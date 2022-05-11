Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
FREE CONCERT: A concert by Ensemble La Cigale: La Grazia Delle Donne, billed as a “celebration of femininity with Italian Baroque music” takes place 7 p.m. May 12 in the Harold Greenspon Auditorium at the Bernard Lang Civic Centre, 5801 Cavendish Blvd. Admission is free but spaces are limited. Registration is required at csllibrary.libcal.com/event/3610801.
CONVERSATION WITH AUTHOR: The city also announced that a conversation with international bestselling author Daniel Kalla will take place 7 p.m. May 18 via Zoom or CSL’s Telephone Broadcasting Service. “Author and ER Physician Daniel Kalla will discuss his riveting new thriller set in a town in the far north, The Darkness in the Light,” says the announcement. There is no admission charge. For more information on how to connect to the event, go to cotesaintluc.org/event/author-daniel-kalla/?occurrence=2022-05-18.” The event is being held in partnership with Paragraphe Bookstore.
HampsteadSIGN UP FOR POOL: The town announced that registration for use of the pool at Hampstead Park opened as of May 2 for Hampstead residents. “Participate in Hampstead’s swimming programs all summer long with a Hampstead pool season pass,” the announcement says. “Your season pass gives you access to both the swimming pool and Splash Park in Hampstead Park, as well as the Splash Pad located in Councillors Park.” To register, “proof of residence is required before finalizing your transaction. Accepted proofs include: Adults: Driver’s license, municipal tax bill,most recent utility or cable bill… Children: Verification note from school/ Report card with home address on it, original birth certificate. Completed forms can be EMAILED to the recreation department at recreation@hampstead.qc.ca.” For more information on the fees, schedule and rules, go to www.hampstead.qc.ca/en/recreation/piscine/.
Montreal WestMEADOWBROOK CREEK WORK: The town announced that the City of Montreal began work April 25 “on the storm sewer that partly feeds the Meadowbrook creek. This is the last phase of the work planned in this area. The work stems from a decision by the Court of Appeal of Quebec to cut off the flow of contaminated water into the creek. The creek is located on the Meadowbrook Golf Course. Residents in the area have received a notice from the City of Montreal. For further information, consult the Info-travaux website or contact the City of Montreal at 311.” The work is expected to be completed May 15.
SUSTAINABLE MENSTRUAL PRODUCTS: A Hudson Avenue resident pointed out during the April 25 council meeting that some Montreal boroughs provide grants to buy sustainable menstrual products, “such as washable menstrual underwear and sanitary napkins. Montreal West is not part of this, is this something that is being looked into, considered, and if not, how can this move forward?” Mayor Beny Masella pointed out that Montreal West is not a borough of Montreal and is a different entity as a demerged municipality. “I don’t know if any of the demerged towns are doing anything,” he added before passing on the question to Councillor Elizabeth Ulin. The councillor said the question was a good one. “We’re currently developing a waste management action plan, and that was one of the suggestions actually within it that we are having to look at, so I appreciate you bringing it to our attention,” Ulin added. “It certainly has its merits and I know it’s going on in other towns. We’ll definitely put it on the list of things to look into.”
St. LaurentGARDEN MONTH: The borough council on May 3 adopted a proclamation “making May Garden Month and 2022 the Year of the Garden in Saint-Laurent. This initiative stems from a unanimous motion by the House of Commons on March 23 to recognize the current year as the Year of the Garden across Canada. This initiative was launched by the Canadian Garden Council, with the support of many partners in the field. “Our community is very enthusiastic about joining this pan-Canadian movement to highlight not only gardens, but also everyone who enjoys beautifying our outdoor spaces,” said Mayor Alan DeSousa. “This activity—which has gained in popularity over the past two years—has many benefits for both our physical and mental health as well as for our biodiversity. Each small space landscaped with tender loving care becomes a cool island welcoming many pollinators that are essential to our survival. I strongly encourage you to take part in any of the activities organized within the scope of this theme month and year.” For more details about events during the month, consult montreal.ca/en/news/may-becoming-garden-month-saint-laurent-28315.
Town of Mount RoyalDEMOLITION EXPLANATION: The town posted an answer to the question, “why is the demolition of 159 Balfour being allowed to go ahead?” The posted response is “at its regular meeting on April 26, based on new developments in this case, Council voted to allow the demolition of the house located at 159 Balfour. Timeline of applications submitted to the Town: 2019: The owner of this house applied for a demolition permit. The application was rejected by the Demolition Review Committee. 2020: An application for a permit to renovate and expand the house and use new materials for the roof covering was approved by the CCU and Council. 2022: Due to issues encountered during the work, the owner re-applied for a demolition permit. The application was rejected. A statement of appeal of the decision was then submitted to the Town. In March 2022, the Town subsequently hired an independent consulting engineering firm to assess the situation and issue a professional opinion. Based on the report submitted by the firm and considering that the owner had already been granted a permit to renovate and expand the house in accordance with the plans approved by the Town, the end result, be it post-renovation or post-demolition, would be visually the same. Council therefore agreed that it is in the best interest of the various parties (owner, neighbours and the Town) to allow the demolition to proceed and a new house to be built using the plans previously approved by the CCU.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.