Around the towns - west island

BEACONSFIELD
PASSING OF HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH II: “It was with heavy hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” says a city statement. “Our thoughts are with her family, the people of the United Kingdom and of the Commonwealth at this time. In her honour, the City is flying its flags at half-mast.”
BABYSITTER’S TOOLKIT: The city is offering Babysitter’s Toolkit Workshops for 11- to 17-year-olds.
Become the most wanted babysitter on the block! Come to all three sessions at the library (303 Beaconsfield Blvd.) and have a chance to win some fun goodies to spruce up your babysitting sessions.
Wednesday, September 21: Babysitting survival guide: tips and tricks
October 19: In the kitchen: No-cook recipes you can make with the kids
November 23: Playtime: Arts and crafts
Registration is required via Eventbrite.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUXSchool Safety: As part of the operations for the start of the 2022-2023 school year, and with the safety of children at heart, SPVM Station 4 police officers have joined the school safety patrol at Springdale Elementary School. This project is an original CAA-Quebec initiative where inspiring and responsible grade 5 and 6 students, trained in road safety, ensure the safety of the little ones in the drop-off zone and when exiting school buses. The 3rd year of the patrol has officially begun!
Activities: Registration for fall activities has begun. You can view the cultural activities calendar online or get a hard copy at the library. View the calendar and register online with Eventbrite.ca through the library’s website at https://webopac.ddo.qc.ca/iguana/www.main.cls?sURL=Accueil&lang=fre
DORVALCOUNCIL MEETING: Dorval’s next council meeting takes place Monday, September 19, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the « Quatre Vents » residence (12 Dahlia Avenue, in Dorval) and is webcast live. “Each meeting includes a question period reserved for citizens, followed by a voting period where council members make decisions on subjects that are listed on the agenda, through a resolution or a by-law. The council meeting’s agenda is available approximately three days before the meeting.”
Consult the agenda at https://www.ville.dorval.qc.ca/en/the-city/page/council-meetings
POINTE-CLAIREMAINTAINING BILINGUAL STATUS: On September 6 the City Council adopted a resolution asking the Quebec government to retain Pointe-Claire’s status as a bilingual city. “Our status as a bilingual city is one of the foundations of our community and contributes to the wealth, culture and social life of our people,” said Mayor Tim Thomas. “It is part of the vision of the City Council and the administration to be an ever more inclusive community. It is essential to continue to offer services in both French and English to guarantee the quality and ease of exchanges.” Results of the 2021 Census confirm that 47.3% of Pointe-Claire citizens are native English speakers, but with the adoption of Bill 96 a municipality is recognized as bilingual when more than half of its population has English as a mother tongue. So far no notice from the Office québécois de la langue française has been received by the City informing it of the withdrawal of its recognition as a bilingual city. In the event of such a situation, the municipal council will have 120 days from the date of receipt of the notice to adopt a resolution in order to maintain such recognition.
STRATEGIC PLANNING PROCESS: The city is in the process of developing a new planning strategy and wants to consult with the public through an online survey in order to define action priorities for the years to come. All city staff have already taken part in the process, which started last spring, and future projects, plans and actions undertaken by the city must be aligned with this analysis in order to respect the vision expressed by the community and to ensure a resilient future for the community and territory. The process “will fuel and confirm the vision of the Pointe-Claire community, elected officials and City administration, and will define action priorities in the upcoming years.” Please note that survey responses are confidential, and data collected will be analyzed anonymously by the Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton team. To allow as many citizens as possible to express themselves, the survey will take place between September 2 and 29, 2022. Go to the citizen consultation platform Pointe-Claire, it’s who we are! to participate. Computers are available in the library to allow citizens to access the online platform, plus copies of the survey are also available at City Hall. Please note that the paper version of the survey must be filled in on site.
