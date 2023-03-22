• Beaconsfield Date changes for Tax workshops
The Make Tax Your Hero workshop will take place on April 13, contrary to information previously published. Please note the date changes for the following tax workshops presented by CPA Canada:
What You Need to Know About taxes New date: April 6 at 2 p.m. at the Library
Make Tax Your Hero New date: April 13 at 2 p.m. at the Library
$4,365,448 Loan
Public notice has been given that bylaw BEAC-149 authorizing a loan of $4,365,448 for the water meter replacement program was approved by Council at the regular meeting held on January 23, 2023 and by the “Ministre des Affaires municipales et de l’Habitation” on March 14, 2023. This by-law is now deposited at the City Clerk’s office and is available for consultation by any interested party during regular office hours or upon request by email at grefferegistry@beaconsfield.ca The by-law enters into force upon publication.
Public Consultation on tree findsThe purpose of amendment BEAC-045-14 is to repeal fines for felling a tree in order to provide them in the zoning by-law and modify required plans and documents for a certificate of authorization request for the installation of a pool or spa. The purpose of amendment 720-125 is to provide the fines for felling a tree in contravention of urban planning regulations. The draft by-laws are submitted to the public for consultation on Monday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall, 303 Beaconsfield Boulevard. During the public meeting, the Mayor or any person designated by him will explain the draft by-laws and the consequences of their adoption and he will hear the persons or bodies wishing to be heard.
• Dollard-Des-Ormeaux VolunteerBecome a volunteer at the Festival Go Vélo Montréal 2023! Vélo Québec is looking for volunteers to share the happiness and the joy of living on the streets of Montréal during the Tour la nuit (Friday, June 2) and the Tour de l’Ïle (Sunday, June 4). On top of creating a memorable experience for the cyclists, your involvement makes it possible to promote events contributing to the development of cycling. Get involved and multiply the fun! Speak about it to your family, your friends and your colleagues. Information and registration online or by phone at 514-521-8356, ext. 508.
Dorval TrailsWinter trails at Golf Dorval are now closed. Winter is drawing to a close and, consequently, the trails at Golf Dorval (multi-use and cross-country skiing) are now closed. During this time of year where snow melts quickly, Golf Dorval would like to preserve the grass quality and start working on the course in preparation for the summer season. “We hope that you enjoyed the Golf’s installations this winter and invite you to continue taking advantage of the other trails throughout the municipality for at least a few more days, if conditions allow.”
• Pierrefonds-Roxboro Women’s eventWomen’s leadership is an event designed for all women who want to spend a gentle, yet energizing time together, in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. Featuring a lecture by renowned author Blandine Soulmana, musical performance by La Voix finalist Renée Wilkins and much more, women who reside in Pierrefonds-Roxboro are invited to spend a delightful day together at the 7th edition under the theme of Welness. Conference, workshops, snacks and a show are on the agenda. “Join for a day filled with joy, reflections and laughter. You’ll leave feeling energized and inspired!” Saturday, April 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gerry-Robertson community centre, free with registration link at https://montreal.ca/en/events/womens-leadership-pierrefonds-roxboro-27768
• Pointe Claire Planning Program ReviewThe city of Pointe-Claire held its first collaborative workshop with its citizens on the evening of March 15. The first participatory workshop, which explored the theme of the transformation of the built environment, was held at the Arthur Séguin chalet, facilitated by the firm BC2, and allowed many people present to discuss their vision for the future of the City. “Your collective voice is very important in this exercise. There will be several other workshops that will follow in the coming months. Thus, citizens will have the opportunity to participate in each step of the review process by addressing multiple topics, reflections and exchanges,” explained general manager Karina Verdon at the beginning of the evening.
The report of the meeting will be available in the next few days and will be accessible on the City’s website as well as on the Pointe-Claire is us platform. The agenda for upcoming workshops will be published shortly.
Pointe Claire wins environment Durability AwardThe City of Pointe-Claire is the winner of the 2022 Leader in Durability Award. Through the assistance of the Appel à Recycler (Call 2 Recycle) environmental organization,the city has successfully recycled 4,071 kilograms of batteries in the last year.
“It is thanks to the involvement of citizens in the management of residual materials that we are able to safely dispose of batteries and lower our ecological footprint,” the city announced. “We thank the citizens for their efforts and invite them to continue to do so.”
For over two decades Appel à Recycler has been helping Pointe-Claire and other communities properly collect and dispose of batteries and other hazardous household items through sustainable disposal methods.
• Kirkland REM Works InfoDue to connection of REM infrastructure to the storm water drainage system, obstructions are to be anticipated until March 28. Work along the service road, between the Chemin Sainte-Marie overpass and Jean Yves St. will cause several obstructions in the Kirkland sector near the future station. Anticipated Obstructions and Mitigation Measures include closure of Exit 49 from Highway 40 West from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The detour route will be via Exit 50 (St. Charles Blvd.) or Exit 44 (Morgan Blvd.) Continuous closure of the right lane of Highway 40 West service road between Sainte Marie on-ramp and Jean-Yves Street. Pedestrian Traffic: Sidewalk closure between the Sainte Marie service road ramp and Jean-Yves Street. The detour route is planned via a temporary pathway identified for this purpose.
• Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue Management and collection of residual materialsResidents are invited to attend an information session on Wednesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Centre Harpell, 60 rue Saint-Pierre. RECYC-QUÉBEC in collaboration with the City of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue will present the context and issues of waste management in Quebec during this presentation. Afterwards, the city administration will present its assessment of waste management and possible solutions to meet governmental and agglomeration objectives. At the end of the presentation, participants will be invited to ask questions. John Abbott Loonie Line raises $36,696John Abbott College, along with Pfizer Canada, raised a total of $36,696 thanks to the JAC Loonie Line.
This marks the 20th edition of the fundraising event, launched in 2003 to help students who might be having financial difficulties.
Last Wednesday members of the John Abbott College community – students, staff, and faculty – as well as the public were asked to pop in at the college and affix $1 coins to a nearly 700 ft line of two-sided tape that ran the length of the hallway on the college’s main floor.
The college community raised the first $26,696, with Pfizer kicking in $10,000 to make up the total.
