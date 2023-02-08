Around the Towns - West Island

• Beaconsfield
NominationsThe city of Beaconsfield is seeking motivated citizen volunteers to serve on the Traffic Advisory Committee, which analyzes and submits recommendations to the council on topics related to motor vehicles, bicycle and pedestrian traffic, as well as road safety and mobility. Chaired by Councillor Martin St-Jean, the committee’s mandate is to ensure traffic safety for citizens, regardless of mode of transport, while respecting regulations set out by the Quebec Department of Transport, through integrating standardized Traffic Calming policies used throughout North America and adapting best practices.
To apply, send your CV and letter of intent describing reasons for which you would like to contribute to Martin St-Jean, at martin.st-jean@beaconsfield.ca no later than March 3, 2023.
Emergency KitAfter last week’s intense cold snap which saw many incidents including flooded homes due to freezing pipes, power outages and more, the city is reminding residents to remain prepared for any emergency with a family emergency plan and a 72-hour kit. Here are some of the things to include in your kit:
Water — two litres of water per person per day (include small bottles) and food that won’t spoil, such as canned food, energy bars and dried foods (replace once a year). A manual can opener, wind-up or battery-powered flashlight and radio (and extra batteries), and of course, a first aid kit.
Always have extra keys for your car and house, and maintain a supply of cash, travellers’ cheques and change. Important family documents such as identification, insurance and bank records should also also be copied and prepared and be sure to include a copy of your emergency plan in your kit as well as contact information. For more information visit getprepared.gc.ca
• Dollard-Des-OrmeauxTax billThe city reminding property owners that property tax bills were sent on January 23, 2023, and are payable in two installments: February 23, 2023 and May 25, 2023. “No reminder will be sent for the second payment.” A copy of your tax bill can be requested by email at taxationDDO@ddo.qc.ca or by phone at 514-684-1010.
Wine tastingOn Sunday, February 12, live the Iberian Experience. Discover wines from Spain and Portugal made with local grape varieties to create signature products. Presented in English by Carl Bird from Carl Knows Wine. Registration is on Eventbrite.ca through the library’s website at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/billets-degustation-de-vins-wine-tasting-480249417937
• DorvalNaming contestThe three selected names from the “Name Your Park!” contest will be announced soon. Suggestions received during the first phase of the contest were many, more than 150 citizens submitting a name for the new green space, located at the intersection of chemin du Bord-du-Lac–Lakeshore and Cloverdale Avenue. In total, the city received 96 different park names. The city will soon choose the final three names and continue with the next phase of the contest. Stay tuned!
• Pierrefonds-RoxboroCharging StationsPierrefonds-Roxboro is making available 16 public electric charging stations to encourage the community to participate in the energy transition and greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction effort.
Locations:
10, rue du Centre-Commercial : 2 stations
14899, rue Oakwood — Alexander Park : 1 station
155, rue Rose — Anciens Combattants Park : 2 stations
20099, boul. Gouin Ouest — Parc Nature du Cap-Saint-Jacques : 2 stations
9432, boul. Gouin Ouest — Parc Nature du Bois-de-Liesse : 4 stations
13665, boul. de Pierrefonds — Pierrefonds-Roxboro Borough Hall : 2 stations
4600, rue des Cageux — Grier Park : 1 station
13555, boul. de Pierrefonds — Pierrefonds Library : 2 stations
• Pointe ClaireBy-ElectionThe city of Pointe-Claire would like to inform citizens that following the resignation of City Councillor, Erin Tedford, by-elections will be held April 23 to elect a new Councillor in District 1 – Cedar/LeVillage.
Advanced voting takes place Sunday, April 16, from noon to 8 p.m.
Election day is Sunday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Anyone interested in submitting their candidacy can contact the returning officer for more information:
Ms. Caroline Thibault at greffe@pointe-claire.ca or 451 Boulevard Saint-Jean, Pointe-Claire H9R 3J3. Citizens are invited to follow the city’s website and social media to stay informed about the continuation of the electoral process.
Pointe Claire removes play from Black History Month program
A play by a Black artist has been removed from Pointe-Claire’s Black History Month programming. It is still, however, scheduled for later this month as a separate performance. Franck Sylvestre is a French artist who has been living in Quebec since 2018. He has been presenting his one-man play, L’Incroyable secret de Barbe Noire, for over ten years as street theatre, in libraries and schools, here and in Europe. In all this time, he tells The Suburban, he has never had any complaints or negative reactions. However, Allison Saunders saw a postcard advertising the show and was taken aback by the face of a puppet that she feels reinforces age-old negative racial stereotypes. The puppet is one of the characters that appears in the show, as portrayed by Sylvestre. The story revolves around a young boy, his ailing grandfather, and a mysterious box. The puppet, says Sylvestre, is an important character. “He unravels the story through to the end.” Sylvestre says he is not fazed by the criticism, brushing it off as “a question of personal judgment.”Saunders feels artists, white or Black, should be able to do better. “We don’t need to keep stuff like this.”
• KirklandTax bill errorAn error has occurred in the Info-Taxes flyer accompanying residents’ your tax bill, concerning water tariffs for the Imperial System (in gallons). The city says it should have read:
IMPERIAL SYSTEM
Residential
First 60 000 gallons: $90
> 60 000 gallons: $3.00 / 1000 gallons
Commercial
First 60 000 gallons: $90
> 60 000 gallons: $4.35 / 1000 gallons
The city apologizes for the error.
• Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue
Metro looking for new operator for SADB’s lone grocery market
Just days after the sudden closure of the Marché Richelieu in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, which left the community reeling with the loss of the city’s only grocery store, its parent company — Metro-says it is looking into the possibility of finding a new merchant to take its place. The store had been in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue in one form or another for 85 years. It was being run, most recently, by the Coopérative de solidarité de Bellevue, which declared bankruptcy recently, stunning shoppers and staff. As reported last week in The Suburban, aside from depanneurs, and seasonal farmers’ markets, Marché Richelieu was the only grocery store in town. Residents, particularly seniors and those with reduced mobility, would have to trek outside of town for staples.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.