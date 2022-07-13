Around the Towns: West end

Côte St. Luc
COUNCIL MEETINGS ON ZOOM: The city announced that it is “updating the way the public will view livestreams of city council meetings, as well as how we accept questions for Question Period, and Second Question Period. The livestream will be moving from YouTube to Zoom. The reason for the change is to make it easier for those watching the meeting to ask questions. The livestream for each meeting is at www.CoteSaintLuc.org/council. We are simplifying how the public can ask questions. In addition to asking a question in advance via a webform, or asking a question in person at the Council Chamber, the public can now click the Raise Hand button in the Zoom app and ask a question live using their voice. We simply ask the person to state their name and address in order to ask their question. By improving the ease of asking a question from home, the city wishes to improve accessibility to meetings for those who are not comfortable attending in person because of health concerns, or for those who would find it difficult to attend in person for any other reason.”
EMERGENCY EVACUATION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM: The city posted an advisory from the Montreal fire department, in which it announced that it “offers persons with handicaps or reduced mobility a free evacuation assistance service which enables firefighters to find and help them evacuate in the event of an emergency. You will need to register your information in our database. All information collected is used exclusively by the SIM and will remain confidential.” Those eligible are “any person whose condition is similar to one or many of the following cases is eligible for the program, including deaf or hearing impaired, blind or visually impaired, mobility impaired, developmental disorder or intellectually impaired, reduced mobility and others (degenerative diseases, etc.). A form can be completed at ville.montreal.qc.ca/sim/en/node/1107. For more information, go to https://ville.montreal.qc.ca/sim/en/emergency-evacuation-assistance-program.”
VINTAGE WINE CONCERT: The group Vintage Wine will be playing “rocking songs from the 1950s to 1970s” 7 p.m. July 20 at Trudeau Park. In case of rain, the event will be held at the Harold Greenspon Auditorium at the Bernard Lang Civic Centre on Cavendish Blvd. Admission is free. For more information, check https://csllibrary.libcal.com/event/3666682.
HampsteadNOISE PILOT PROJECT: Mayor Jeremy Levi announced at the July 4 town council meeting that the town is launching a pilot project in August that would prohibit landscapers and town employees from doing any construction and landscaping work on Saturdays and Sundays “that makes noise. That relates to any construction on a house, any landscaping gardening. However, this does not in any way, shape or form prohibit a homeowner from carrying out this type of work on their own home. The only thing that will be prohibited is for an external contractor to carry out this type of work, and the same will apply to the town. The purpose of this, and it’s a pilot project for August to see if it works — if it works well, and it’s enforced well, next summer we’ll carry it out for July and August. The whole purpose of this is so that residents can enjoy their Saturdays and Sundays in their backyard, at their home. It’s much more enjoyable than with noisy construction going on.”
Montreal WestSIDEWALK RECONSTRUCTION: The town is “carrying out localized sidewalk repairs on Westminster between Curzon and Milner. The work is tentatively scheduled from July 4 to July 15, 2022 (weather permitting). These dates were strategically chosen to reduce impacts as school has now finished for the year. The two sections targeted are adjacent to the former RBC bank (26 Westminster N) and the Montreal West United Church (88 Ballantyne N). Temporary signs [are] in place to inform pedestrians and motorists of how to proceed around the work. Please respect all temporary traffic signs. A notice was distributed to residents in this sector.”
St. LaurentPEDICAB SERVICE: The borough’s pedicab service has returned for the first time since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. Until Aug. 19, “St. Laurent seniors age 55 and over, living in a residence or on their own, will be able to take advantage of the free pedicab service... operated by driver Talanchie Dacilia.” Mayor Alan DeSousa said that “after the very difficult times that our seniors have gone through with the pandemic, we are all the more pleased to be able to offer them this pedicab service again this summer. Facilitating their mobility through non-polluting, active and public means of transportation is in keeping with our objective of building an inclusive and user-friendly living environment based on sustainable development.” For more details, go to montreal.ca/en/news/pedicab-service-back-saint-laurent-33584.
Town of Mount RoyalUNDERGROUND PARKING: The town recently announced that the underground parking facility located next to Mount Royal Town Hall is now open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Parking is free, and is permitted for a maximum of four consecutive hours. No vehicles may be left in the parking lot after hours. There is one vehicle entrance from Roosevelt Avenue and two exits available for vehicles— one to Roosevelt Avenue (next to the entrance) and one to Churchill Avenue; Public Security will patrol the parking lot regularly, but it is strongly recommended that no valuables be left in the vehicles. In addition, it is recommended to close the windows and lock the doors when leaving the vehicle. As well, three pedestrian accesses are available when the underground parking is open via the outdoor parking lot near the race track, via Town Hall (through the basement, universal access via elevators), and via the Roosevelt Ramp sidewalk. Pedestrians are asked to use the doors reserved for their use and not to pass through the garage doors. For any incident, users can call Public Security at 514 734-4666 or 911 in case of a criminal act or real emergency. A surveillance camera system is present in the underground parking.”
MOUNT ROYAL CELEBRATES: The town’s Recreation, Culture and Community Activities Department also announced that the “Mount Royal Celebrates” outdoor concerts “will be held every Thursday evening until Aug. 18. Each evening will have its respective theme. Admission is free. Bring your chairs! Concerts will be held at 7 p.m. in Connaught Park.” Upcoming concerts include Replay, the Beatles tribute band (July 14); the rockabilly band Smokin’ DeVille (July 28), Juno Band Aug. 4, Vintage Wine Aug. 11 and the Jazz Street Boyz Aug. 18. All Shall Be Well, a Shakespeare in the Park presentation, will be held July 21 at Danyluk Park.
WestmountBELVEDERE ROADWORK: The city relayed a City of Montreal announcement that “due to road work, Belvedere Road will be closed to traffic from Monday, July 11 to Friday, July 15, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This closure is necessary to replace the sewer and water mains, and to allow Bell and the Commission des services électriques de Montréal (CSEM) to carry out the work. Temporary obstructions [are] in place, based on the work planned; Access to Belvedere will be via The Boulevard. Follow the signage in place. This work may be rescheduled or extended due to weather conditions or other constraints.”
