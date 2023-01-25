Côte St. Luc
YOUNG COFFEE BARISTA HONOURED: CSL resident Jack Steiner, 10, who is making Montreal and national news after becoming a coffee barista with his acclaimed Steiner Coffee, was presented with a Local Commerce Committee Spotlight on Local Merchants plaque at the Jan. 16 council meeting. Jack brought a coffee for Mayor Mitchell Brownstein to try, and the Mayor declared he preferred it to Starbucks and Second Cup.
CHRISTMAS TREE COLLECTION: The city “collects Christmas trees placed at the curb on Wednesdays [until today] Jan. 25, 2023. You must place the tree at the curb by 7 am. After Jan. 25, you can bring your tree to the closest Ecocenter. The trees may eventually be chipped. So, it is critical that you not tie the tree nor place it in a plastic bag or any type of covering. Also, please strip the tree of lights, cords, and decorations.”
Hampstead
SNOW REMOVAL EXPLANATION: Councillor Jack Edery responded to complaints that the town cleared snow after the Jan. 12-13 snowstorm on Friday and Saturday but waited until Monday to blow the snow. Resident Stéphanie Assouline posted, “when does Hampstead decide to clean the snow between 7 and 9 a.m. on a Monday morning when everyone needs to get to school and work… please tell me how I’m supposed to get out of my driveway when there’s three-foot snow banks blocking everything filled with huge ice blocks.” Edery responded that the reason for the snow removal sequence was “to balance cost and need. Blue [collar] operations on Sunday are at double time. For us to blow snow on a Sunday would cost an extra $30,000 each time compared to waiting until Monday. if we have four weekend storms a year we are looking at an extra $120,000 in overtime. When public safety is an issue, we will incur the overtime. Once the streets and sidewalks are clear, then blowing becomes more of a convenience than a need. Is getting the snow blown a day earlier worth $120,000 per year?....We do our own snow. It’s not an outside company. As a town we can choose to spend more on this, cut elsewhere or add to the tax burden. The key is to find balance.”
Montreal West
SKATING DAY FUNDRAISER: A Skating Day Fundraiser is being held starting 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Legion Memorial Rink. “Dig out your skates and join the fun! 1 to 2:30 p.m. Free skate; 1:30 p.m. Music show by Shawny, children entertainer; 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Learn to skate lessons for beginners, $10 per person for a 45 minute session. Space is limited. Spots can be reserved at Amilia — accessible via a link from the Town of Montreal West Facebook page. Funds raised will go towards the town’s new Sports and Recreation Centre.”
St. Laurent
PERMISSION TO PLACE SNOW ON STREET: The borough posted, “what if there’s no place for you to put snow on your property? In some boroughs, under some conditions, you may be allowed to put it on the sidewalk or in the street.” Specifically, in St. Laurent, “you must keep snow on your property,’ but “if you don’t have space to put snow on your property, you can put it in the street, on the sidewalk or on public property, provided you follow certain rules. You must put the snow in the street, on the same side as your property, before the city begins loading operations. Do not put it in front of an institutional property. Be careful not to block any of the following: movement of pedestrians or vehicles, access to a driveway or bus zone, access to parking reserved for people with a disability. A property owner’s snow bank “must not be more than two metres wide and must be at least five metres away from any intersection or fire hydrant.”
Town of Mount Royal
QUARTIER SPORTIF PRESENTATION: The town announced that council “will present its vision for the Quartier Sportif & Communautaire to residents on Feb. 1 and 2, at 7 p.m. at Schofield Hall in Town Hall. The presentations will also be webcast live via kastio.com/ville-de-mont-royal# for those who can’t attend in person.”
BILINGUAL STATUS RESOLUTION: The town posted Jan. 16 that “on December 12, 2022, the Office québécois de la langue française notified the Town of Mount Royal that it would lose its status as a recognized bilingual town since it no longer meets the demolinguistic conditions set out in the Loi sur la Charte de la langue française. However, please be informed that at its January 24, 2023 meeting, the Town Council will [have adopted] a resolution to maintain its status as a bilingual municipality. Section 29.2 of the Loi sur la Charte de la langue française, states that, following the adoption of this resolution, the bilingual status of the Town of Mount Royal will be maintained.”
Westmount
WINTER ACTIVITIES: The city has announced that snowfall and colder temperatures mark the arrival of winter activities in the city. The toboggan run and snow park at King George Park are now open, following the opening of outdoor rinks in late December. The refrigerated rink at Westmount Park is open and operational. For all rink conditions, please visit the daily page at westmount.org/rinks.
Côte des Neiges-NDG
STRATEGIC PLAN: The borough recently posted that its CDN-NDG’s 2023-2030 Strategic Plan “will have a direct impact on the quality of life of its population” and is a “guide to the borough’s priorities for action in the coming years to improve the quality of life in its neighborhoods. The borough’s plan contains four themes: 1. More equitable and inclusive living environments (day-to-day living). Objective: In all borough neighbourhoods, residents benefit from a living environment that allows them to meet their needs and participate in the vitality of their community. 2. Healthy and sustainable living environments (environment and active transportation) Objective: In all borough neighbourhoods, the environment is protected, nature is more present and the habits of residents contribute to these efforts. 3. Economic vitality (commerce and economic development) Objective: In all borough neighbourhoods, the offer of local services and shops meets the needs of the population and the commercial streets are lively.4. Environments conducive to public participation (public participation) Objective: In all borough neighbourhoods, the population and organizations take part in decision-making and can play an important role in the development of their community. These four themes are broken down into 16 results, which are targets for improving the borough’s living environments by 2030.” The entire document can be accessed via montreal.ca/en/articles/cdn-ndg-2023-2030-strategic-plan-30001
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.