from the école internationale des Apprenants and centre Bon Courage delivered their messages of peace through poems, slams, drawings and crafts. In addition to these compelling appeals, participants gathered for a minute of silence, at the end of which they all pledged to serve as ambassadors of peace, thereby serving as role models in their community with the hope that this sentiment will echo throughout the borough.”
WestmountGAS-POWERED LEAF BLOWER BAN RESOLUTION: Mayor Christina Smith posted that at the Oct. 11 council meeting, “as part of our ongoing commitment to fighting climate change, City Council [discussed] a resolution to ban gas-powered blowers. Electric-powered leaf blowers will continue to be allowed. I understand that some of Westmount’s landscapers have shared their concerns about this policy direction with many of their clients, and I wish to provide background and context to our approach. This resolution is not unexpected, nor is the change happening overnight. The City informed landscapers five years ago that we were heading in this direction. And now, we are allowing a transitional period of more than a year before the by-law comes into effect. It is also important to note that bans on gas-powered leaf blowers have become the norm across the island of Montreal....The driving force is that gas-powered leaf blowers carry a heavy environmental toll on the environment. They have a negative impact on health due to exposure to toxic fumes and unsafe noise levels at close range.... A wide range of electric leaf blowers are now available, and they have comparable blowing power to gas-powered ones and are at similar price points. Yet, we appreciate that the transition may incur expenses for landscapers, but it is a small price to pay to benefit people’s well-being and a healthy environment. I am committed to ensuring sustainability is at the heart of our decision-making process....This shift is by no means radical, but the determination to pursue a policy for the benefit of future generations of Westmounters.... Moving towards electric-powered leaf blowers is an initiative that demands the cooperation of everyone for the benefit and health of all Westmounters today and in the future.”
HampsteadADDED COLLECTIONS: The town announced that during the high holidays, there will be an additional garbage collection on Oct. 14 and an additional organic waste collection on Oct. 21.
INDOOR SOCCER: The town announced that the “Fall Indoor Soccer registration begins at the Irving L. Adessky Community Centre. Visit [hampstead.qc.ca] for schedules and to complete the registration form. Programs start the week of Oct. 16, 2022.”
