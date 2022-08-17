Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
BLOSSOM POOL REUNION: A reunion of those who have used the Blossom Pool for the 60 years of its existence will take place at Parkhaven Pool, 7500 Mackle, 7 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 30, the CSL Parks and Recreation department announced. The rain date is Wednesday Aug. 31. “If you were once a visitor of the CSL Blossom Pool, RSVP your invitation to the Reunion Celebration by emailing ilahaie@cotesaintluc.org,” the announcement adds. “Please submit pictures and memories to the email address above.”
THE BIG DROP OFF: The city also announced that “The Big Drop-Off” will be held “so that residents can bring hazardous household waste for safe disposal. You can drop off the following kinds of items at Public Works: Household Hazardous Waste, electronic waste, and documents to be shredded. Guideline when dropping off HHW : Put your HHW in the trunk of your vehicle. Make sure that each product is stored separately (no bulk), in a waterproof container. For example, pool chlorine must be kept separate from other products. Show proof of residence in the Greater Montreal area. Stay in your vehicle. Turn off the vehicle’s engine and open the trunk so that employees can remove the products. If you need to give the employees any information, please do so while remaining in your vehicle.” Accepted items include: acrylic sealant, adhesives, aerosol cans, alcohol, batteries, batteries (lead/acid), chemical products for swimming pools, cleaning products, degreasers, drain cleaner, dyes, empty containers, epoxy, fluorescent light bulbs, fuel, maintenance products, mercury, oil filters; oils: linseed, engine, vegetable, paint remover; paints: latex, alkyds, enamel; pesticides and fertilizers, primers, propane tanks, rust inhibitor, tar, turpentine, undamaged compact fluorescent light bulbs, varnish, varsol™ type paint thinner and wood preservatives.” Items that are not accepted include: Asbestos; biomedical waste: consult a health professional or a CSSS; cylinders of compressed gas other than propane: insulating foam, welding gas, helium, CO2 cylinders, etc; explosive products (picric acid); firearms and ammunition: take to the police station; laboratory products; medications: return to the pharmacy; Products containing PCBs; pyrotechnic materials (fireworks, flares): take to the police station; radioactive waste; and smoke alarms: throw in the household waste.” For additional details, consult cotesaintluc.org/services/environment-and-waste/drop-offs/big-drop-off/. “You’ll be glad you did it,” says the advisory of the drop-off.
HampsteadWATER METER READING: The town announced that its mandated contractor Les Compteurs d’eau du Québec has begun and “will be available to take down your water meter reading. For this, the preferred option would be to forward the necessary information by e-mail: lecture@cdedq.com (including a picture of the meter’s reading). Alternatively, you may also contact them by phone: 450-376-6677. Note that the following information should be on hand before contacting us: your address, name, phone number, meter serial number, date and reading.”
St. LaurentABB ROBOT CELL FOR PROTECTIVE PACKAGING: The Swiss technology company ABB, which has a headquarters in the Technoparc in St. Laurent, recently announced that “Orora Fresh Packaging Solutions... at its Canada HQ in Kingsville, Ontario... [is] using an ABB robot cell to help assemble, load and lift its protective cardboard packaging products for the fresh food industry. As well as helping to boost efficiency, the cell is enabling the company to make better use of its workforce, with fewer people needed to run its packaging line. By reducing the need for staff to handle the packaging, the risk of injuries associated with lifting and performing repetitive actions is also minimized. “Manufacturing is one of many sectors in Canada that is struggling to find staff — Statistics Canada figures show around 87,000 job vacancies for the first quarter of 2022, and there is no relief in sight for the near future,” stated Nicolas Durand, Head of ABB’s Robotics Business in Canada. “This is having a big impact on the ability of companies to meet demand for their products, requiring them to find new ways of handling the work.” The announcement adds that “before the installation of its new automated solution, staff at Orora Fresh could load only 10-15 sheets of cardboard at a time, needing to repeat this action many times in a shift. Stacking the completed boxes was also manually based. The repetitive nature of the job and the sometimes high temperatures experienced in the plant had led to difficulties when trying to employ extra staff to cover for seasonal peaks.”
Town of Mount RoyalAIRPORT WORK: The town notified residents that “Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) has announced the end of the work on the north runway and the return to using the usual runways. Please note that another phase of work that will require the closure of the runway will be carried out this fall, from Oct. 11 to Nov. 7 inclusively. Alternative departure paths will be used during peak hours during this work. If you have any questions or would like to subscribe to the ADM newsletter, please contact their team at info@admtl.com.”
NEW FRANCOPHONE SCHOOL UPDATE: Mayor Peter Malouf told the July 19 council meeting that “notwithstanding the rumours and information circulating about the location of the new school, no official announcement can yet be made. We have had discussions with the Centre de service scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys (CSSMB) on several site options, however, certain legal aspects must be validated with the Ministry of Education by the CSSMB. It should be noted that no site plan or proposal including the range of needs has yet been received from the CSSMB. Therefore, the file is unfortunately not yet complete and it is not possible at this time to make an informed decision and formal announcement.”
WestmountPARTIAL CLOSURE OF BELVEDERE ROAD: The city announced that Belvedere Road between The Boulevard and Sunnyside is closed from Aug. 15 to 31. “Work will resume on the [City of Montreal] project for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of valve chambers on the main drinking water supply system. Detours will be marked and local traffic will be maintained. [There will be] a parking restriction within the work area; the possible closure of sidewalk sections (sidewalks will remain accessible, but may be blocked during some phases of the work). In addition: Walkways will be set up to allow access to buildings at all times; and some dust and noise may be generated by trucks circulating the area. The work teams will be on site Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is a possibility of weekend work. The entire project team is aware that this work may cause some inconvenience, especially if you are home more often during the day because of the pandemic. The City of Montreal team will strive to reduce the impacts as much as possible. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.” Montreal WestNEXT COUNCIL MEETING: After a break in July, the town’s council meetings are resuming. The next meeting takes place in person and on the town’s YouTube channel 8 p.m. Monday Aug. 29 at the town hall on Westminster.
