Around the Towns - West Island

• Beaconsfield Library activities for March Break
March Break is right around the corner, and the City of Beaconsfield is here to help keep kids occupied all week long! Here is what it has planned for this week:
Static Electricity Thursday, March 2 at 1 p.m. ages 5 to 7; Electrochemistry Thursday, March 2 at 2:30 p.m. ages 8 to 12; Chess For Kids Saturday, March 4 ages 6 to 12 — Beginner Level: from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Intermediate Level: from 3 to 4:30 p.m; Visit beaconsfield.ca/en/march-break-2023 for all the details.
Abstracting Nature by Bev WightLooking to get out of the house while supporting a local artist? Come by the library to experience the newest exhibition by Bev Wight called Abstracting Nature.Here is what she has to say about the exhibition: “The nature of my painting is abstraction. Although sometimes referential to the physical world, the remains on canvas are only a painterly reference. Object and subject are reduced to an essence. The colour, edge line or their integration represents a concept or idea. Some physical connection might be referred to briefly in the work. Most often the paintings will endeavour to connect with our shared human perception and experience emotionally or ideologically.” Vernissage: March 2 at 6 p.m. Exhibition dates: February 28 to March 30
Summer job: Day camp monitorAre you looking for a dynamic job for this summer? Do you like working with children and being part of an amazing team? The city is looking for day camp monitors. Candidates must be bilingual and available from June until August. Apply at https://beaconsfield.us12.list-manage.com/track/click?u=8da0721148ee682f99e6eb03c&id=bb313899a4&e=b5def8b516
• Dollard-Des-OrmeauxA Writing workshop in French
- is being presented by Olivier Simard, author of literary works for teenagers and bloggers. Over the course of the six workshops, several tools will be explored to help everyone express themselves in their own way, in a universe and format that suits them. For 12- to 18-year-olds. Sundays, March 12 to April 23 (except March 9 and 16). Register at https://webopac.ddo.qc.ca/iguana/www.main.cls?surl=Accueil&p=&v=&language=eng#
• DorvalName Your Park!” Contest: Vote For Your Favourite Name: The City of Dorval launches the second and final phase of its public contest to determine the official name of the new green space located at the intersection of Lakeshore and Cloverdale Avenue, for which the construction will be completed by the end of the year. Three names have been chosen among the many suggestions received during the first phase of the contest, and it is now time to vote for your favourite one. The name that will get the most votes will become the site’s official designation.
The choices: Parc Agathe de Saint-Père/Agathe de Saint-Père Park: for Agathe de Saint-Père (1657–1747) a French-Canadian business entrepreneur and inventor who lived on the Domaine de la Présentation on the shore of Lake St-Louis. She is an important figure in the history of the city.
Parc des Héros / Heroes Park: A park that will recognize local heroes, past and present: dedicated volunteers and citizens of importance in the community. Parc du Village/ Village Park: A peaceful place for gatherings in the heart of Dorval Village. The voting period will end on March 10, at 3 p.m.
The person who will have suggested the winning name will win an iPad (if more than one resident submits the same winning name, a draw will be held among all of them). The grand unveiling of the name will take place March 20 on the city’s various platforms. https://fr.surveymonkey.com/r/NT7PWKS
• KirklandPermits and Certificates:
- If you are planning to do renovations of any kind this spring or summer, be sure to check beforehand whether you need a construction permit or a certificate of authorization. Permit requests can be submitted in person at the Town Hall during regular business hours or online, using the Request Online System. All required documents to be attached must be scanned as photos of the documents will not be accepted. Contact Urban Planning at urbanisme@ville.kirkland.qc.ca or at 514-694-4100 during regular business hours. The city website has a page dedicated to permits required for work in and around your home at https://www.ville.kirkland.qc.ca/services-to-citizens/permits-and-certificates/map_interactive
• Pierrefonds-RoxboroPierrefonds-Roxboro borough council meets Monday, March 6, 2023 from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm at Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough hall, 13665 Boulevard de Pierrefonds. “Participate to the democratic life of your local community!” In person at the Borough Hall or watch the live webcast, starting at 7 p.m. To ensure a safe environment for everyone in attendance, people are asked to disinfect your hands upon entering the room, and wear a face mask at all times, even during question period. Maintain a one-metre distance from all other attendees. Chairs in the room will be placed to respect this distance. Citizens can ask their questions to the borough’s elected officials in person. To do so, you will have to register at the council room, starting at 6:45 p.m., the evening of the meeting. The borough states “With an environmental objective in mind, based on the Montreal 2030 vision to promote the ecological transition, the borough we will no longer distribute paper agendas at council sittings. At all times, consult the electronic public agenda, archives and minutes.”
• Pointe ClaireGrant for lifeguard and instructor training at Pointe-Claire Aquatic Centre.
The city has been awarded an additional grant of $113,284 to the $50,000 already awarded, to the Culture, Sports, Leisure and Community Development Department. This grant allows the city to offer free training leading to the lifeguard and aquatic instructor certificate. This training is mandatory for anyone wishing to work as a lifeguard in indoor or outdoor pools. “This grant allows us to offer various courses free of charge to ensure the aquatic safety of users of our facilities” says Mayor Tim Thomas. “The free courses are an important incentive allowing young people to continue their training and consider a job as a lifeguard or instructor. It’s a key element for training the city’s future lifeguards. We thus ensure that the Aquatic Centre, the Olive-Urquhart Sports Centre and the outdoor pools in Pointe-Claire have qualified personnel allowing citizens to enjoy our facilities in a safe and pleasant environment.” Amounts provided made it possible to offer free classes during the fall 2022 and the winter 2023 sessions. For more information see the Aquatic Centre’s Programming page.
• Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue Movie NightWhat better way to end (and for some, start) spring break than with a movie night! Come and enjoy a big screen with family and friends. Popcorn and other surprises will be provided free of charge by the recreation department. Bring your own chairs, blankets, and pillows to make yourself comfortable.
Friday, March 3 at Harpell Centre. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Movie for the little ones (ages 3+): Strange World The presentation will start at 6:30 p.m. (in French)
Movie for older kids (ages 12+): Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The presentation will start at 9 p.m. (in English)
