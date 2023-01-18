Around the Towns - West Island

BEACONSFIELD
Ped Days: Don’t know what to do with your kids on ped days? The Recreation Centre will be increasing the number of activities for children on the following ped days this year: January 20, and February 3, 10, and 13. Consult the full schedule at www.beaconsfield.ca/images/PED_DAYS_Jan__Feb_2023.pdf
Free with your Leisure Card, or $ 2.25 for residents ($ 4.25 for non-residents)
Snow Removal Guidelines: Regulations to follow: When walking alone or with a companion, make sure you are visible.
Place the bins for collection at the end of the driveway, not on the street or on the sidewalk — Bins tipped over or placed on a snow bank will not be emptied. Put out the bins after 5 p.m. the night before, or before 7 a.m. the day of the collection. Make sure to leave a clearance of at least two feet around the bins.
When clearing a driveway, do not dump snow on a fire hydrant, the street or the sidewalk. Respect the provisions of Traffic By-law RM-780 sect. 5.2, which apply during a snowfall.
Pool Closure: The Recreation Centre pool will be closed from January 11 to 26 (inclusively) in order to undergo urgent repairs. Contrary to what was published in the Contact December magazine, AQUATIC COURSES WILL BEGIN JANUARY 27. Please verify the start date in the specific course details when registering online.
DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUX
Volunteers: Are you a high school student? Do you need to do volunteer work and ou like to help out kids? We need your help! Become a volunteer at the library for Homework helpers, My Reading Buddy, Coding club, and Fou du Français. Register before January 27 at https://webopac.ddo.qc.ca/iguana/www.main.cls?surl=home&p=&v=&language=eng#
DORVAL
Public Consultations: The City of Dorval wishes to conduct a collaborative planning exercise for several sectors of the municipality. Public participation being at the heart of this process, the Dorval population is invited (in addition to filling out the online survey) to take part in upcoming public consultations. The survey’s conclusions will be presented and brainstorming workshops will be organized for citizens, property owners, and corporate citizens: Tuesday, January 24, at 7 p.m., at the “Quatre Vents” Residence (12 Dahlia Avenue) Wednesday, January 25, at 7 p.m., at the Sarto-Desnoyers Community Centre (1335 chemin du Bord-du-Lac—Lakeshore) Saturday, January 28, at 10 a.m., at the Surrey Aquatic and Community Centre (1945 Parkfield Avenue) IMPORTANT: The same content will be presented on three occasions. These three locations have been chosen to allow citizens of all sectors to take part in a session close to their homes.
PIERREFONDS-ROXBOROBook Club: Share your literary pleasures with other enthusiasts in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere with Ira Turculet.
Inscription for the English Book Club PM Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Pierrefonds library 13555 Boulevard de Pierrefonds January 18, February 15, March 15, April 19 and May 17
Register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeVQLpgTl7jqtoFO6iG0_U2VmrQpPvsfsJRigHEDBamwcWDXQ/viewform
For the French Club de lecture on Tuesdays 7 pm – 9 pm, hosted by Hélène Denis on January 17, February 7, February 28, March 21, April 11, May 2 and May 23. This workshop is aimed at French speakers and speakers of other languages who have a good grasp of French and want to improve their language skills. Fifteen people will meet up to discuss a book chosen by the host. Come by to share a bit of your culture and meet other interesting people. Register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScXktadNFWHLziYEou8JXS409B0tw0YQ_IJ2XMJ47moDvQhow/viewform
POINTE CLAIRE
Skating Rinks: The City of Pointe-Claire is pleased to announce that due to the temperatures of the past few days some outdoor skating rinks are now open. Check the condition of the rinks on the City’s website before setting out at https://www.pointe-claire.ca/en/external-rinks. Note that they are maintained by crews Monday to Thursday between 2:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Satuday and Sunday between noon and 10 p.m.
KIRKLAND
Preventing Falls: Are you 65 or over? Are you afraid to lose your balance? Have you fallen recently? Until March 30 led by the Montéal West Island CUISSS, 24 free STAND UP! sessions will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3 pm at Holleuffer Chalet (75 Charlevoix Street). Exercise and information sessions are being given by trained qualified professionals. You can increase your leg strength, balance, coordination, and learn to recognize and change situations that put you at risk of falling. It will also increase your level of physical activity. This is a free program. Register with Nicole Alves, Section Head — Seniors programs and cultural activities, at 514 694-4100 ext. 3323.
