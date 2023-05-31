Around the towns: west end

• Côte St. Luc Major traffic disruption underway
Côte St. Luc Road is currently reduced to one lane in each direction between Prince of Wales Ave. and Alpine Ave., until Friday, June 9. “The sidewalks remain open and are not affected,” says a city statement. “The reason for the lane reduction is so work crews can make repairs to the sewers.”
Next council meeting: The next CSL council meeting will take place 8 p.m. June 12 at city hall on Cavendish Blvd. One item of interest is whether the council will pass the second draft bylaw enabling the building of a 12-storey residential-commercial high-end rental building at the corner of Westminster Avenue and Mackle Road. The passage of the second draft bylaw has been delayed twice, in April and May. Its passage would then be followed by a petition which can be signed by local residents, followed by a possible register and possible referendum or the withdrawal of the bylaw.
Tulips welcomed: The city posted that “if Côte Saint-Luc had an official flower, it would be the tulip. Thank you to our horticulture team who plants, every year, a beautiful array of tulips throughout the city. These are in front of City Hall.”
• Hampstead Instructor for the new tennis court
The town introduced Jack Cinciripini, the instructor for the town’s newly reopened tennis court who is leading the summer clinic. “Jack’s passion for tennis is infectious, as he always seeks out players who are eager to challenge themselves and push their limits,” a town statement says. “Tennis is not just a game for him, it’s a way of life. With nearly 25 years of full-time coaching experience, Jack goes beyond teaching technique and strategy. He emphasizes the significance of developing mental and physical strength to enhance one’s game. While achieving positive results is rewarding, Jack believes that qualitative improvement is the ultimate measure of success. He understands that each player is unique and tailors his teaching methods to align with individual goals.”
Construction work notice: The town informed residents that “when planning for summer renovations, please keep in mind Hampstead’s Nuisance By-law number 795. It is forbidden to engage in construction work, of any nature whatsoever that has the effect of emitting noise outdoors on Saturdays and Sundays for the entire month of August. To apply for a building or renovation permit, access your citizen portal http://ow.ly/UJeb50NYaaa.”
Permits requiredThe town is also reminding residents that permits are required for roofing, landscaping and fencing. “Roofing and landscaping season has begun. Please be sure to apply for a permit before beginning work. Permits are necessary for, but not limited to, roofing, landscaping, and fencing. Applying is quick and easy! Send your application through your citizen portal today: https://hampstead.portailcitoyen.com/en/permis.”
• Montreal West Referendum processThe town reminded residents that on June 18 (with an advance poll being held June 11), “a referendum poll will be held to approve or reject By-law no. 2023-003 amending By-law no. 2023-001 ordering the construction of a new Sports and Recreation Centre to increase the expenditure and authorized loan by an additional amount of $6,686,024. the advance poll is being held Sunday, June 11 from 12 to 8 p.m and polling day is Sunday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m, both at the Legion Memorial Rink, 220 Bedbrook. A notice of entry was mailed to residents starting Tuesday, May 23. “This notice [specifies] the names of qualified voters who are already registered on the referendum list and indicate how to have the referendum list modified if necessary. If your name is not on the list, you will not be allowed to vote. To make an application for entry, striking off or correction, you must appear before the Board of Revisors. The application must be made before the revisors at Town Hall, 50 Westminster South, Montreal West, Quebec, on Wednesday, May 31 from 10 am to 1 pm. The question on the ballot will be the following: Do you approve By-Law 2023-003 authorizing an additional loan of $6,686,024 to complete the financing of the construction of a new Sports and Recreation Centre already approved by By-Law 2023-001 for a loan of $27,318,686?”
• St. Laurent Lufa Farms opensLufa Farms, a company dedicated to creating a more direct and local food system and first launched in 2020, earlier this month opened its first indoor farm at the former Sears headquarters, which has been “transformed into a unique urban food ecosystem that combines the world’s largest rooftop greenhouse, a distribution centre, and now a new indoor farm to feed thousands of customers each week. Featuring the Green Automation technology that is typically used in greenhouses, this urban farm is equipped with a single-level hydroponic growing system and a thousand energy-efficient LED lights. The site is designed to demonstrate the viability of low-cost indoor agriculture, providing optimized light, energy, and nutrients to a variety of crops without fossils. With more than 20,000 portions harvested a day at full potential, this polyculture farm is currently growing lettuce, spinach, celery, basil, kohlrabi, fennel, and watercress.” “Having over a decade of experience in urban agriculture, we realized the importance of providing plants with ideal growing conditions,” says Lufa Farms co-founder and co-CEO Mohamed Hage. “Our challenge was to build a simple and energy-efficient indoor farm that compares in cost to traditional greenhouse growing.” Products from Lufa Farms’ indoor farm are currently available exclusively to subscribers through their online Marketplace.”
• Town of Mount Royal Lead and copper water sampling campaign-volunteers soughtThe City of Montreal is about to begin its lead-copper water sampling campaign “and we are currently looking for 40 volunteers.” To participate, fill out the registration form at https://villemont-royal.formstack.com/forms/2023_campagin_lead_copper_water_sampling. The deadline is July 14, 2023. For those who volunteer, “an employee of the Town will come to your home according to the time slot chosen to take samples of your water. Allow about 40 minutes for the sampling to be completed. Let the water run for five minutes. Turn off the water supply. Let it stagnate for 30 minutes. One litre of water will then be taken for sampling tests. The time range is Aug. 23, 24, 28, 29, 30 and 31; and Sept. 6, 7, 11, 12, 13 and 14. For more information on sampling, contact Ann-Lise Annoual, Technical Coordinator, Civil Engineering, at 514 734-3037 or by e-mail at ann-lise.annoual@ville.mont-royal.qc.ca.
APMR Super Hero Rally: The third edition of the Association of Parents of Mount Royal rally is taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10. “Citizens of all ages will be able to challenge themselves in friendly sports competitions during a Super Hero themed day. Along the way, follow Towny the mascot as he challenges you to test your knowledge, agility and observation skills. Many registrations have already been received, but there are still a few places left to fill. To register, go to en.apmr.ca. Don’t forget to come dressed as a superhero for even more fun!” The starting place is the TMR library and the finish is at Connaught Park. The ticket price is $25 per family member of the APMR. “Only members will be allowed to purchase tickets to this event. Become a member at apmr.ca. Each ticket includes a fun starting kit, several surprises during the rally, access to the photobooth and a special lunch for families. To participate, register, “prepare your bikes; bring your backpack, water and snacks so you don’t run out of energy; bring caps, sun cream, and a disguise if you wish; meet at the start, receive your roadmap, and go! Have a good rally!”
• Côte des Neiges-NDG Food waste collection Since 2021, and until 2024, the collection of food waste, also known as compost, will be gradually implemented in all buildings of nine dwellings or more, industries, businesses and institutions in Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. About 40-55% of the contents of a garbage bag is made up of food waste. Rather than being composted, this waste fills up our landfill sites, pollutes our soil and emits methane, a powerful greenhouse gas.
Are you in the area and live in a building of nine dwellings or more? Here’s everything you need to know: As of Friday, June 2, 2023, the collection of food waste will be extended to all buildings with nine or more dwelling units in your area. The new food waste collection will take place on Fridays. This means that your regular household garbage will be picked up only once a week, on Tuesdays. Consult the Info-collectes web tool to know your schedule according to your address. To help you get started, you will receive the following items: countertop bin, compostable bags and additional information. For information contact l’Éco-quartier CDN at 514 738-7848.
CDN/NDG kicks off major pool and centerCDN/NDG is kicking off renovations to the swimming pool at the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce community center by awarding a professional services contract for $905,543 to Affleck de la Riva Architectes SENC for the job, which will ultimately see a complete upgrade of the center, an art-deco inspiration built in 1932 and holding exceptional heritage value for the city.
Apart from expansion of the ground floor in the 1960s and some minor interior repairs, the building has remained unchanged since its origin. The advanced obsolescence of several architectural, mechanical and electrical components of the center and growing risks of service disruptions led the borough to request and secure $7 million in financial assistance from the city’s aquatic upgrade program to bring the swimming pool section up to standard. As the 28th largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the city and the second largest emitter in the borough, the building is also eligible for approximately $2.24 million from a Quebec assistance program to fight climate change.
Anniversary: In 2023, the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood in the borough of CDN–NDG is celebrating its 325th birthday. Various activities and projects are being organized by the borough and its partners to honour the occasion. A special logo has been created for the occasion. Find it on borough communications and those of partners to see what activities are in store. A mural paying tribute to the neighbourhood will be painted in the spring and inaugurated at the end of the summer and various historical exhibitions will take place during the year: L’héritage agricole et artisanal de la Côte-des-Neiges, at 6767 Côte-des-Neiges, and Le village effacé de Côte-des-Neiges at 5290 Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges Keep an eye on https://montreal.ca/en/articles/325th-anniversary-cote-des-neiges-48419 throughout the year. Activities and events will be added over time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.